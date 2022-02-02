BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 54, Monmouth United 43
Altamont 45, Flora 41
Antioch 50, Lakes Community 48, OT
Arcola 54, Tri-County 36
Auburn 58, Litchfield 44
Augusta Southeastern 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38
Aurora (West Aurora) 47, Yorkville 38
Barrington 57, Hoffman Estates 31
Bartonville (Limestone) 78, Quest Academy 68
Beecher 72, Seneca 69, OT
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 77, Leyden 44
Bismarck-Henning 81, Chrisman 36
Bloomington Central Catholic 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39
Bloomington Christian 100, DeLand-Weldon 22
Bolingbrook 46, Homewood-Flossmoor 33
Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Rich Township 59
Breese Mater Dei 37, Centralia 36, OT
Brother Rice 46, Loyola 39
Buffalo Grove 53, Wheeling 51
Buffalo Tri-City 62, Mt. Pulaski 52
Burlington Central 55, Prairie Ridge 37
CICS-Northtown 62, Chicago Academy 55
Carbondale 62, Cairo 34
Carlinville 44, Bunker Hill 39
Carlyle 47, Chester 43
Carmel 55, Lake Forest Academy 38
Carmi White County 49, Edwards County 45
Carrier Mills 55, Gallatin County 36
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 66, Cumberland 57
Chicago (Jones) 77, Reavis 66
Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 72, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 27
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 44
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 70, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) def. Southland, forfeit
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 56, Thornwood 52
Chicago Mt. Carmel 55, DePaul College Prep 40
Chicago Washington 54, St. Francis de Sales 28
Christopher 46, Trico 35
Columbia 64, Bethalto Civic Memorial 40
Conant 53, Schaumburg 43
Concord (Triopia) 68, Calhoun 42
Crete-Monee 85, Thornridge 79
Crystal Lake South 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 46
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 80, Blue Ridge 30
Decatur MacArthur 57, Springfield 24
Deerfield 40, Maine West 29
Delavan 52, Illini Central 34
Dieterich 62, Brownstown - St. Elmo 57
Dixon 59, Stillman Valley 30
DuQuoin 65, Massac County 61
Dundee-Crown 43, Crystal Lake Central 41
Dunlap 60, East Moline United 56
Dwight 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
East Alton-Wood River 64, Piasa Southwestern 50
East Dubuque 50, Byron 43
Edinburg (Coop) BK 60, Hartsburg-Emden 39
Epic Academy Charter 55, Juarez 44
Evanston Township 69, Maine South 29
Fairbury Prairie Central 47, Illinois Valley Central 42
Fairfield 63, Wayne City 54
Farmington 60, Orion 37
Fieldcrest 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50
Flanagan 77, Fisher 42
Freeburg 45, Okawville 31
Fremd 42, Palatine 40
Fulton 60, Amboy 16
Gilman Iroquois West 68, Hoopeston Area High School 40
Glenbard North 70, Batavia 55
Glenbard South 78, Streamwood 77
Glenbard West 57, Downers North 17
Glenbrook South 72, Glenbrook North 39
Goreville 77, Johnston City 58
Grayslake Central 44, Grant 43
Grayslake North 63, Round Lake 36
Gurnee Warren 70, Waukegan 31
Hamilton County 63, Vienna 56
Harvest Christian Academy 78, Walther Christian Academy 72
Harvey Thornton 57, Kankakee 47
Havana 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 39
Hazelwood West, Mo. 71, Alton 48
Herrin 34, Benton 19
Herscher 56, Wilmington 39
Highland 48, Keokuk, Iowa 43
Highland Park 58, Maine East 43
Hillsboro 62, Pawnee 39
Hinsdale Central 62, Proviso West 54
Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 58, Hirsch 41
Huntley 64, Hampshire 39
IC Catholic 55, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 53
Illini West (Carthage) 69, West Prairie 42
Jacksonville Routt 54, Winchester (West Central) 45
Joliet West 73, Romeoville 57
Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Grant Park 35
Kewanee 70, St. Bede 57
Knoxville 52, Aledo (Mercer County) 35
La Salette Notre Dame 56, Paris 33
LaSalle-Peru 42, Sycamore 40
Lake Forest 51, Libertyville 46
Lake Park 47, Wheaton North 36
Lanark Eastland 34, Polo 32
Larkin 80, Glenbard East 36
Lawrenceville 71, Cisne 63, 3OT
Lena-Winslow 44, Durand 34
Leo 48, Fenwick 40
Lewistown 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49
Liberty 78, Barry (Western) 39
Lincoln Way Central 42, Andrew 36
Lincoln Way West 51, Stagg 44
Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Niles Notre Dame 44
Lisle 45, Manteno 33
Macomb 59, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 21
Macon Meridian 68, Warrensburg-Latham 55
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 53, St. Viator 40
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 46
McCracken County, Ky. 40, Marion 33
McHenry 47, Cary-Grove 45
Metamora 69, East Peoria 40
Metro-East Lutheran 51, Madison 36
Milford 75, Cissna Park 55
Momence 61, Donovan 33
Monticello 70, Rantoul 50
Mount Vernon 49, Jerseyville Jersey 36
Mt. Carmel 62, Evansville Christian, Ind. 55
Mundelein 55, Lake Zurich 39
Murphysboro/Elverado 65, Eldorado 34
Nazareth 80, Metea Valley 67
New Athens 59, Sparta 50
New Berlin 55, Williamsville 47, OT
New Trier 54, Niles West 35
Nokomis 65, McGivney Catholic High School 58, OT
Normal Community 49, Mahomet-Seymour 42
Norris City (NCOE) 70, Galatia 37
North Clay 56, Neoga 51
North Shore Country Day 57, Elgin Academy 23
Oak Lawn Richards 67, Marist 54
Oak Park River Forest 65, Lyons 63
Okaw Valley 55, ALAH 29
Olney (Richland County) 61, Charleston 46
Oswego East 66, Minooka 53
Peoria Christian 77, Calvary 50
Petersburg PORTA 61, Athens 45
Pittsfield 53, Payson Seymour 43
Plainfield North 64, Oswego 48
Pontiac 65, Tolono Unity 60
Princeton 74, Bureau Valley 63
Prospect 55, Hersey 36
Providence 62, Providence-St. Mel 47
Raymond Lincolnwood 42, Ramsey 35
Red Hill 57, OPH 54
Richwoods 49, Bloomington 36
River Ridge 46, Stockton 45, OT
Riverdale 77, Sherrard 42
Riverside-Brookfield 60, St. Francis 49
Rockford Lutheran 80, Rock Falls 54
Rolling Meadows 93, Elk Grove 54
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Eisenhower 50
Scales Mound 55, Galena 45
Sesser-Valier 49, Woodlawn 23
South Beloit 70, Schaumburg Christian 37
Springfield Lanphier 54, Jacksonville 45
Springfield Southeast 71, Chatham Glenwood 68
St. Charles North 45, Geneva 44
St. Edward 66, Westminster Christian 37
St. Ignatius 58, Marmion 52
St. Rita 76, St. Laurence 64
Stanford Olympia 90, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Staunton 50, Mount Olive 35
Steeleville 46, Cobden 33
Sterling Newman 56, Mendota 50
Stevenson 78, Zion Benton 33
Streator 49, Coal City 35
Tamms (Egyptian) 64, Zeigler-Royalton 52
Taylorville 61, Mt. Zion 60
Teutopolis 38, Newton 34
Tri-State Christian 60, Unity Christian 46
Triad 72, East St. Louis 35
Tuscola 73, Clinton 44
Vernon Hills 46, Niles North 42
Wauconda 107, North Chicago 33
Wheaton Warrenville South 66, St. Charles East 38
Willowbrook 52, Downers South 39
Winnebago 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 51, OT
Woodstock North 67, Marengo 55
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Hinckley-Big Rock 66, Indian Creek 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/