BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 62, Summerfield 45

Airport 64, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 50

Allen Park 49, Wyandotte Roosevelt 33

Allen Park Cabrini 56, Detroit Cristo Rey 45

Almont 67, North Branch 56

American International Academy 73, Detroit Cesar Chavez 31

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Royal Oak Shrine 26

Ann Arbor Huron 49, Bedford 40

Ann Arbor Skyline 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 35

Armada 61, Imlay City 41

Baldwin 54, Traverse City Christian 44

Baraga 52, Republic-Michigamme 20

Bark River-Harris 60, Stephenson 46

Battle Creek Lakeview 66, Mattawan 59

Battle Creek Pennfield 57, Charlotte 50

Bay City All Saints 62, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 44

Bay City Central 68, Bay City Western 62

Bay City John Glenn 72, Birch Run 41

Beal City 68, Lake City 45

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 68, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 52

Berrien Springs 52, Constantine 25

Big Rapids 49, Reed City 35

Birmingham Brother Rice 64, St. Mary's Prep 59

Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 22

Boyne City 64, Grayling 46

Bridgeport 70, Saginaw Swan Valley 56

Brighton 62, Northville 48

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 61, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42

Bronson 56, Jonesville 46

Burton Atherton 62, Genesee 59

Burton Bendle 71, Mount Morris 56

Byron Center 61, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 50

Calumet 58, L'Anse 34

Canton 68, Novi 40

Canton Prep 39, Taylor Prep 36

Centreville 67, Comstock 51

Chelsea 81, Pinckney 37

Clinton 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 64, Sterling Heights Stevenson 34

Coldwater 52, Jackson Northwest 49

Comstock Park 58, Kelloggsville 47

Croswell-Lexington 77, Algonac 42

Davison 83, Midland 51

Dearborn 60, Livonia Stevenson 44

Dearborn Advanced Technology 47, Dearborn Heights Star International 41

Dearborn Divine Child 66, Gabriel Richard Catholic 65

Dearborn Edsel Ford 55, Trenton 52

Deckerville 68, Mayville 49

Detroit Loyola 72, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27

Dowagiac Union 69, Three Rivers 62

Dryden 56, Peck 45

Dundee 65, Blissfield 50

East Lansing 77, Lansing Everett 57

Eau Claire 75, Three Oaks River Valley 63

Ecorse 82, Detroit Voyageur 68

Elk Rapids 66, Kalkaska 38

Fenton 65, Holly 54

Ferndale University 79, Lutheran Westland 56

Flat Rock 60, New Boston Huron 24

Flint Beecher 74, Burton Bentley 16

Flint Kearsley 56, Swartz Creek 54

Flushing 48, Linden 47

Franklin LIVONIA MI 65, Wayne Memorial 60

Fraser 58, Utica Ford 31

Freeland 58, Alma 43

Fruitport 61, Allendale 53

GR Sacred Heart 56, Creative Technology Academy 17

Gaylord St. Mary 64, Bellaire 57

Goodrich 43, Corunna 39

Grand Blanc 72, Flint Powers 54

Grand Haven 51, Jenison 38

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, Kalamazoo Christian 36

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 67, Wyoming Godwin Heights 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 73, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 51

Grand River Prep 53, Zion Christian 49

Grandville 70, Caledonia 58

Grandville Calvin Christian 62, Hopkins 54

Grant 68, Howard City Tri-County 66

Greenville 55, Lowell 48

Grosse Ile 48, Monroe Jefferson 32

Grosse Pointe South 66, Macomb Dakota 59

Hamilton 66, Holland Christian 43

Hamtramck 69, Notre Dame Prep 58

Harbor Springs 73, Charlevoix 63

Hartford 56, Marcellus 50

Hillman 76, Atlanta 16

Holland Black River 52, Coloma 47

Holt 69, Grand Ledge 59

Homer 63, Concord 35

Jackson 72, Ypsilanti 48

Jackson Prep 73, Marshall Academy 44

Kalamazoo Central 74, Portage Northern 43

Kent City 50, Muskegon Orchard View 32

Kingsford 72, West Iron County 17

Kingston 62, Kinde-North Huron 32

Lake Fenton 59, Clio 53

Lansing Christian 55, Stockbridge 47

Lawton 63, Vicksburg 52

Leslie 43, Lake Odessa Lakewood 33

Lincoln Park 62, Taylor 51

Lincoln-Alcona 55, Oscoda 25

Mackinaw City 76, Harbor Light Christian 54

Macomb Lutheran North 44, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 39

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52, Ann Arbor Greenhills 45

Madison Heights Lamphere 73, Hazel Park 71

Manistee 49, Hesperia 20

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44

Marquette 75, Gladstone 44

Millington 72, New Lothrop 64

Mount Pleasant 60, Saginaw Heritage 59

Muskegon 68, Zeeland East 32

New Buffalo 67, Covert 33

Norway 81, Carney-Nadeau 31

Oakridge High School 79, Morley-Stanwood 66

Olivet 54, Perry 21

Onaway 83, Central Lake 35

Onsted 52, Hudson 31

Ortonville Brandon 57, Owosso 44

Painesdale Jeffers 79, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46

Paradise Whitefish 42, Burt 34

Parma Western 66, Eaton Rapids 50

Pinconning 58, Saginaw Arts and Science 33

Port Huron 70, Marine City 27

Port Huron Northern 68, Grosse Pointe North 61

Posen 58, Fairview 32

Quincy 47, Union City 46

Rapid River 38, Eben Junction Superior Central 34

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 58, Ontonagon 54

Redford Union 51, Redford Thurston 44

Remus Chippewa Hills 59, Clare 51

Richmond 58, Yale 44

Riverview 54, Milan 45

Rockford 61, East Kentwood 49

Romeo 69, New Haven 62

Romulus 68, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49

Roseville 68, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 54

Sault Ste Marie 68, Gaylord 64

Shelby 66, Montague 49

South Haven 53, Galesburg-Augusta 33

South Lyon 64, Walled Lake Northern 33

St. Joseph 77, Richland Gull Lake 62

Standish-Sterling Central 73, Ithaca 46

Traverse City St. Francis 68, East Jordan 40

Troy Athens 39, Lake Orion 37

Utica 47, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 38

Utica Eisenhower 77, Warren Mott 52

Vermontville Maple Valley 54, Delton Kellogg 39

Walled Lake Western 63, Waterford Kettering 22

Warren Cousino HS 48, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 30

Warren De La Salle 59, Detroit Catholic Central 50

Warren Lincoln 75, Eastpointe East Detroit 47

Warren Michigan Collegiate 70, Farmington 45

Waterford Our Lady 55, Detroit Universal 18

Watervliet 61, Schoolcraft 47

Wayland Union 60, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 47

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 61, Alpena 55

West Michigan Aviation 63, North Muskegon 55

White Cloud 54, Holton 43

White Pigeon 55, Bangor 50

Whiteford 46, Sand Creek 39

Wyoming 71, Muskegon Mona Shores 58

Wyoming Lee 81, Saranac 47

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 71, Ravenna 39

Ypsilanti Lincoln 49, Dexter 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Indian River-Inland Lakes, ppd.

Wolverine vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ppd.

