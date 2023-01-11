GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 79, Dayton 26

Astoria 46, Tillamook 18

Baker 53, La Grande 38

Bandon 48, Gold Beach 21

Barlow 90, Gresham 34

Benson 94, Franklin 16

Bickleton, Wash. 60, Sherman 7

Camas Valley 41, Powers 27

Catlin Gabel 44, Portland Adventist 31

Central Linn 36, Lowell 27

Clackamas 80, Central Catholic 17

Cleveland 56, McDaniel 32

Colton 32, Culver 11

Country Christian 45, Grand View Christian 11

Crater 93, Ashland 14

Crow 37, Siletz Valley Early College 18

Damascus Christian 54, Open Door 21

East Linn Christian 35, Toledo 27

Gervais 60, Kennedy 16

Gladstone 66, North Marion 22

Grants Pass 57, North Medford 25

Harrisburg 55, Siuslaw 8

Illinois Valley 37, Reedsport 35

Jesuit 56, Silverton 38

Knappa 45, Portland Christian 18

Lakeridge 56, Tigard 36

Liberty 63, Glencoe 30

Liberty Christian, Wash. 40, McLoughlin 27

Lincoln 73, Roosevelt 28

McMinnville 64, Century 49

McNary 48, Newberg 39

Mitchell/Spray 38, Condon 37

Mohawk 40, Eddyville 38

Molalla 56, Newport 33

Monroe 55, Oakridge 38

Myrtle Point 69, Pacific 26

N. Clackamas Christian 29, Columbia Christian 13

Nelson 68, Reynolds 14

Nestucca 51, Faith Bible 25

North Douglas 49, Yoncalla 14

Oakland 44, Waldport 36

Oregon Episcopal 32, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31

Pleasant Hill 63, Creswell 39

Regis 42, Santiam 34

Sandy 40, David Douglas 32

Santiam Christian 65, Scio 13

Sherwood 48, Forest Grove 45

South Medford 79, Roseburg 14

South Wasco County 61, Trout Lake, Wash. 54

Springfield 61, North Eugene 30

The Dalles 47, Stayton 37

Thurston 53, Churchill 45

Tualatin 44, Lake Oswego 18

Umpqua Valley Christian 53, Elkton 31

Vale 69, Ontario 18

Valley Catholic 72, De La Salle 46

Vernonia 48, Mannahouse Christian 26

West Linn 65, St. Mary's Academy 28

Western Christian High School 50, Crosshill Christian 20

Willamette 58, Sheldon 41

Willamina 29, Blanchet Catholic 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you