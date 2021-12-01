BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 68, Holy Family Catholic 50

Anniston 84, Lincoln, Ark. 71

Arab 61, St. John Paul II Catholic 34

Ardmore 42, Oakwood Adventist Academy 36

Ashford 72, Houston County 58

Ashville 60, St. Clair County 48

Autaugaville 83, Billingsley 21

Blount 63, B.C. Rain 51

Calera 70, Bibb County 58

Carbon Hill 48, Sulligent 31

Carroll-Ozark 85, Abbeville 59

Catholic-Montgomery 53, Calhoun 44

Cedar Bluff 66, Crossville 42

Chilton County 58, Thompson 48

Citronelle 75, Chickasaw 70

Corner 39, Curry 35

Decatur 49, Athens 43

Decatur Heritage 66, Lawrence County 46

Demopolis 57, American Christian Academy 42

Elba 66, Samson 41

Ellwood Christian Academy 62, A.L. Johnson 52

Eufaula 47, Dothan 33

Fairview 61, Hanceville 52

Faith Christian 76, Coosa Christian 57

Florence 97, Russellville 58

Gadsden 61, Fort Payne 52

Geneva 55, Slocomb 43

Geneva County 71, G.W. Long 48

Glencoe 60, Pleasant Valley 53

Good Hope 56, New Hope 45

Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 35

Haleyville 66, Winfield 56

Hayden 73, Southeastern 51

Hillcrest 46, Central-Tuscaloosa 30

Isabella 48, Jemison 44

J.F. Shields 55, Excel 40

Jay, Fla. 44, T.R. Miller 42

Loachapoka 47, Tallassee 46

Locust Fork 53, J.B. Pennington 39

Madison County 44, Randolph School 33

Marion County 65, Saint Bernard Prep 47

Mars Hill Bible 70, Deshler 57

Mary Montgomery 74, Alma Bryant 34

McGill-Toolen 70, Williamson 63

McIntosh 97, Fruitdale 14

Meek 62, Sumiton Christian 34

Monroe County 65, J.U. Blacksher 35

Montevallo 55, Thorsby 45

Mountain Brook 58, Austin 57

New Brockton 62, Kinston 53

Oak Mountain 68, Hewitt-Trussville 58

Oneonta 76, Holly Pond 66

Pelham 50, Homewood 43

Phillips-Bear Creek 56, Hubbertville 42

Pike Road 61, Marbury 42

Plainview 89, Sylvania 58

Priceville 55, West Morgan 51

Rogers 53, Central-Florence 49

Russell County 77, Barbour County 34

Sardis 46, Hokes Bluff 45

Section 75, Pisgah 45

Sidney Lanier 38, B.T. Washington 25

Smiths Station 67, Beauregard 38

South Lamar 58, Berry 36

Southside-Selma 57, Central-Hayneville 47

Sparkman 63, Hazel Green 58

St. James 58, Prattville Christian Academy 43

St. Michael Catholic 60, Elberta 54

Straughn 52, Florala 44

Sumter Central High School 81, Greensboro 45

Susan Moore 69, Appalachian 51

Theodore 51, Davidson 44

Valley 89, Beulah 29

W.S. Neal 50, McKenzie 42

Washington County 59, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 24

West Limestone 37, Elkmont 35

Winston County 58, Lynn 48

Woodlawn 42, Minor 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

