GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 62, Hinkley 45
Berthoud 54, Sterling 42
Broomfield 61, Rocky Mountain 55
Centaurus 65, Greeley Central 42
Cheyenne Mountain 60, Discovery Canyon 38
Colo. Springs Christian 110, Florence 14
Deer Trail 37, Bethune 29
Denver East 37, Westminster 32
Douglas County 63, Chaparral 38
Dove Creek 78, Monticello, Utah 33
Eagle Valley 64, Battle Mountain 44
Elizabeth 42, Sierra 31
Ellicott 44, Banning Lewis Prep 20
Falcon 64, Sand Creek 48
Fossil Ridge 71, Prairie View 37
George Washington 58, Denver South 52
Gilpin County 49, Alexander Dawson 19
Glenwood Springs 44, Summit 29
Granada 61, South Baca 34
Grand Junction Central 58, Grand Junction 20
Grand Valley 46, Olathe 39
Greeley County, Kan. 62, Cheyenne Wells 38
Highlands Ranch 78, Ponderosa 38
Holy Family 84, Greeley West 15
Horizon 51, Loveland 31
Idalia 58, Flagler 45
Kent Denver 62, DSST: Byers 18
Legend 52, Rock Canyon 34
Lewis-Palmer 65, Lutheran 20
Lyons 56, Longmont Christian 21
Monarch 58, Fort Collins 37
Mountain View 62, Frederick 35
Northfield 69, Abraham Lincoln 28
Northridge 46, Skyline High School 15
Palmer Ridge 56, Air Academy 50
Perkins County, Neb. 58, Holyoke 35
Platte Valley 53, Highland 37
Poudre 35, Brighton 31
Prairie 32, Potter-Dix, Neb. 31
Pueblo East 34, Pueblo Central 28
Rangeview 55, Far Northeast 21
Regis Jesuit 72, Mountain Vista 55
Resurrection Christian 60, Valley 41
Riverdale Ridge 69, Severance 41
Rocky Ford 43, Las Animas 41
Rocky Mountain Lutheran 41, Denver Waldorf 17
Roosevelt 88, Niwot 15
Sedgwick County 62, Garden County, Neb. 24
Sierra Grande 68, John Mall 18
Silver Creek 45, Longmont 41
Simla 51, Limon 48
Skyview 67, Thornton 14
St. Mary's 52, Salida 29
Swallows Charter Academy 41, Swink 23
The Classical Academy 70, Mitchell 12
The Vanguard School 55, Manitou Springs 45
Thomas Jefferson 51, John F. Kennedy 16
Thompson Valley 58, Fort Morgan 9
ThunderRidge 36, Heritage 12
Wiley 69, Branson/Kim 46
Windsor 67, Mead 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
