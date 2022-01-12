BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 58, Wamego 52, 3OT
Andale 58, Rose Hill 29
Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36
Basehor-Linwood 70, Lansing 28
Beloit 67, Chapman 37
Bishop Miege 59, Blue Valley 43
Blue Valley 55, Linn 36
Bluestem 48, Neodesha 43
Bucklin 77, Satanta 66
Buhler 78, El Dorado 74
Burlington 68, Osawatomie 24
Centralia 57, Doniphan West 38
Chase 42, Wilson 29
Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31
Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22
Circle 79, Winfield 41
Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36
Clifton-Clyde 57, Washington County 25
Coffeyville 64, Fort Scott 54
Colby 52, Goodland 45
Council Grove 58, Chase County 39
Cunningham 62, Burrton 31
Derby 67, Wichita Campus 64
Dighton 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 54
Dodge City 78, Guymon, Okla. 26
Elkhart 72, Deerfield 9
Ellinwood 51, St. John 36
Erie 55, Caney Valley 45
Eudora 60, Spring Hill 32
Flint Hills Christian 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 27
Galena 57, Pittsburg Colgan 24
Garden City 58, Liberal 37
Girard 54, Riverton 43
Greeley County 55, Wallace County 37
Hanover 77, Axtell 44
Haven 53, Larned 27
Hays 58, Great Bend 31
Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Hoxie 42
Heritage Christian 85, Bishop Seabury Academy 64
Hesston 83, Nickerson 27
Highland Park 70, Junction City 54
Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28
Holcomb 66, Lakin 61
Holton 52, Perry-Lecompton 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Attica 40
Jayhawk Linn 60, Pleasanton 23
KC Piper 70, Tonganoxie 56
Kapaun Mount Carmel 53, Wichita West 17
Lakeside 65, Thunder Ridge 32
Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 46, Rock Hills 16
Macksville 69, La Crosse 63
Maize 44, Andover 40
Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63
Marysville 46, Concordia 40
McPherson 71, Augusta 56
Mill Valley 56, SM South 55
Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 46, OT
Moscow 72, Syracuse 42
Moundridge 74, Bennington 60
Nemaha Central 59, Riverside 25
Ness City 69, Spearville 46
Northern Valley 77, Oberlin-Decatur 19
Norton 55, Oakley 28
Norwich 65, South Barber 29
Olpe 78, Hartford 21
Osage City 52, Mission Valley 47
Oswego 51, Altoona-Midway 49
Ottawa 55, Baldwin 39
Pawnee Heights 53, Hodgeman County 51
Pike Valley 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 36
Pratt 64, Lyons 31
Rawlins County 56, Triplains-Brewster 45
Royal Valley 58, Jefferson West 29
Russell 60, Smith Center 30
SM West 58, Olathe East 56
SVHE 46, St. Xavier 16
Salina Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 25
Salina South 69, Newton 47
Sedan 55, West Elk 36
Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23
Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38
Solomon 59, Goessel 44
South Gray 61, Minneola 40
Southeast 76, Yates Center 24
Southeast Saline 77, Clay Center 46
Southwestern Hts. 67, Meade 48
St. Mary's 72, Riley County 54
Stafford 68, Fairfield 54
Sterling 63, Central Plains 40
Sublette 65, Wichita County 51
Sylvan-Lucas 53, Natoma 20
Topeka West 71, Emporia 57
Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23
Troy 51, Onaga 33
Udall 62, South Haven 43
Uniontown 65, Northeast-Arma 50
Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54
Wabaunsee 52, Silver Lake 49
Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 31
Weskan 54, St. Francis 42
Wetmore 50, Frankfort 43
Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23
Wichita Home School 63, Wichita Sunrise 48
Wichita North 47, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.
Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.
Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.
Victoria vs. Stockton, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/