BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Boys Town 52
Beatrice 55, Norris 38
Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40
Bertrand 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 55, OT
Blair 55, Lewis Central, Iowa 47
Chadron 74, Alliance 62
Conestoga 62, Raymond Central 41
Cornerstone Christian 53, College View Academy 29
Crete 68, Schuyler 24
Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 47
Fort Calhoun 57, Arlington 34
Garden County 57, Sutherland 15
Gering 82, Torrington, Wyo. 45
Giltner 45, Exeter/Milligan 40
Hastings 63, Grand Island Northwest 30
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Adams Central 42
High Plains Community 49, Meridian 41
Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23
Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47
Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28
Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35
Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54
Lusk, Wyo. 71, Crawford 55
Malcolm 77, Aquinas 70
McCool Junction 69, East Butler 48
Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30
Millard West 63, Omaha South 26
Mullen 60, Hershey 44
Nebraska Lutheran 70, Cross County 59
Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50
Omaha Concordia 55, Archbishop Bergan 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bennington 49
Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57
Osceola 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49
Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36
Perkins County 43, Maxwell 34
Plattsmouth 50, Nebraska City 36
Riverside 67, St. Edward 37
Seward 53, Columbus Lakeview 36
Shelby/Rising City 72, Nebraska Christian 56
Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 54
Wallace 59, Brady 49
Yutan 31, Louisville 27
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 54
Quarterfinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Madison 45
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35
Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45
Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21
Fort Kearney Conference=
Consolation=
Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Quarterfinal=
Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46
Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43
Lewis and Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 23
Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35
Winside 57, Homer 45
Lewis Bracket=
Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34
Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
Wakefield 75, Wausa 48
Wynot 60, Winnebago 51
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40
Ravenna 45, Centura 37
Wood River 50, St. Paul 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35
Santee 72, North Central 62
Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42
Summerland 56, St. Mary's 49
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Pawnee City 43
Friend 57, Southern 43
Johnson-Brock 58, Diller-Odell 34
Tri County 78, Sterling 40
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
David City 55, Heartland 46
Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30
Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.