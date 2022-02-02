GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albertville 55, Grissom 19
Andalusia 46, Pleasant Home 40
Bob Jones 49, Athens 33
Brindlee Mountain 63, Woodville 49
Catholic-Montgomery 50, Calhoun 23
Central-Phenix City 75, Opelika 63
Central-Tuscaloosa 51, Northridge 49
Charles Henderson 48, Luverne 45
Chelsea 53, Oak Mountain 35
Davidson 69, Murphy 29
Douglas 62, Crossville 31
East Limestone 48, West Limestone 32
Elba 53, Brantley 40
Florence 57, Decatur 28
Fort Payne 38, Southside-Selma 31
Francis Marion 58, Demopolis 48
Geneva 52, Florala 44
Guntersville 66, Boaz 27
Haleyville 50, Winston County 43
Hamilton 60, Winfield 39
Hanceville 54, Cordova 40
Hartselle 53, Huffman 42
Hayden 70, Cleveland 32
Hazel Green 66, Lee-Huntsville 34
Hewitt-Trussville 54, Plainview 43
Highland Home 48, Georgiana 45
Homewood 57, Jackson Olin 21
Hooper Academy 58, Macon-East 28
Houston Academy 45, Daleville 15
J.F. Shields 71, Red Level 59
Lawrence County 45, Hubbard 23
Madison County 49, Asbury 27
Marengo 47, Choctaw County 42
Montgomery Academy 47, Chilton County 17
Moody 41, Leeds 37
North Jackson 60, North Sand Mountain 59
Northside Methodist 51, Slocomb 24
Ohatchee 50, Hokes Bluff 47
Oxford 66, Gadsden 44
Pisgah 70, Skyline 56
Pleasant Grove 37, Muscle Shoals 34
Prattville 47, Enterprise 33
Priceville 59, Danville 18
Ragland 49, Ashville 12
Ramsay 55, Alexandria 35
Ranburne 49, LaFayette 31
Sand Rock 65, Sylvania 44
Spanish Fort 45, Robertsdale 22
Sparkman 70, Huntsville 33
Spring Garden 70, Handley 27
Tanner 64, Elkmont 49
UMS-Wright 56, Saraland 29
Victory Chr. 49, Gaylesville 36
Waterloo 52, Athens Bible 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/