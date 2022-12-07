BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 60, Rock Creek 33

Andover 70, Maize 41

Andover Central 70, Wichita Campus 44

Atchison 66, Tonganoxie 40

Axtell 74, Flint Hills Christian 8

Baldwin 72, Anderson County 41

Baxter Springs 57, Quapaw, Okla. 35

Burden Central 65, Udall 56, OT

Canton-Galva 42, Goessel 36

Centralia 59, Cair Paravel 34

Chanute 74, Winfield 60

Chaparral 74, El Dorado 48

Cheney 61, Pratt 58, OT

Circle 52, Independence 44

Clay Center 65, Beloit 59

Clifton-Clyde 57, Rock Hills 28

Concordia 45, Riley County 31

Council Grove 59, Silver Lake 48

Cunningham 69, Flinthills 36

Derby 74, McPherson 68

Ellsworth 19, Phillipsburg 11

Elyria Christian 47, Burrton 20

Fairfield 66, Chase 26

Fort Scott 51, Wellsville 38

Frontenac 74, Riverton 62

Garden Plain 53, Nickerson 24

Goddard 49, Buhler 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 81, Salina South 53

Greeley County 82, McClave, Colo. 67

Hanover 87, St. Xavier 11

Haven 69, Kingman 51

Hesston 55, Rose Hill 39

Hiawatha 55, Troy 53

Highland Park 82, Bonner Springs 62

Hoisington 59, Kinsley 34

Holcomb 50, Meade 35

Humboldt 55, Uniontown 23

Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27

Ingalls 68, Moscow 54

Inman 54, Hillsboro 21

KC Bishop Ward 65, Rossville 54

Kapaun Mount Carmel 59, Wichita Southeast 33

Kiowa County 70, Otis-Bison 24

Labette County 62, Mulvane 46

Logan/Palco 60, Golden Plains 22

Louisburg 52, Burlington 41

Macksville 69, Bucklin 45

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27, Oswego 25

Manhattan 60, Hays 44

Manhattan CHIEF 68, Frankfort 25

Marysville 64, Valley Heights 35

Medicine Lodge 65, Pratt Skyline 30

Minneola 52, Rolla 11

Moundridge 71, Lyons 35

Oskaloosa 59, Onaga 49

Pawnee Heights 69, Wheatland-Grinnell 35

Perry-Lecompton 58, Paola 27

Pittsburg 59, Nevada, Mo. 51

Pittsburg Colgan 82, Chetopa 8

Pleasant Ridge 52, McLouth 28

Remington 39, Douglass 37

Riverside 52, Doniphan West 36

Sabetha 55, Wamego 37

Salina Sacred Heart 55, Chapman 42

Shawnee Heights 61, KC Piper 46

Southeast Saline 70, Smoky Valley 38

St. James Academy 67, Washburn Rural 62

Stanton County 45, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 41

Sublette 72, Southwestern Hts. 50

Sylvan-Lucas 45, Smith Center 36

Topeka 61, St. Mary's Academy 48

Topeka West 74, Topeka Seaman 62

Trego 51, Victoria 40

Triplains-Brewster 53, St. Francis 14

Wallace County 63, Cheylin 58

Wichita County 71, Weskan 36

Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 41

Wichita Independent 73, Halstead 50

Wichita South 53, Wichita Northwest 51

Wichita West 70, Wichita East 56

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 61, Oberlin-Decatur 5

