GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 42, Continental 22

Belmont Union Local 61, Linsly, W.Va. 54, OT

Bishop Fenwick 61, Day. Oakwood 56

Bluffton 55, Defiance 45

Brookville 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Bucyrus 43

Caledonia River Valley 52, Delaware Buckeye Valley 35

Canal Winchester 50, Groveport-Madison 48

Carey 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35

Chillicothe 55, Circleville Logan Elm 44

Chillicothe Huntington 33, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28

Chillicothe Unioto 74, Chillicothe Zane Trace 29

Cin. Mariemont 37, Batavia 34

Collins Western Reserve 54, Milan Edison 39

Cols. School for Girls 62, Cols. KIPP 56, OT

Cols. Upper Arlington 53, Delaware Hayes 39

Cory-Rawson 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29

Delaware Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 42

Delphos Jefferson 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 21

Delta 51, Paulding 16

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 43

Eaton 61, Arcanum 52

Edon 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31

Elmore Woodmore 63, Tontogany Otsego 23

Elyria Cath. 47, Westlake 18

Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Christian Community School 25

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bellevue 28

Fostoria 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41

Garrett Morgan 44, Cle. JFK 41

Genoa Area 48, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Goshen 62, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51

Granville Christian 42, Northside Christian 33

Grove City 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Groveport Madison Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 19

Hilliard Bradley 49, Dublin Jerome 46

Holland Springfield 72, Maumee 25

Kalida 52, Defiance Ayersville 27

Kansas Lakota 52, Oak Harbor 24

Lima Bath 51, Delphos St. John's 22

Loudonville 71, Mansfield Sr. 68

Mansfield Temple Christian 54, Crestline 36

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, St. Marys Memorial 35

McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 42

Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 39, OT

Mogadore Field 60, Ravenna 33

Montpelier 49, Hicksville 27

New Albany 46, Thomas Worthington 40

New Bremen 57, Jackson Center 38

New Lexington 56, Washington C.H. 31

New London 54, Norwalk St. Paul 22

New Paris National Trail 41, Carlisle 20

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Attica Seneca E. 31

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Waterford 52

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 71, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

Peninsula Woodridge 69, Akr. Springfield 34

Rockford Parkway 59, Ansonia 12

Russia 57, New Knoxville 19

S. Adams, Ind. 46, Ft. Recovery 35

Shelby 51, Lexington 45, OT

Solon 56, Strongsville 42

Southington Chalker 41, Warren Lordstown 10

Spencerville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 24

Streetsboro 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Stryker 45, Edgerton 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Tree of Life 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 74, Marion Harding 38

Sylvania Southview 34, Bowling Green 15

Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

Tol. Scott 45, Oregon Clay 41

Upper Sandusky 39, Sycamore Mohawk 29

Versailles 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 49

Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Perrysburg 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

