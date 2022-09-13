PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Archbishop Bergan def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-8
Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-8, 25-11
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Buena Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-6, 25-4, 25-5
Cambridge def. Loomis, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-9, 15-25, 26-24
Centura def. St. Paul, 25-27, 25-16, 30-28, 7-25, 15-11
Crete def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19
Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-4, 25-18, 25-16
Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-10, 25-15, 25-5
Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-8, 25-19
Hershey def. McCook, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21
Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10
Millard North def. Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6
Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9
Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19
Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
North Platte def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15
Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-6, 25-2
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10, 25-20
Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16
Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Chase County, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-7
Seward def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16
Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 13-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
Wausa def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14
York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Alma Triangular=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-21
Alma def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15
Axtell Triangular=
Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17
Shelton def. Axtell, 29-27, 25-13
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17
Central Valley Triangular=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-13
Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 26-24
Central Valley def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-22
Chadron Triangular=
Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-15
Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-14, 25-14
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 28-26
Conestoga Triangular=
Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-14
Cross County Triangular=
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-14
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-5
Osceola def. McCool Junction, 26-24, 25-19
David City Triangular=
David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21
Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Central City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-19
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-16
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-15
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-17
Hyannis Triangular=
Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-20
Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20
Kenesaw Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-13
Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-16
Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 17-25, 28-26
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 27-25, 25-22
Freeman def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-21
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10
B Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-7
Pawnee City def. Southern, 25-23, 25-21
Semifinal=
Meridian def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22
Nebraska City Triangular=
Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-13
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-14, 25-20
St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 27-25
Platteview Triangular=
Bennington def. Bellevue West, 25-19, 25-19
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-14, 25-15
Platteview def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 25-23
Riverside Triangular=
High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-16
Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-19
Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19
Sioux County Triangular=
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-19, 26-24
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-23, 25-16
South Loup Triangular=
South Loup def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15
South Loup def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-6
Summerland Triangular=
Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-11, 25-15
Summerland def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-16
Twin Loup Triangular=
Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-7
Twin Loup def. Pleasanton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16
Wallace Triangular=
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-5, 25-7
Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-11, 25-16
Winside Triangular=
Homer def. Winside, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21
Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-17
Yutan Triangular=
East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
