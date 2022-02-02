GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 55, Grissom 19

Andalusia 46, Pleasant Home 40

Bob Jones 49, Athens 33

Brindlee Mountain 63, Woodville 49

Catholic-Montgomery 50, Calhoun 23

Central-Phenix City 75, Opelika 63

Central-Tuscaloosa 51, Northridge 49

Charles Henderson 48, Luverne 45

Chelsea 53, Oak Mountain 35

Davidson 69, Murphy 29

Douglas 62, Crossville 31

East Limestone 48, West Limestone 32

Elba 53, Brantley 40

Florence 57, Decatur 28

Fort Payne 38, Southside-Selma 31

Francis Marion 58, Demopolis 48

Geneva 52, Florala 44

Guntersville 66, Boaz 27

Haleyville 50, Winston County 43

Hamilton 60, Winfield 39

Hanceville 54, Cordova 40

Hartselle 53, Huffman 42

Hayden 70, Cleveland 32

Hazel Green 66, Lee-Huntsville 34

Hewitt-Trussville 54, Plainview 43

Highland Home 48, Georgiana 45

Homewood 57, Jackson Olin 21

Hooper Academy 58, Macon-East 28

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 15

J.F. Shields 71, Red Level 59

Lawrence County 45, Hubbard 23

Madison County 49, Asbury 27

Marengo 47, Choctaw County 42

Montgomery Academy 47, Chilton County 17

Moody 41, Leeds 37

North Jackson 60, North Sand Mountain 59

Northside Methodist 51, Slocomb 24

Ohatchee 50, Hokes Bluff 47

Oxford 66, Gadsden 44

Pisgah 70, Skyline 56

Pleasant Grove 37, Muscle Shoals 34

Prattville 47, Enterprise 33

Priceville 59, Danville 18

Ragland 49, Ashville 12

Ramsay 55, Alexandria 35

Ranburne 49, LaFayette 31

Sand Rock 65, Sylvania 44

Spanish Fort 45, Robertsdale 22

Sparkman 70, Huntsville 33

Spring Garden 70, Handley 27

Tanner 64, Elkmont 49

UMS-Wright 56, Saraland 29

Victory Chr. 49, Gaylesville 36

Waterloo 52, Athens Bible 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you