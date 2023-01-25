BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 60, Westlake 47

American Prep WV 68, Draper APA 40

Brighton 50, East 43

Copper Hills 64, Mountain Ridge 57

Corner Canyon 83, Lone Peak 59

Dove Creek, Colo. 88, Monticello 65

Enterprise 56, Kanab 52

Escalante 42, Green River 41

Farmington 65, Clearfield 52

Fremont 58, Davis 56

Herriman 57, West Jordan 45

Highland 88, Park City 48

Kearns 74, Hunter 56

Lehi 89, Timpanogos 32

Logan 68, Bear River 53

Maple Mountain 63, Springville 61

Olympus 67, Murray 59

Orem 69, Mountain View 63

Parowan 79, South Sevier 76, OT

Pleasant Grove 59, Skyridge 50

Ridgeline 65, Mountain Crest 53

Riverton 48, Bingham 47

Rowland Hall 64, Waterford 56

Roy 59, Taylorsville 48

Salem Hills 84, Provo 59

Sky View 71, Green Canyon 49

Spanish Fork 72, Wasatch 70

St. Joseph 60, UMA-Riverdale 52

Syracuse 56, Layton 51

Tabiona 55, Altamont 45

Timpview 75, Jordan 48

Wayne 55, Milford 33

West 71, Granger 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

