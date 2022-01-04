GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 63, Fort Chiswell 54
Blacksburg 58, Salem 43
Christiansburg 43, Bassett 34
Eastern Montgomery 50, Covington 11
Eastside 59, Rye Cove 42
Galax 37, Grayson County 27
Gate City 66, Abingdon 45
George Wythe-Wytheville 64, Bland County 38
Hampton 102, Denbigh 7
Honaker 47, Grundy 32
Kempsville 78, Ocean Lakes 48
Norfolk Christian School 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 19
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Cave Spring 31
Princess Anne 64, Kellam 22
Pulaski County 84, Hidden Valley 21
Richlands 44, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 26
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Timberlake Christian 55
Sherando 47, John Handley 11
Skyline 59, Broadway 52
StoneBridge School 40, Portsmouth Christian 22
Strasburg 59, East Rockingham 36
Twin Springs 48, Castlewood 16
Union 66, Lee High 46
Western Branch 60, Bayside 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairfax vs. West Potomac, ppd.
Gloucester vs. Menchville, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Annandale, ccd.
Meadowbrook vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Wilson Memorial, ppd.
Western Albemarle vs. Goochland, ppd.
