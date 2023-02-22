GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 50, Seaside 19
Beaverton 77, Sunset 34
Benson 66, Lincoln 26
Central 61, McKay 37
Clackamas 75, Barlow 48
Cleveland 56, Wells 53
Corvallis 68, West Albany 52
Crater 79, Eagle Point 39
Crescent Valley 52, Silverton 40
David Douglas 69, Reynolds 50
Gladstone 62, Estacada 23
Grant 36, McDaniel 23
Henley 60, Phoenix 45
Hidden Valley 64, Klamath 42
Hillsboro 41, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 24
Jefferson PDX 66, Franklin 30
Jesuit 67, Westview 30
La Salle 64, Wilsonville 39
Lebanon 68, Dallas 48
Liberty 49, Forest Grove 32
Marist 46, Marshfield 28
Mountain View 58, Caldera 22
Mountainside 53, Aloha 21
Nelson 71, Gresham 29
Newberg 48, Glencoe 40
Newport 35, North Marion 23
North Eugene 50, Churchill 29
Putnam 64, Canby 58
Redmond 39, Ridgeview 29
Sandy 49, Central Catholic 36
Scappoose 45, Tillamook 24
Sherwood 48, Glencoe 40
South Albany 63, Woodburn 31
South Medford 57, North Medford 18
South Salem 50, North Salem 34
Springfield 63, Thurston 33
Summit 51, Bend 35
The Dalles 44, Molalla 43
West Salem 70, McNary 33
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 1A=
First Round=
Bonanza 53, Southwest Christian 44
Country Christian 71, Crosshill Christian 41
Crane 62, C.S. Lewis 18
Damascus Christian 55, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 21
Echo 61, New Hope Christian 30
Eddyville 64, Umpqua Valley Christian 56
Jordan Valley 54, Ione/Arlington 25
Nixyaawii 66, Mohawk 15
North Douglas 75, Triangle Lake 29
Powder Valley 24, North Lake/Paisley 22
Prairie City/Burnt River 58, Sherman 35
Rogue Valley Adventist 41, N. Clackamas Christian 30
South Wasco County 81, Adrian 58
St. Paul 71, Crow 36
Trinity Lutheran 54, Myrtle Point 31
Trout Lake, Wash. 41, Union 40
Class 3A=
First Round=
Burns 43, Brookings-Harbor 35
Coquille 59, Horizon Christian Tualatin 44
Jefferson 47, Creswell 44
Valley Catholic 50, Harrisburg 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
