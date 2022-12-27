GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge Springs 52, Meadville 16
Canon-McMillan 56, Southmoreland 12
Central Bucks South 35, Downingtown East 31
Dunmore 58, Scranton 42
Easton 48, Bethlehem Freedom 25
Emmaus 39, Phillipsburg, N.J. 34
Great Valley 41, Garnet Valley 34
Greater Johnstown 43, Cambria Heights 42
Harbor Creek 70, Oil City 16
Holy Spirit, N.J. 45, Archbishop Ryan 42
McKeesport 47, Norwin 37
Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42
Scranton Prep 72, Scranton Holy Cross 19
Sharpsville 52, Saegertown 34
South Western 44, Biglerville 34
Upper Dauphin 40, Williams Valley 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
