BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 63, Pleasant Grove 54
Brighton 59, Murray 57
Cedar Valley 69, Uintah 55
Corner Canyon 63, Westlake 57
Cottonwood 71, Payson 66
Cyprus 83, Taylorsville 63
Davis 54, Syracuse 47
Duchesne 47, Tabiona 44
East 45, Park City 40
Enterprise 50, Parowan 47
Fremont 71, Weber 54
Herriman 69, Copper Hills 66
Hillcrest 80, Tooele 59
Kanab 70, Beaver 36
Kearns 63, Granger 30
Layton 91, Farmington 70
Lehi 79, Jordan 36
Lone Peak 56, Skyridge 52
Maple Mountain 72, Spanish Fork 60
Milford 73, Water Canyon 44
Monticello 67, Whitehorse 58
Mountain Ridge 57, Bingham 52
Real Salt Lake 83, American Heritage 41
Riverton 47, West Jordan 13
Rockwell Charter 71, UMA-Camp Williams 27
Roy 70, West 49
Skyline 72, Highland 59
Springville 64, Salem Hills 55
Timpview 98, Mountain View 90
Wasatch 77, Provo 71
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.