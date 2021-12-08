GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 55, Elma 24
Archbishop Murphy 60, Meridian 42
Auburn 62, Federal Way 38
Brewster 58, Manson 26
Cashmere 41, Chelan 27
Chiawana 76, West Valley (Yakima) 32
Chief Leschi 92, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 7
Cle Elum/Roslyn 64, Auburn Adventist Academy 19
Colfax 60, Clarkston 39
Columbia (Burbank) 42, College Place 40
Columbia (Hunters) 42, Northport 40
Colville 48, Kettle Falls 46
Crescent 29, Quilcene 11
Davis 47, East Valley (Yakima) 40
Ellensburg 79, La Salle 7
Enumclaw 53, Foss 12
Ferris 67, Ridgeline 25
Franklin Pierce 66, Fife 17
Freeman 28, St. George's 24
Goldendale 50, Wahluke 17
Gonzaga Prep 61, North Central 16
Granger 64, Kiona-Benton 9
Hanford 74, Wenatchee 51
Highland 44, Naches Valley 30
Hoquiam 50, Taholah 47
Hudson's Bay 52, Camas 47
Jackson 60, Monroe 34
Kentridge 66, Kent Meridian 31
La Conner 82, Concrete 13
Lake Roosevelt 50, Reardan 30
Lewis and Clark 46, Mt. Spokane 41
Liberty (Spangle) 55, Davenport 25
Liberty 71, Thomas Jefferson 27
Lynden 71, Mount Vernon 46
Lynden Christian 93, Sedro-Woolley 19
Mead 56, Central Valley 39
Medical Lake 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46
Moses Lake 53, Walla Walla 44
Mount Vernon Christian 56, Orcas Island 19
Mountlake Terrace 54, Ferndale 41
North Beach 63, Forks 42
North Creek 65, Curtis 60
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 56, Rogers (Spokane) 37
Oakesdale 70, Dayton 19
Orting 35, Graham-Kapowsin 31
Pateros 53, Bridgeport 40
Port Angeles 65, Bremerton 13
Riverside 50, Priest River, Idaho 21
Seton Catholic 43, Evergreen (Vancouver) 21
Snohomish 53, Glacier Peak 44
South Whidbey 45, Granite Falls 32
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55, Touchet 15
Sultan 44, Bear Creek School 28
Tumwater 69, Rochester 9
University 66, Cheney 29
Valley Christian 36, Tekoa/Rosalia 28
W. F. West 66, Shelton 10
Walla Walla Academy 39, DeSales 34
Wapato 68, Grandview 38
West Valley (Spokane) 63, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 31
White River 60, Clover Park 22
Wilbur-Creston 52, Liberty Christian 16
Winlock 70, Castle Rock 32
Zillah 66, Selah 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Easton, ccd.
