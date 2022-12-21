GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ryan 55, Hazen 48
Bismarck 67, St. Mary's 53
Bottineau 59, North Prairie 46
Des Lacs-Burlington 51, Stanley 41
Dickinson Trinity 58, Beach 32
Fargo Davies 65, Fargo Shanley 44
Garrison 53, Glenburn 33
Grand Forks Red River 84, West Fargo Horace 36
Hettinger/Scranton 47, Harding County, S.D. 46
Jamestown 95, Valley City 58
Kidder County 60, Wilton-Wing 20
Legacy 81, Dickinson 56
Linton/HMB 47, Ellendale 34
Minot 110, Watford City 45
New England 53, Lemmon, S.D. 51, OT
Northern Cass 75, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 50
Richland 59, Benson County 39
Rugby 73, Harvey-Wells County 22
Sheyenne 76, Devils Lake 62
Thompson 63, Central Cass 58
Wahpeton 50, Grand Forks Central 38
Washburn 55, Killdeer 50
West Fargo 76, Fargo North 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
