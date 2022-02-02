BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 54, Monmouth United 43

Altamont 45, Flora 41

Antioch 50, Lakes Community 48, OT

Arcola 54, Tri-County 36

Auburn 58, Litchfield 44

Augusta Southeastern 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38

Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Yorkville 38

Barrington 57, Hoffman Estates 31

Bartonville (Limestone) 78, Quest Academy 68

Beecher 72, Seneca 69, OT

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 77, Leyden 44

Bismarck-Henning 81, Chrisman 36

Bloomington Central Catholic 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39

Bloomington Christian 100, DeLand-Weldon 22

Bolingbrook 46, Homewood-Flossmoor 33

Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Rich Township 59

Breese Mater Dei 37, Centralia 36, OT

Brother Rice 46, Loyola 39

Buffalo Grove 53, Wheeling 51

Buffalo Tri-City 62, Mt. Pulaski 52

Burlington Central 55, Prairie Ridge 37

CICS-Northtown 62, Chicago Academy 55

Carbondale 62, Cairo 34

Carlinville 44, Bunker Hill 39

Carlyle 47, Chester 43

Carmel 55, Lake Forest Academy 38

Carmi White County 49, Edwards County 45

Carrier Mills 55, Gallatin County 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 66, Cumberland 57

Chicago (Jones) 77, Reavis 66

Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 72, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 27

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 44

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 70, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) def. Southland, forfeit

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Thornwood 52

Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, DePaul College Prep 40

Chicago Washington 54, St. Francis de Sales 28

Christopher 46, Trico 35

Columbia 64, Bethalto Civic Memorial 40

Conant 53, Schaumburg 43

Concord (Triopia) 68, Calhoun 42

Crete-Monee 85, Thornridge 79

Crystal Lake South 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 46

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 80, Blue Ridge 30

Decatur MacArthur 57, Springfield 24

Deerfield 40, Maine West 29

Delavan 52, Illini Central 34

Dieterich 62, Brownstown - St. Elmo 57

Dixon 59, Stillman Valley 30

DuQuoin 65, Massac County 61

Dundee-Crown 43, Crystal Lake Central 41

Dunlap 60, East Moline United 56

Dwight 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

East Alton-Wood River 64, Piasa Southwestern 50

East Dubuque 50, Byron 43

Edinburg (Coop) BK 60, Hartsburg-Emden 39

Epic Academy Charter 55, Juarez 44

Evanston Township 69, Maine South 29

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Illinois Valley Central 42

Fairfield 63, Wayne City 54

Farmington 60, Orion 37

Fieldcrest 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50

Flanagan 77, Fisher 42

Freeburg 45, Okawville 31

Fremd 42, Palatine 40

Fulton 60, Amboy 16

Gilman Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston Area High School 40

Glenbard North 70, Batavia 55

Glenbard South 78, Streamwood 77

Glenbard West 57, Downers North 17

Glenbrook South 72, Glenbrook North 39

Goreville 77, Johnston City 58

Grayslake Central 44, Grant 43

Grayslake North 63, Round Lake 36

Gurnee Warren 70, Waukegan 31

Hamilton County 63, Vienna 56

Harvest Christian Academy 78, Walther Christian Academy 72

Harvey Thornton 57, Kankakee 47

Havana 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39

Hazelwood West, Mo. 71, Alton 48

Herrin 34, Benton 19

Herscher 56, Wilmington 39

Highland 48, Keokuk, Iowa 43

Highland Park 58, Maine East 43

Hillsboro 62, Pawnee 39

Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 54

Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 58, Hirsch 41

Huntley 64, Hampshire 39

IC Catholic 55, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53

Illini West (Carthage) 69, West Prairie 42

Jacksonville Routt 54, Winchester (West Central) 45

Joliet West 73, Romeoville 57

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Grant Park 35

Kewanee 70, St. Bede 57

Knoxville 52, Aledo (Mercer County) 35

La Salette Notre Dame 56, Paris 33

LaSalle-Peru 42, Sycamore 40

Lake Forest 51, Libertyville 46

Lake Park 47, Wheaton North 36

Lanark Eastland 34, Polo 32

Larkin 80, Glenbard East 36

Lawrenceville 71, Cisne 63, 3OT

Lena-Winslow 44, Durand 34

Leo 48, Fenwick 40

Lewistown 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49

Liberty 78, Barry (Western) 39

Lincoln Way Central 42, Andrew 36

Lincoln Way West 51, Stagg 44

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Niles Notre Dame 44

Lisle 45, Manteno 33

Macomb 59, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 21

Macon Meridian 68, Warrensburg-Latham 55

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, St. Viator 40

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 46

McCracken County, Ky. 40, Marion 33

McHenry 47, Cary-Grove 45

Metamora 69, East Peoria 40

Metro-East Lutheran 51, Madison 36

Milford 75, Cissna Park 55

Momence 61, Donovan 33

Monticello 70, Rantoul 50

Mount Vernon 49, Jerseyville Jersey 36

Mt. Carmel 62, Evansville Christian, Ind. 55

Mundelein 55, Lake Zurich 39

Murphysboro/Elverado 65, Eldorado 34

Nazareth 80, Metea Valley 67

New Athens 59, Sparta 50

New Berlin 55, Williamsville 47, OT

New Trier 54, Niles West 35

Nokomis 65, McGivney Catholic High School 58, OT

Normal Community 49, Mahomet-Seymour 42

Norris City (NCOE) 70, Galatia 37

North Clay 56, Neoga 51

North Shore Country Day 57, Elgin Academy 23

Oak Lawn Richards 67, Marist 54

Oak Park River Forest 65, Lyons 63

Okaw Valley 55, ALAH 29

Olney (Richland County) 61, Charleston 46

Oswego East 66, Minooka 53

Peoria Christian 77, Calvary 50

Petersburg PORTA 61, Athens 45

Pittsfield 53, Payson Seymour 43

Plainfield North 64, Oswego 48

Pontiac 65, Tolono Unity 60

Princeton 74, Bureau Valley 63

Prospect 55, Hersey 36

Providence 62, Providence-St. Mel 47

Raymond Lincolnwood 42, Ramsey 35

Red Hill 57, OPH 54

Richwoods 49, Bloomington 36

River Ridge 46, Stockton 45, OT

Riverdale 77, Sherrard 42

Riverside-Brookfield 60, St. Francis 49

Rockford Lutheran 80, Rock Falls 54

Rolling Meadows 93, Elk Grove 54

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Eisenhower 50

Scales Mound 55, Galena 45

Sesser-Valier 49, Woodlawn 23

South Beloit 70, Schaumburg Christian 37

Springfield Lanphier 54, Jacksonville 45

Springfield Southeast 71, Chatham Glenwood 68

St. Charles North 45, Geneva 44

St. Edward 66, Westminster Christian 37

St. Ignatius 58, Marmion 52

St. Rita 76, St. Laurence 64

Stanford Olympia 90, St. Joseph-Ogden 40

Staunton 50, Mount Olive 35

Steeleville 46, Cobden 33

Sterling Newman 56, Mendota 50

Stevenson 78, Zion Benton 33

Streator 49, Coal City 35

Tamms (Egyptian) 64, Zeigler-Royalton 52

Taylorville 61, Mt. Zion 60

Teutopolis 38, Newton 34

Tri-State Christian 60, Unity Christian 46

Triad 72, East St. Louis 35

Tuscola 73, Clinton 44

Vernon Hills 46, Niles North 42

Wauconda 107, North Chicago 33

Wheaton Warrenville South 66, St. Charles East 38

Willowbrook 52, Downers South 39

Winnebago 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 51, OT

Woodstock North 67, Marengo 55

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Indian Creek 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

