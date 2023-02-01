BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 76, Central - Wise 56

Albemarle 105, Goochland 38

Altavista 66, William Campbell 62

Annandale 55, Justice High School 45

Atlantic Shores Christian 90, Greenbrier Christian 42

Banner Christian 93, Amelia Academy 55

Blacksburg 71, Pulaski County 61

Broad Run 61, Park View-Sterling 47

Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 33

Buckingham County 75, Amelia County 63

Carlisle 55, Fishburne Military 51

Carmel 87, Grove Avenue Baptist 25

Caroline 57, Courtland 48

Carver Academy 80, Mathews 46

Cave Spring 65, Salem 36

Central of Lunenburg 75, Appomattox Regional GS 27

Chilhowie 65, Northwood 46

Clarke County 52, Madison County 45

Colonial Forge 34, Mountain View 33

Colonial Heights 77, Matoaca 74

Dan River 26, Appomattox 24

Dinwiddie 88, Prince George 64

Dominion 48, Rock Ridge 42

Douglas Freeman 50, Hermitage 48

East Rockingham 71, Rappahannock County 50

Eastern View 62, Spotsylvania 44

Essex 76, Northumberland 49

Fairfax 60, West Potomac 55, OT

Floyd County 66, Glenvar 54

Fluvanna 60, Charlottesville 57

Forest Park 61, Gar-Field 54

Fork Union Prep 59, Collegiate-Richmond 55

Fort Chiswell 61, Galax 53

Fort Defiance 63, Riverheads 31

Franklin 74, Brunswick 65

Freedom (South Riding) 64, Unity Reed 48

GW-Danville 65, Halifax County 62

Grace Christian 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 44

Gretna 86, Chatham 77

Halifax Academy, N.C. 66, Southampton Academy 56

Hargrave Military 71, New Covenant 52

Harrisonburg 73, Turner Ashby 45

Hayfield 86, John R. Lewis 32

Henrico 60, Mechanicsville High School 45

Highland-Warrenton 67, Blue Ridge School 66

Hopewell 92, Meadowbrook 68

Independence 87, Stone Bridge 75

Indian River 80, Hickory 36

J.I. Burton 55, Eastside 54

James Monroe 56, Culpeper 49

John Handley 62, Kettle Run 61

John Marshall 96, Deep Run 43

Kecoughtan 53, Warwick 27

King George 77, Chancellor 58

King's Fork High School 80, Grassfield 44

Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 55

Lancaster 93, Colonial Beach 31

Lebanon 73, Rural Retreat 49

Loudoun Valley 63, Loudoun County 48

Magna Vista 69, Mecklenburg County 66, OT

Marion 61, Tazewell 39

Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18

Maury 50, Manor High School 37

Menchville 58, Woodside 52

Meridian High School 82, Warren County 36

Middlesex 75, Charles City County High School 48

Mills Godwin 68, TJHS 55

Monticello 66, Orange County 63

Nandua 87, Arcadia 66

Nansemond River 81, Deep Creek 48

Norcom 61, Granby 29

Norfolk Academy 78, Norfolk Christian School 26

North Cross 66, Westover Christian 45

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 71, Legacy Christian Academy 54

Northside 73, Staunton River 31

Norview 85, Booker T. Washington 71

Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 42

Page County 52, Luray 42

Parry McCluer 61, Eastern Montgomery 16

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Holston 62

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Armstrong 45

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 86, Christiansburg 50

Patriot 77, Osbourn 64

Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Bishop McNamara, Md. 65

Peninsula Catholic 70, Walsingham Academy 57

Petersburg 44, Thomas Dale 42

Potomac 72, Colgan 69

Potomac Falls 49, Riverside 38

Ridgeview 91, Lee High 86

Seton, Ohio 69, Trinity at Meadowview 43

Sherando 83, Fauquier 54

South County 65, James Robinson 51

Spotswood 73, Rockbridge County 39

St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 72, Bishop O'Connell 59

St. John's, D.C. 72, Bishop O'Connell 59

Stafford 48, North Stafford 32

Staunton 61, Broadway 55

StoneBridge School 59, Portsmouth Christian 40

Tandem Friends School 76, Fredericksburg Academy 27

Tunstall 80, Patrick County 42

Tuscarora 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 27

Twin Springs 64, Thomas Walker 40

Union 53, John Battle 47, OT

Va. Episcopal 60, The Covenant School 26

Varina 62, Atlee 46

Virginia High 71, Richlands 61

W.T. Woodson 51, West Springfield 43

Waynesboro 56, Stuarts Draft 42

Western Albemarle 72, Louisa 29

Western Branch 66, Lakeland 49

Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 57

William Byrd 47, Franklin County 42

William Fleming 61, Lord Botetourt 54

Wilson Memorial 79, Buffalo Gap 65

Woodberry Forest 56, St. Christopher's 40

Woodbridge 66, C.D. Hylton 52

Woodgrove 59, Briar Woods 44

Yorktown 62, Herndon 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

