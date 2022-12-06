BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia, Va. 89, Holly Grove 28
Beth Tfiloh 78, Arlington Baptist 36
Bowie 55, Frederick Douglass 51
Cambridge/SD 62, Col. Richardson 58
Catoctin 60, Francis Scott Key 48
Central 57, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 48
Century 64, Tuscarora 47
Covenant Life 61, MD School for the Deaf 45
Frankfort, W.Va. 61, Mountain Ridge 41
Frederick Baptist 45, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 40
Good Counsel 87, Blake 47
James M. Bennett 81, Stephen Decatur 73
Kent Island 52, Easton 38
Mergenthaler 56, Patterson 48
North Hagerstown 62, Smithsburg 57
Northern Garrett 68, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 53
Overlea 64, Joppatowne 20
Potomac 66, Landon 65
Richard Montgomery 63, Rockville 43
Salisbury Christian School 48, Sussex Academy, Del. 24
South Hagerstown 66, Boonsboro 44
Springdale Prep 55, Arundel Christian 53
St. John's Catholic Prep 61, Clarksburg 57
Urbana 67, Middletown 52
Walter Johnson 71, Watkins Mill 35
Winston Churchill 64, Gaithersburg 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.