GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, IKM-Manning 43

AGWSR, Ackley 44, BCLUW, Conrad 30

Akron-Westfield 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 30

Alburnett 26, Midland, Wyoming 25

Ankeny 51, Valley, West Des Moines 43

Ankeny Centennial 45, Des Moines, Lincoln 12

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 13

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31

Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, West 32

Belle Plaine 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 22

Belmond-Klemme 49, Eagle Grove 17

Bishop Garrigan 67, Lake Mills 18

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 28

Burlington Notre Dame 61, West Burlington 38

CAM, Anita 71, Paton-Churdan 21

Camanche 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Bellevue 27

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 40

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Falls 64

Cedar Rapids, Washington 76, Waterloo, East 32

Center Point-Urbana 53, Marion 37

Centerville 54, Central Decatur, Leon 41

Central City 55, Calamus-Wheatland 37

Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Bettendorf 55, OT

Central Elkader 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36

Central Lee, Donnellson 61, Danville 32

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 51

Central Springs 34, North Butler, Greene 24

Chariton 60, Albia 36

Collins-Maxwell 89, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 18

Davenport, Central 58, Davenport, North 44

Davis County, Bloomfield 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41

Des Moines Christian 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 16

Des Moines, North 59, Ames 21

Des Moines, Roosevelt 69, Marshalltown 26

Diagonal 39, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 31

Dike-New Hartford 53, Denver 35

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70, Fort Dodge 49

Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 38

Durant-Bennett 67, Wilton 48

East Buchanan, Winthrop 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26

East Mills 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 35

Eldon Cardinal 48, New London 39

English Valleys, North English 47, Sigourney 17

Estherville Lincoln Central 69, Western Christian 40

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 12

GMG, Garwin 52, North Tama, Traer 45

Gilbert 63, ADM, Adel 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, South Hardin 68

Grundy Center 71, East Marshall, LeGrand 29

Hinton 55, Trinity Christian High School 20

Holy Trinity 51, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28

Interstate 35,Truro 53, Ogden 14

Iowa City High 60, Dubuque, Senior 50

Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 36

Iowa City West 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Iowa Valley, Marengo 42, Keota 39

Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Kee, Lansing 57, Postville 20

Lamoni 50, Melcher-Dallas 14

LeMars 45, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41

Lenox 63, Mount Ayr 52

Lewis Central 38, Indianola 35

Lisbon 43, Starmont 34

Louisa-Muscatine 60, Hillcrest Academy 31

Lynnville-Sully 50, H-L-V, Victor 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16

MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Rock Valley 47

MVAOCOU 49, OA-BCIG 48

Maquoketa 55, Clear Creek-Amana 43

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 54, Easton Valley 20

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Harris-Lake Park 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, East Union, Afton 35

Mediapolis 54, Highland, Riverside 37

Meskwaki Settlement School 56, Colo-NESCO 34

Montezuma 65, Colfax-Mingo 23

Mount Vernon 58, South Tama County, Tama 19

Murray 50, Seymour 40

Muscatine 64, Clinton 27

Nashua-Plainfield 37, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26

Newell-Fonda 79, PAC-LM 49

Nodaway Valley 82, Southwest Valley 39

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51, Rockford 34

North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, B-G-M 9

North Polk, Alleman 45, Carroll 32

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Pleasant Valley 37

North Union 61, Forest City 51

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Anamosa 23

Panorama, Panora 58, Earlham 28

Pella 66, Washington 18

Pleasantville 56, Madrid 26

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Regina, Iowa City 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

Ridge View 58, River Valley, Correctionville 14

Roland-Story, Story City 62, Nevada 25

Saint Ansgar 43, Osage 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, West 40

Sheldon 58, George-Little Rock 34

Shenandoah 50, Red Oak 13

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Alta-Aurelia 27

Sioux City, East 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Solon 66, Williamsburg 41

South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 55, Greene County 18

Southeast Polk 53, Waukee Northwest 45

Southeast Valley 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 42

Springville 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 6

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Creston 45

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, South O'Brien, Paullina 34

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 30

Stanton 58, Griswold 41

Storm Lake 33, Emmetsburg 29

Treynor 46, Audubon 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, North Fayette Valley 39

Twin Cedars, Bussey 43, Moulton-Udell 24

Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Oelwein 28

Unity Christian 61, West Sioux 37

Van Meter 46, AC/GC 44

Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Beckman, Dyersville 50

WACO, Wayland 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

Wapello 46, Pekin 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38, Hudson 29

Waterloo, West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 38

Waukee 85, Des Moines, Hoover 19

Wayne, Corydon 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

West Branch 44, Tipton 32

West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 29

West Fork, Sheffield 55, Northwood-Kensett 28

West Hancock, Britt 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38

West Liberty 40, Monticello 28

West Marshall, State Center 58, Perry 32

Westwood, Sloan 69, Kingsley-Pierson 45

Winfield-Mount Union 75, Lone Tree 11

Winterset 46, Boone 40

Woodbury Central, Moville 58, Lawton-Bronson 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

