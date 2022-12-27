GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16

Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12

Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31

Dunmore 58, Scranton 42

Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25

Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34

Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34

Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42

Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16

Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42

McKeesport 47, Norwin 37

Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42

Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19

Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34

South Western 44, Biglerville 34

Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

