GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 55, Elma 24

Archbishop Murphy 60, Meridian 42

Auburn 62, Federal Way 38

Brewster 58, Manson 26

Cashmere 41, Chelan 27

Chiawana 76, West Valley (Yakima) 32

Chief Leschi 92, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 7

Cle Elum/Roslyn 64, Auburn Adventist Academy 19

Colfax 60, Clarkston 39

Columbia (Burbank) 42, College Place 40

Columbia (Hunters) 42, Northport 40

Colville 48, Kettle Falls 46

Crescent 29, Quilcene 11

Davis 47, East Valley (Yakima) 40

Ellensburg 79, La Salle 7

Enumclaw 53, Foss 12

Ferris 67, Ridgeline 25

Franklin Pierce 66, Fife 17

Freeman 28, St. George's 24

Goldendale 50, Wahluke 17

Gonzaga Prep 61, North Central 16

Granger 64, Kiona-Benton 9

Hanford 74, Wenatchee 51

Highland 44, Naches Valley 30

Hoquiam 50, Taholah 47

Hudson's Bay 52, Camas 47

Jackson 60, Monroe 34

Kentridge 66, Kent Meridian 31

La Conner 82, Concrete 13

Lake Roosevelt 50, Reardan 30

Lewis and Clark 46, Mt. Spokane 41

Liberty (Spangle) 55, Davenport 25

Liberty 71, Thomas Jefferson 27

Lynden 71, Mount Vernon 46

Lynden Christian 93, Sedro-Woolley 19

Mead 56, Central Valley 39

Medical Lake 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46

Moses Lake 53, Walla Walla 44

Mount Vernon Christian 56, Orcas Island 19

Mountlake Terrace 54, Ferndale 41

North Beach 63, Forks 42

North Creek 65, Curtis 60

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Rogers (Spokane) 37

Oakesdale 70, Dayton 19

Orting 35, Graham-Kapowsin 31

Pateros 53, Bridgeport 40

Port Angeles 65, Bremerton 13

Riverside 50, Priest River, Idaho 21

Seton Catholic 43, Evergreen (Vancouver) 21

Snohomish 53, Glacier Peak 44

South Whidbey 45, Granite Falls 32

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55, Touchet 15

Sultan 44, Bear Creek School 28

Tumwater 69, Rochester 9

University 66, Cheney 29

Valley Christian 36, Tekoa/Rosalia 28

W. F. West 66, Shelton 10

Walla Walla Academy 39, DeSales 34

Wapato 68, Grandview 38

West Valley (Spokane) 63, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 31

White River 60, Clover Park 22

Wilbur-Creston 52, Liberty Christian 16

Winlock 70, Castle Rock 32

Zillah 66, Selah 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Easton, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

