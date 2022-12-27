GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 63, Stephen Decatur 30

Catoctin 51, Harford Tech 46

Chesapeake Math & IT South 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 10

Francis Scott Key 53, Smithsburg 34

Leonardtown 49, Patuxent 19

Linganore 69, Queen Anne School 13

Meade 37, Milford Mill 20

Oakland Mills 69, Watkins Mill 16

Old Mill 40, Aberdeen 23

Parkside 65, Seaford, Del. 43

River Hill 50, Winters Mill 25

Rockville 48, Gerstell Academy 45

Woodland Hills, Pa. 45, Walt Whitman 26

Boardwalk Basketball Classic=

McDonogh School 56, St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

