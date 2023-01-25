BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 60, Westlake 47
American Prep WV 68, Draper APA 40
Brighton 50, East 43
Copper Hills 64, Mountain Ridge 57
Corner Canyon 83, Lone Peak 59
Dove Creek, Colo. 88, Monticello 65
Enterprise 56, Kanab 52
Escalante 42, Green River 41
Farmington 65, Clearfield 52
Fremont 58, Davis 56
Herriman 57, West Jordan 45
Highland 88, Park City 48
Kearns 74, Hunter 56
Lehi 89, Timpanogos 32
Logan 68, Bear River 53
Maple Mountain 63, Springville 61
Olympus 67, Murray 59
Orem 69, Mountain View 63
Parowan 79, South Sevier 76, OT
Pleasant Grove 59, Skyridge 50
Ridgeline 65, Mountain Crest 53
Riverton 48, Bingham 47
Rowland Hall 64, Waterford 56
Roy 59, Taylorsville 48
Salem Hills 84, Provo 59
Sky View 71, Green Canyon 49
Spanish Fork 72, Wasatch 70
St. Joseph 60, UMA-Riverdale 52
Syracuse 56, Layton 51
Tabiona 55, Altamont 45
Timpview 75, Jordan 48
Wayne 55, Milford 33
West 71, Granger 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
