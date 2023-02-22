BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bennett 73, Bruce Randolph 53

Cheraw 45, Wiley 35

Cheyenne Wells 47, Kit Carson 30

Colo. Springs Christian 45, Woodland Park 32

Crowley County 51, Swallows Charter Academy 23

Custer County 55, South Park 14

Dayspring Christian Academy 54, Nederland 42

Del Norte 69, Center 38

Denver Christian 98, Denver Academy 34

Fowler 55, Las Animas 30

Frontier Academy 51, Timnath 38

Gilpin County 64, Addenbrooke Classical 59

Granada 50, Eads 47

Grand Valley 62, North Fork 40

Hanover 63, Deer Trail 17

Highland 84, Strasburg 71

Hoehne 51, Swink 49

Holyoke 41, Akron 32

Ignacio 52, Crested Butte 43

Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 50

Loveland Classical 73, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 30

Manual 75, Stargate School 37

Meeker 60, Gunnison 40

Merino 71, Sedgwick County 16

Miami-Yoder 39, Kiowa 34

Monte Vista 55, Cotopaxi 45

Pikes Peak 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 24

Pinnacle 83, Sheridan 39

Plateau Valley 68, West Grand 23

Platte Canyon 69, KIPP Collegiate 41

Platte Valley 50, Brush 48

Prospect Ridge Academy 80, Lotus School of Excellence 22

Rangely 65, Soroco 44

Roaring Fork 66, Olathe 39

Salida 72, Florence 37

Sanford 52, Sargent 14

Sangre De Cristo 57, Creede High School 43

The Vanguard School 50, Buena Vista 31

Union Colony Preparatory School 79, Poudre 27

Vail Mountain School 39, Hayden 34

Wiggins 65, Haxtun 47

Wray 65, Caliche 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you