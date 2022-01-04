BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 78, Coronado 53
Alamosa 52, Salida 44
Brighton 73, Mountain Range 69
Doherty 61, Vista PEAK 53
Douglas County 70, Pine Creek 34
Eagle Ridge Academy 72, Regis Groff 58
Erie 68, Fort Lupton 38
Flagler 34, Deer Trail 30
Fossil Ridge 86, Longmont 63
Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Sand Creek 56
Grand Junction Central 27, Coal Ridge 20
Highland 70, Heritage Christian Academy 57
Lewis-Palmer 52, Pueblo East 44
Mitchell 77, Pueblo Centennial 40
Ponderosa 50, Lakewood 49
Pueblo Central 85, Canon City 33
Rangeview 67, Fairview 53
Riverdale Ridge 64, Platte Valley 38
Rock Canyon 53, Dakota Ridge 52
Silver Creek 63, Prairie View 54
Steamboat Springs 58, Niwot 33
Thompson Valley 82, Greeley Central 62
Union Colony Preparatory School 50, Twin Peaks Charter Academy 24
Widefield High School 47, Sierra 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/