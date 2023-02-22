BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bennett 73, Bruce Randolph 53
Cheraw 45, Wiley 35
Cheyenne Wells 47, Kit Carson 30
Colo. Springs Christian 45, Woodland Park 32
Crowley County 51, Swallows Charter Academy 23
Custer County 55, South Park 14
Dayspring Christian Academy 54, Nederland 42
Del Norte 69, Center 38
Denver Christian 98, Denver Academy 34
Fowler 55, Las Animas 30
Frontier Academy 51, Timnath 38
Gilpin County 64, Addenbrooke Classical 59
Granada 50, Eads 47
Grand Valley 62, North Fork 40
Hanover 63, Deer Trail 17
Highland 84, Strasburg 71
Hoehne 51, Swink 49
Holyoke 41, Akron 32
Ignacio 52, Crested Butte 43
Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 50
Loveland Classical 73, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 30
Manual 75, Stargate School 37
Meeker 60, Gunnison 40
Merino 71, Sedgwick County 16
Miami-Yoder 39, Kiowa 34
Monte Vista 55, Cotopaxi 45
Pikes Peak 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 24
Pinnacle 83, Sheridan 39
Plateau Valley 68, West Grand 23
Platte Canyon 69, KIPP Collegiate 41
Platte Valley 50, Brush 48
Prospect Ridge Academy 80, Lotus School of Excellence 22
Rangely 65, Soroco 44
Roaring Fork 66, Olathe 39
Salida 72, Florence 37
Sanford 52, Sargent 14
Sangre De Cristo 57, Creede High School 43
The Vanguard School 50, Buena Vista 31
Union Colony Preparatory School 79, Poudre 27
Vail Mountain School 39, Hayden 34
Wiggins 65, Haxtun 47
Wray 65, Caliche 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
