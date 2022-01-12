BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 58, Wamego 52, 3OT

Andale 58, Rose Hill 29

Andover Central 60, Arkansas City 36

Basehor-Linwood 70, Lansing 28

Beloit 67, Chapman 37

Bishop Miege 59, Blue Valley 43

Blue Valley 55, Linn 36

Bluestem 48, Neodesha 43

Bucklin 77, Satanta 66

Buhler 78, El Dorado 74

Burlington 68, Osawatomie 24

Centralia 57, Doniphan West 38

Chase 42, Wilson 29

Cheney 71, Garden Plain 31

Cimarron 35, Ulysses 22

Circle 79, Winfield 41

Clearwater 38, Mulvane 36

Clifton-Clyde 57, Washington County 25

Coffeyville 64, Fort Scott 54

Colby 52, Goodland 45

Council Grove 58, Chase County 39

Cunningham 62, Burrton 31

Derby 67, Wichita Campus 64

Dighton 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 54

Dodge City 78, Guymon, Okla. 26

Elkhart 72, Deerfield 9

Ellinwood 51, St. John 36

Erie 55, Caney Valley 45

Eudora 60, Spring Hill 32

Flint Hills Christian 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 27

Galena 57, Pittsburg Colgan 24

Garden City 58, Liberal 37

Girard 54, Riverton 43

Greeley County 55, Wallace County 37

Hanover 77, Axtell 44

Haven 53, Larned 27

Hays 58, Great Bend 31

Hays-TMP-Marian 60, Hoxie 42

Heritage Christian 85, Bishop Seabury Academy 64

Hesston 83, Nickerson 27

Highland Park 70, Junction City 54

Hillsboro 58, Hoisington 28

Holcomb 66, Lakin 61

Holton 52, Perry-Lecompton 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Attica 40

Jayhawk Linn 60, Pleasanton 23

KC Piper 70, Tonganoxie 56

Kapaun Mount Carmel 53, Wichita West 17

Lakeside 65, Thunder Ridge 32

Lawrence-Nelson, Neb. 46, Rock Hills 16

Macksville 69, La Crosse 63

Maize 44, Andover 40

Maize South 64, Hutchinson 63

Marysville 46, Concordia 40

McPherson 71, Augusta 56

Mill Valley 56, SM South 55

Minneapolis 47, Valley Heights 46, OT

Moscow 72, Syracuse 42

Moundridge 74, Bennington 60

Nemaha Central 59, Riverside 25

Ness City 69, Spearville 46

Northern Valley 77, Oberlin-Decatur 19

Norton 55, Oakley 28

Norwich 65, South Barber 29

Olpe 78, Hartford 21

Osage City 52, Mission Valley 47

Oswego 51, Altoona-Midway 49

Ottawa 55, Baldwin 39

Pawnee Heights 53, Hodgeman County 51

Pike Valley 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 36

Pratt 64, Lyons 31

Rawlins County 56, Triplains-Brewster 45

Royal Valley 58, Jefferson West 29

Russell 60, Smith Center 30

SM West 58, Olathe East 56

SVHE 46, St. Xavier 16

Salina Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 25

Salina South 69, Newton 47

Sedan 55, West Elk 36

Sedgwick 31, Berean Academy 23

Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 38

Solomon 59, Goessel 44

South Gray 61, Minneola 40

Southeast 76, Yates Center 24

Southeast Saline 77, Clay Center 46

Southwestern Hts. 67, Meade 48

St. Mary's 72, Riley County 54

Stafford 68, Fairfield 54

Sterling 63, Central Plains 40

Sublette 65, Wichita County 51

Sylvan-Lucas 53, Natoma 20

Topeka West 71, Emporia 57

Trego 51, Phillipsburg 23

Troy 51, Onaga 33

Udall 62, South Haven 43

Uniontown 65, Northeast-Arma 50

Valley Center 74, Salina Central 54

Wabaunsee 52, Silver Lake 49

Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 31

Weskan 54, St. Francis 42

Wetmore 50, Frankfort 43

Wichita Heights 52, Wichita East 23

Wichita Home School 63, Wichita Sunrise 48

Wichita North 47, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Bishop Carroll 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barstow, Mo. vs. BV Northwest, ppd.

Louisburg vs. Bonner Springs, ppd.

Maranatha Academy vs. KC Bishop Ward, ppd.

Victoria vs. Stockton, ppd.

