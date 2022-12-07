BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 60, Rock Creek 33
Andover 70, Maize 41
Andover Central 70, Wichita Campus 44
Atchison 66, Tonganoxie 40
Axtell 74, Flint Hills Christian 8
Baldwin 72, Anderson County 41
Baxter Springs 57, Quapaw, Okla. 35
Burden Central 65, Udall 56, OT
Canton-Galva 42, Goessel 36
Centralia 59, Cair Paravel 34
Chanute 74, Winfield 60
Chaparral 74, El Dorado 48
Cheney 61, Pratt 58, OT
Circle 52, Independence 44
Clay Center 65, Beloit 59
Clifton-Clyde 57, Rock Hills 28
Concordia 45, Riley County 31
Council Grove 59, Silver Lake 48
Cunningham 69, Flinthills 36
Derby 74, McPherson 68
Ellsworth 19, Phillipsburg 11
Elyria Christian 47, Burrton 20
Fairfield 66, Chase 26
Fort Scott 51, Wellsville 38
Frontenac 74, Riverton 62
Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 24
Goddard 49, Buhler 39
Goddard-Eisenhower 81, Salina South 53
Greeley County 82, McClave, Colo. 67
Hanover 87, St. Xavier 11
Haven 69, Kingman 51
Hesston 55, Rose Hill 39
Hiawatha 55, Troy 53
Highland Park 82, Bonner Springs 62
Hoisington 59, Kinsley 34
Holcomb 50, Meade 35
Humboldt 55, Uniontown 23
Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27
Ingalls 68, Moscow 54
Inman 54, Hillsboro 21
KC Bishop Ward 65, Rossville 54
Kapaun Mount Carmel 59, Wichita Southeast 33
Kiowa County 70, Otis-Bison 24
Labette County 62, Mulvane 46
Logan/Palco 60, Golden Plains 22
Louisburg 52, Burlington 41
Macksville 69, Bucklin 45
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27, Oswego 25
Manhattan 60, Hays 44
Manhattan CHIEF 68, Frankfort 25
Marysville 64, Valley Heights 35
Medicine Lodge 65, Pratt Skyline 30
Minneola 52, Rolla 11
Moundridge 71, Lyons 35
Oskaloosa 59, Onaga 49
Pawnee Heights 69, Wheatland-Grinnell 35
Perry-Lecompton 58, Paola 27
Pittsburg 59, Nevada, Mo. 51
Pittsburg Colgan 82, Chetopa 8
Pleasant Ridge 52, McLouth 28
Remington 39, Douglass 37
Riverside 52, Doniphan West 36
Sabetha 55, Wamego 37
Salina Sacred Heart 55, Chapman 42
Shawnee Heights 61, KC Piper 46
Southeast Saline 70, Smoky Valley 38
St. James Academy 67, Washburn Rural 62
Stanton County 45, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 41
Sublette 72, Southwestern Hts. 50
Sylvan-Lucas 45, Smith Center 36
Topeka 61, St. Mary's Academy 48
Topeka West 74, Topeka Seaman 62
Trego 51, Victoria 40
Triplains-Brewster 53, St. Francis 14
Wallace County 63, Cheylin 58
Wichita County 71, Weskan 36
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 41
Wichita Independent 73, Halstead 50
Wichita South 53, Wichita Northwest 51
Wichita West 70, Wichita East 56
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 61, Oberlin-Decatur 5
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.