GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 55, Sheridan 24
Baker 48, Vale 38
Bandon 45, Waldport 27
Barlow 88, Sandy 39
Beaverton 58, Southridge 37
Blanchet Catholic 45, Santiam 36
C.S. Lewis 47, Perrydale 32
Central Catholic 56, Gresham 44
Central Linn 51, Toledo 24
Clackamas 83, Reynolds 19
Country Christian 61, Columbia Christian 41
Eagle Point 52, Ashland 28
East Linn Christian 37, Monroe 32
Eddyville 41, Triangle Lake 35
Elmira 43, Cottage Grove 30
Forest Grove 55, Glencoe 27
Gervais 49, Salem Academy 30
Gold Beach 54, Reedsport 16
Hermiston 75, Southridge, Wash. 45
Horizon Christian Tualatin 44, Catlin Gabel 32
La Salle 47, Canby 37
Liberty 76, Century 40
Madras 66, Estacada 21
Marist 40, North Bend 22
Marshfield 51, Junction City 40
McMinnville 64, Newberg 43
Molalla 66, Gladstone 64
Myrtle Point 46, Days Creek 21
N. Clackamas Christian 44, Open Door 15
Nelson 54, David Douglas 19
North Douglas 59, Mohawk 16
North Lake/Paisley 46, Sherman 22
North Marion 42, Dallas 40, OT
Oakland 37, Illinois Valley 22
Oregon City 53, St. Mary's Academy 19
Oregon Episcopal 54, De La Salle 36
Regis 46, Willamina 31
Santiam Christian 64, Jefferson 44
South Medford 65, Grants Pass 30
South Wasco County 80, Klickwood, Wash. 48
Southwest Christian 53, St. Stephens Academy 10
Springfield 62, Churchill 25
Thurston 35, North Eugene 31
Tigard 44, Lake Oswego 23
Trout Lake, Wash. 48, Irrigon 31
Tualatin 47, Lakeridge 10
Wallowa 58, Pilot Rock 37
Western Christian High School 38, Culver 16
Weston-McEwen 44, Dayton 40
Westside Christian 50, Valley Catholic 37
Westview 56, Aloha 27
Willamette 54, South Eugene 14
Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crow vs. Mapleton, ccd.
New Hope Christian vs. Prospect, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
