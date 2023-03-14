BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
Second Round=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 74, La Academia Partnership Charter 62
Carlynton 49, Elk County Catholic 44
Chester Charter 56, Northumberland Christian 38
Farrell 86, Harmony 65
Imani Christian Academy 80, Union 48
Linville Hill 50, The City School 42
Phil-Montgomery Christian 57, Mount Calvary 46
Union Area 51, Cameron County 37
PIAA Class 4A=
Second Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 49, Cardinal O'Hara 46
Eastern York 75, Overbrook 54
Laurel Highlands 57, Hampton 50
Lincoln Park Charter 84, Highlands 72
Neumann-Goretti 74, Bethlehem Catholic 49
Uniontown 67, Littlestown 46
PIAA Class 5A=
Second Round=
Archbishop Ryan 59, West Chester East 46
Erie Cathedral Prep 66, Mars 54
Exeter 66, Mechanicsburg 49
Imhotep Charter 68, Muhlenberg 32
Penn Hills 50, Hershey 42
Peters Township 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Radnor 75, West Philadelphia 61
