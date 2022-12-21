GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 55, Hazen 48

Bismarck 67, St. Mary's 53

Bottineau 59, North Prairie 46

Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Stanley 41

Dickinson Trinity 58, Beach 32

Fargo Davies 65, Fargo Shanley 44

Garrison 53, Glenburn 33

Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Horace 36

Hettinger/Scranton 47, Harding County, S.D. 46

Jamestown 95, Valley City 58

Kidder County 60, Wilton-Wing 20

Legacy 81, Dickinson 56

Linton/HMB 47, Ellendale 34

Minot 110, Watford City 45

New England 53, Lemmon, S.D. 51, OT

Northern Cass 75, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 50

Richland 59, Benson County 39

Rugby 73, Harvey-Wells County 22

Sheyenne 76, Devils Lake 62

Thompson 63, Central Cass 58

Wahpeton 50, Grand Forks Central 38

Washburn 55, Killdeer 50

West Fargo 76, Fargo North 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

