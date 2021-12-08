GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, IKM-Manning 43
AGWSR, Ackley 44, BCLUW, Conrad 30
Akron-Westfield 42, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 30
Alburnett 26, Midland, Wyoming 25
Ankeny 51, Valley, West Des Moines 43
Ankeny Centennial 45, Des Moines, Lincoln 12
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 31
Assumption, Davenport 63, Davenport, West 32
Belle Plaine 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 22
Belmond-Klemme 49, Eagle Grove 17
Bishop Garrigan 67, Lake Mills 18
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 28
Burlington Notre Dame 61, West Burlington 38
CAM, Anita 71, Paton-Churdan 21
Camanche 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Bellevue 27
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Wahlert, Dubuque 40
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Cedar Falls 64
Cedar Rapids, Washington 76, Waterloo, East 32
Center Point-Urbana 53, Marion 37
Centerville 54, Central Decatur, Leon 41
Central City 55, Calamus-Wheatland 37
Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Bettendorf 55, OT
Central Elkader 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36
Central Lee, Donnellson 61, Danville 32
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Sioux Center 51
Central Springs 34, North Butler, Greene 24
Chariton 60, Albia 36
Collins-Maxwell 89, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 67, West Harrison, Mondamin 18
Davenport, Central 58, Davenport, North 44
Davis County, Bloomfield 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 41
Des Moines Christian 34, West Central Valley, Stuart 16
Des Moines, North 59, Ames 21
Des Moines, Roosevelt 69, Marshalltown 26
Diagonal 39, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 31
Dike-New Hartford 53, Denver 35
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 70, Fort Dodge 49
Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 38
Durant-Bennett 67, Wilton 48
East Buchanan, Winthrop 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 26
East Mills 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 35
Eldon Cardinal 48, New London 39
English Valleys, North English 47, Sigourney 17
Estherville Lincoln Central 69, Western Christian 40
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 12
GMG, Garwin 52, North Tama, Traer 45
Gilbert 63, ADM, Adel 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, South Hardin 68
Grundy Center 71, East Marshall, LeGrand 29
Hinton 55, Trinity Christian High School 20
Holy Trinity 51, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28
Interstate 35,Truro 53, Ogden 14
Iowa City High 60, Dubuque, Senior 50
Iowa City Liberty High School 64, Dubuque, Hempstead 36
Iowa City West 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Iowa Valley, Marengo 42, Keota 39
Jesup 60, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Kee, Lansing 57, Postville 20
Lamoni 50, Melcher-Dallas 14
LeMars 45, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 41
Lenox 63, Mount Ayr 52
Lewis Central 38, Indianola 35
Lisbon 43, Starmont 34
Louisa-Muscatine 60, Hillcrest Academy 31
Lynnville-Sully 50, H-L-V, Victor 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 47, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16
MOC-Floyd Valley 50, Rock Valley 47
MVAOCOU 49, OA-BCIG 48
Maquoketa 55, Clear Creek-Amana 43
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 54, Easton Valley 20
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Harris-Lake Park 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, East Union, Afton 35
Mediapolis 54, Highland, Riverside 37
Meskwaki Settlement School 56, Colo-NESCO 34
Montezuma 65, Colfax-Mingo 23
Mount Vernon 58, South Tama County, Tama 19
Murray 50, Seymour 40
Muscatine 64, Clinton 27
Nashua-Plainfield 37, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26
Newell-Fonda 79, PAC-LM 49
Nodaway Valley 82, Southwest Valley 39
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51, Rockford 34
North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, B-G-M 9
North Polk, Alleman 45, Carroll 32
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Pleasant Valley 37
North Union 61, Forest City 51
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Anamosa 23
Panorama, Panora 58, Earlham 28
Pella 66, Washington 18
Pleasantville 56, Madrid 26
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Regina, Iowa City 55, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46
Ridge View 58, River Valley, Correctionville 14
Roland-Story, Story City 62, Nevada 25
Saint Ansgar 43, Osage 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, West 40
Sheldon 58, George-Little Rock 34
Shenandoah 50, Red Oak 13
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Alta-Aurelia 27
Sioux City, East 46, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Solon 66, Williamsburg 41
South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 55, Greene County 18
Southeast Polk 53, Waukee Northwest 45
Southeast Valley 44, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Spencer 44, Spirit Lake 42
Springville 83, Cedar Valley Christian School 6
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54, Creston 45
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, South O'Brien, Paullina 34
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 46, Ruthven-Ayrshire 30
Stanton 58, Griswold 41
Storm Lake 33, Emmetsburg 29
Treynor 46, Audubon 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41, North Fayette Valley 39
Twin Cedars, Bussey 43, Moulton-Udell 24
Union Community, LaPorte City 41, Oelwein 28
Unity Christian 61, West Sioux 37
Van Meter 46, AC/GC 44
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Beckman, Dyersville 50
WACO, Wayland 55, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Wapello 46, Pekin 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38, Hudson 29
Waterloo, West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 38
Waukee 85, Des Moines, Hoover 19
Wayne, Corydon 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
West Branch 44, Tipton 32
West Delaware, Manchester 67, Independence 29
West Fork, Sheffield 55, Northwood-Kensett 28
West Hancock, Britt 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 38
West Liberty 40, Monticello 28
West Marshall, State Center 58, Perry 32
Westwood, Sloan 69, Kingsley-Pierson 45
Winfield-Mount Union 75, Lone Tree 11
Winterset 46, Boone 40
Woodbury Central, Moville 58, Lawton-Bronson 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/