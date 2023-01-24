GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 45, Meade 39
Baltimore Poly 81, Digital Harbor 14
Bel Air 42, North East 41
Bethesda 69, Walter Johnson 50
Bishop McNamara 64, St. Mary's Ryken 59
Broadneck 53, North County 16
Cambridge/SD 64, Kent County 53
Catoctin 58, Smithsburg 41
Covenant Life 56, MD School for the Deaf 45
Damascus 66, Gaithersburg 24
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Laurel 35
Francis Scott Key 55, Liberty 51
Frederick Douglass 64, Fairmont Heights 23
Friendly 60, Crossland 13
Glen Burnie 73, Harwood Southern 39
Good Counsel 54, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53
Harford Tech 79, Dulaney 74
Kent Island 58, North Dorchester 19
Magruder 49, Wheaton 26
Maret, D.C. 54, St. Andrew's 35
Meyersdale, Pa. 66, Northern Garrett 59
Model, D.C. 36, Washington Christian Academy 34
North Hagerstown 52, Frederick 41
Old Mill 51, Crofton 23
Oxon Hill 37, Gwynn Park 32
Parkdale 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 20
Parkside 57, Mardela 14
Poolesville 55, Sherwood 34
Queen Annes County 55, Col. Richardson 44
Quince Orchard 46, Albert Einstein 37
Richard Montgomery 50, Montgomery Blair 26
Seneca Valley 88, John F. Kennedy 27
Severna Park 36, Pasadena Chesapeake 30
South River 67, Northeast - AA 33
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 33, Rockbridge Academy 30
Springbrook 48, Northwood 20
St. John's Catholic Prep 69, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 37
Thomas Johnson 48, South Hagerstown 42
Urbana 56, Tuscarora 39
Walkersville 63, Brunswick 45
Winston Churchill 56, Walt Whitman 20
Wise 46, Bowie 39
Wootton 69, Rockville 11
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.