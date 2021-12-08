GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Richlands 37
Albemarle 57, Goochland 35
Alleghany 68, Bath County 15
Battlefield 50, Gar-Field 16
Bethel 68, Phoebus 28
Brentsville 64, Liberty-Bealeton 27
Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 30
Cave Spring 55, William Byrd 51
Central - Wise 78, Tennessee, Tenn. 27
Chatham 53, GW-Danville 38
Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21
Churchland 53, Norcom 35
First Colonial 77, Kellam 43
Fluvanna 57, Chancellor 47
Franklin County 48, Hidden Valley 28
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Graham 36
Glenvar 58, Covington 22
Great Bridge 51, Green Run 38
Greenbrier Christian 50, Gateway Christian 40
Grundy County, Tenn. 62, Eastside 51
Hanover 56, Henrico 41
J.I. Burton 49, Union 48
James River-Midlothian 64, Cosby 60
John Battle 59, Virginia High 44
Kecoughtan 34, Gloucester 29
Lake Taylor 39, Booker T. Washington 28
Landstown 55, Bayside 26
Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41
Lloyd Bird 68, Clover Hill 29
Lord Botetourt 58, Blacksburg 47
Luray 61, William Monroe 50
Manchester 60, Monacan 49
Marion 42, Rural Retreat 31
Matoaca 61, Hopewell 36
Mechanicsville High School 52, Caroline 37
Menchville 52, Hampton 44
Millbrook 53, Spring Mills, W.Va. 34
Miller School 78, North Cross 23
Norfolk Collegiate 29, Christchurch 25
Norview 66, Manor High School 55
Osbourn Park 52, Forest Park 37
Oscar Smith 57, Nansemond River 42
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 70, Varina 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Harrisonburg 24
Poquoson 43, New Kent 33
Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 28
Powhatan 48, Midlothian 46
Prince George 53, Meadowbrook 43
Princess Anne 84, Ocean Lakes 22
Regents 28, Ridgeview Christian 23
Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42
Roanoke Valley Christian 52, Southwest Virginia Home School 49
Rockbridge County 50, Waynesboro 43
Skyline 58, Clarke County 52
Smithfield 35, Warhill 17
South Lakes 17, West Potomac 11
Spotswood 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Nansemond-Suffolk 32
St. Gertrude 68, St. Catherine's 39
Sullivan East, Tenn. 77, Gate City 71
Tallwood 52, Frank Cox 26
Thomas Dale 67, Dinwiddie 28
Thomas Walker 59, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 53
Union Grant, W.Va. 47, Highland-Monterey 13
Walsingham Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 34
Woodgrove 81, Flint Hill School 53
Woodside 59, Heritage-Newport News 48
Woodstock Central 46, John Handley 28
Yorktown 44, Justice High School 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/