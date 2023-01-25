GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central 62, Hinkley 45

Berthoud 54, Sterling 42

Broomfield 61, Rocky Mountain 55

Centaurus 65, Greeley Central 42

Cheyenne Mountain 60, Discovery Canyon 38

Colo. Springs Christian 110, Florence 14

Deer Trail 37, Bethune 29

Denver East 37, Westminster 32

Douglas County 63, Chaparral 38

Dove Creek 78, Monticello, Utah 33

Eagle Valley 64, Battle Mountain 44

Elizabeth 42, Sierra 31

Ellicott 44, Banning Lewis Prep 20

Falcon 64, Sand Creek 48

Fossil Ridge 71, Prairie View 37

George Washington 58, Denver South 52

Gilpin County 49, Alexander Dawson 19

Glenwood Springs 44, Summit 29

Granada 61, South Baca 34

Grand Junction Central 58, Grand Junction 20

Grand Valley 46, Olathe 39

Greeley County, Kan. 62, Cheyenne Wells 38

Highlands Ranch 78, Ponderosa 38

Holy Family 84, Greeley West 15

Horizon 51, Loveland 31

Idalia 58, Flagler 45

Kent Denver 62, DSST: Byers 18

Legend 52, Rock Canyon 34

Lewis-Palmer 65, Lutheran 20

Lyons 56, Longmont Christian 21

Monarch 58, Fort Collins 37

Mountain View 62, Frederick 35

Northfield 69, Abraham Lincoln 28

Northridge 46, Skyline High School 15

Palmer Ridge 56, Air Academy 50

Perkins County, Neb. 58, Holyoke 35

Platte Valley 53, Highland 37

Poudre 35, Brighton 31

Prairie 32, Potter-Dix, Neb. 31

Pueblo East 34, Pueblo Central 28

Rangeview 55, Far Northeast 21

Regis Jesuit 72, Mountain Vista 55

Resurrection Christian 60, Valley 41

Riverdale Ridge 69, Severance 41

Rocky Ford 43, Las Animas 41

Rocky Mountain Lutheran 41, Denver Waldorf 17

Roosevelt 88, Niwot 15

Sedgwick County 62, Garden County, Neb. 24

Sierra Grande 68, John Mall 18

Silver Creek 45, Longmont 41

Simla 51, Limon 48

Skyview 67, Thornton 14

St. Mary's 52, Salida 29

Swallows Charter Academy 41, Swink 23

The Classical Academy 70, Mitchell 12

The Vanguard School 55, Manitou Springs 45

Thomas Jefferson 51, John F. Kennedy 16

Thompson Valley 58, Fort Morgan 9

ThunderRidge 36, Heritage 12

Wiley 69, Branson/Kim 46

Windsor 67, Mead 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

