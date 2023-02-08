BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 63, Pleasant Grove 54

Brighton 59, Murray 57

Cedar Valley 69, Uintah 55

Corner Canyon 63, Westlake 57

Cottonwood 71, Payson 66

Cyprus 83, Taylorsville 63

Davis 54, Syracuse 47

Duchesne 47, Tabiona 44

East 45, Park City 40

Enterprise 50, Parowan 47

Fremont 71, Weber 54

Herriman 69, Copper Hills 66

Hillcrest 80, Tooele 59

Kanab 70, Beaver 36

Kearns 63, Granger 30

Layton 91, Farmington 70

Lehi 79, Jordan 36

Lone Peak 56, Skyridge 52

Maple Mountain 72, Spanish Fork 60

Milford 73, Water Canyon 44

Monticello 67, Whitehorse 58

Mountain Ridge 57, Bingham 52

Real Salt Lake 83, American Heritage 41

Riverton 47, West Jordan 13

Rockwell Charter 71, UMA-Camp Williams 27

Roy 70, West 49

Skyline 72, Highland 59

Springville 64, Salem Hills 55

Timpview 98, Mountain View 90

Wasatch 77, Provo 71

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you