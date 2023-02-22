GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 50, Seaside 19

Beaverton 77, Sunset 34

Benson 66, Lincoln 26

Central 61, McKay 37

Clackamas 75, Barlow 48

Cleveland 56, Wells 53

Corvallis 68, West Albany 52

Crater 79, Eagle Point 39

Crescent Valley 52, Silverton 40

David Douglas 69, Reynolds 50

Gladstone 62, Estacada 23

Grant 36, McDaniel 23

Henley 60, Phoenix 45

Hidden Valley 64, Klamath 42

Hillsboro 41, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 24

Jefferson PDX 66, Franklin 30

Jesuit 67, Westview 30

La Salle 64, Wilsonville 39

Lebanon 68, Dallas 48

Liberty 49, Forest Grove 32

Marist 46, Marshfield 28

Mountain View 58, Caldera 22

Mountainside 53, Aloha 21

Nelson 71, Gresham 29

Newberg 48, Glencoe 40

Newport 35, North Marion 23

North Eugene 50, Churchill 29

Putnam 64, Canby 58

Redmond 39, Ridgeview 29

Sandy 49, Central Catholic 36

Scappoose 45, Tillamook 24

Sherwood 48, Glencoe 40

South Albany 63, Woodburn 31

South Medford 57, North Medford 18

South Salem 50, North Salem 34

Springfield 63, Thurston 33

Summit 51, Bend 35

The Dalles 44, Molalla 43

West Salem 70, McNary 33

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 1A=

First Round=

Bonanza 53, Southwest Christian 44

Country Christian 71, Crosshill Christian 41

Crane 62, C.S. Lewis 18

Damascus Christian 55, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 21

Echo 61, New Hope Christian 30

Eddyville 64, Umpqua Valley Christian 56

Jordan Valley 54, Ione/Arlington 25

Nixyaawii 66, Mohawk 15

North Douglas 75, Triangle Lake 29

Powder Valley 24, North Lake/Paisley 22

Prairie City/Burnt River 58, Sherman 35

Rogue Valley Adventist 41, N. Clackamas Christian 30

South Wasco County 81, Adrian 58

St. Paul 71, Crow 36

Trinity Lutheran 54, Myrtle Point 31

Trout Lake, Wash. 41, Union 40

Class 3A=

First Round=

Burns 43, Brookings-Harbor 35

Coquille 59, Horizon Christian Tualatin 44

Jefferson 47, Creswell 44

Valley Catholic 50, Harrisburg 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

