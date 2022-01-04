BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 78, Coronado 53

Alamosa 52, Salida 44

Brighton 73, Mountain Range 69

Doherty 61, Vista PEAK 53

Douglas County 70, Pine Creek 34

Eagle Ridge Academy 72, Regis Groff 58

Erie 68, Fort Lupton 38

Flagler 34, Deer Trail 30

Fossil Ridge 86, Longmont 63

Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Sand Creek 56

Grand Junction Central 27, Coal Ridge 20

Highland 70, Heritage Christian Academy 57

Lewis-Palmer 52, Pueblo East 44

Mitchell 77, Pueblo Centennial 40

Ponderosa 50, Lakewood 49

Pueblo Central 85, Canon City 33

Rangeview 67, Fairview 53

Riverdale Ridge 64, Platte Valley 38

Rock Canyon 53, Dakota Ridge 52

Silver Creek 63, Prairie View 54

Steamboat Springs 58, Niwot 33

Thompson Valley 82, Greeley Central 62

Union Colony Preparatory School 50, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 24

Widefield High School 47, Sierra 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you