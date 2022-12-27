GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 63, Stephen Decatur 30
Catoctin 51, Harford Tech 46
Chesapeake Math & IT South 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 10
Francis Scott Key 53, Smithsburg 34
Leonardtown 49, Patuxent 19
Linganore 69, Queen Anne School 13
Meade 37, Milford Mill 20
Oakland Mills 69, Watkins Mill 16
Old Mill 40, Aberdeen 23
Parkside 65, Seaford, Del. 43
River Hill 50, Winters Mill 25
Rockville 48, Gerstell Academy 45
Woodland Hills, Pa. 45, Walt Whitman 26
Boardwalk Basketball Classic=
McDonogh School 56, St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.