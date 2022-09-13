PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-13, 25-8

Ashland-Greenwood def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-8, 25-11

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

Buena Vista def. Omaha Marian, 25-6, 25-4, 25-5

Cambridge def. Loomis, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-18, 25-9, 15-25, 26-24

Centura def. St. Paul, 25-27, 25-16, 30-28, 7-25, 15-11

Crete def. Schuyler, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17

Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19

Dorchester def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-10, 25-7, 25-19

Gretna def. Bellevue East, 25-4, 25-18, 25-16

Guardian Angels def. Wayne, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-10, 25-15, 25-5

Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-8, 25-19

Hershey def. McCook, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21

Lincoln Christian def. Bishop Neumann, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 8-25, 26-28, 15-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 25-9, 25-19

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-10

Millard North def. Westview, 25-13, 25-5, 25-6

Millard West def. Omaha Central, 25-6, 25-9, 25-9

Norfolk Catholic def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19

Norris def. Waverly, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

North Platte def. Lexington, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Oakland-Craig def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Mercy, 25-22, 25-10, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-7, 25-13

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Burke, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-6, 25-2

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 18-25, 25-10, 25-20

Ponca def. Winnebago, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12

Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Chase County, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-7

Seward def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-13

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Tekamah-Herman def. West Point-Beemer, 13-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Wausa def. Plainview, 17-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14

York def. Holdrege, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12

Alma Triangular=

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-21

Alma def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-21, 25-15

Axtell Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17

Shelton def. Axtell, 29-27, 25-13

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-11, 25-17

Central Valley Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-13

Central Valley def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-22, 26-24

Central Valley def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-22

Chadron Triangular=

Chadron def. Bridgeport, 25-10, 25-15

Sidney def. Bridgeport, 25-14, 25-14

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 28-26

Conestoga Triangular=

Conestoga def. Louisville, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-14

Cross County Triangular=

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-8, 25-14

Cross County def. Osceola, 25-13, 25-5

Osceola def. McCool Junction, 26-24, 25-19

David City Triangular=

David City def. Milford, 25-16, 25-21

Malcolm def. David City, 20-25, 25-10, 25-11

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-18, 25-11

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Central City def. Gibbon, 25-22, 25-14

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Central City, 25-18, 25-12

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Gibbon, 25-20, 25-19

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-16

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-22, 25-15

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-17

Hyannis Triangular=

Hay Springs def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-18, 25-20

Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-16, 25-20

Kenesaw Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-20, 25-13

Lawrence-Nelson def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-16

Lawrence-Nelson def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 17-25, 28-26

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 27-25, 25-22

Freeman def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-20, 25-21

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 23-25, 25-10

B Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-14, 25-7

Pawnee City def. Southern, 25-23, 25-21

Semifinal=

Meridian def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-22

Nebraska City Triangular=

Nebraska City def. Plattsmouth, 25-13, 27-29, 25-22

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-11, 25-13

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Santee, 25-14, 25-20

St. Mary's def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 27-25

Platteview Triangular=

Bennington def. Bellevue West, 25-19, 25-19

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-14, 25-15

Platteview def. Bellevue West, 29-27, 25-23

Riverside Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-16

Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-20, 25-19

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-19

Sioux County Triangular=

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-19, 26-24

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-23, 25-16

South Loup Triangular=

South Loup def. Brady, 25-10, 25-15

South Loup def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-8, 25-6

Summerland Triangular=

Summerland def. Boyd County, 25-11, 25-15

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-16

Twin Loup Triangular=

Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-15, 21-25, 25-7

Twin Loup def. Pleasanton, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16

Wallace Triangular=

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-5, 25-7

Wallace def. Sutherland, 25-11, 25-16

Winside Triangular=

Homer def. Winside, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21

Winside def. Osmond, 25-7, 25-17

Yutan Triangular=

East Butler def. Raymond Central, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-13

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-21, 25-20

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

