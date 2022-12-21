BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 68, American Falls 58
Ambrose 58, Cole Valley 36
Butte County 59, Raft River 47
Caldwell 68, Ontario, Ore. 33
Firth 43, West Side 41
Fruitland 55, Buhl 29
Glenns Ferry 45, Rimrock 41
Grace Lutheran 50, Leadore 16
Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47
Mackay 44, N. Gem 39
Melba 59, Homedale 52
Mountain View 74, Pueblo Central, Colo. 42
Potlatch 65, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 24
Wendell 43, Valley 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake City vs. North Central, Wash., ppd.
