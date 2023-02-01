BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Boys Town 52

Beatrice 55, Norris 38

Bellevue West 71, Sioux City, East, Iowa 40

Bertrand 57, Maywood-Hayes Center 55, OT

Blair 55, Lewis Central, Iowa 47

Chadron 74, Alliance 62

Conestoga 62, Raymond Central 41

Cornerstone Christian 53, College View Academy 29

Crete 68, Schuyler 24

Dundy County-Stratton 49, Southwest 47

Fort Calhoun 57, Arlington 34

Garden County 57, Sutherland 15

Gering 82, Torrington, Wyo. 45

Giltner 45, Exeter/Milligan 40

Hastings 63, Grand Island Northwest 30

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Adams Central 42

High Plains Community 49, Meridian 41

Kearney Catholic 53, Sandhills Valley 23

Lexington 68, Broken Bow 47

Lincoln Christian 79, Buena Vista 28

Lincoln North Star 73, Fremont 35

Lincoln Pius X 62, Kearney 54

Lusk, Wyo. 71, Crawford 55

Malcolm 77, Aquinas 70

McCool Junction 69, East Butler 48

Millard South 70, Omaha Benson 30

Millard West 63, Omaha South 26

Mullen 60, Hershey 44

Nebraska Lutheran 70, Cross County 59

Omaha Central 58, Papillion-LaVista South 50

Omaha Concordia 55, Archbishop Bergan 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Bennington 49

Omaha Westside 86, Lincoln Southwest 57

Osceola 51, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49

Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha Northwest 36

Perkins County 43, Maxwell 34

Plattsmouth 50, Nebraska City 36

Riverside 67, St. Edward 37

Seward 53, Columbus Lakeview 36

Shelby/Rising City 72, Nebraska Christian 56

Syracuse 58, Douglas County West 54

Wallace 59, Brady 49

Yutan 31, Louisville 27

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

North Bend Central 61, Oakland-Craig 54

Quarterfinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Madison 45

Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 35

Wisner-Pilger 69, Stanton 40

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 41

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Palmyra 45

Freeman 71, Weeping Water 21

Fort Kearney Conference=

Consolation=

Overton 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Quarterfinal=

Amherst 75, Hi-Line 48

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Pleasanton 46

Elm Creek 66, Axtell 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Loomis 43

Lewis and Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Hartington-Newcastle 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 23

Plainview 45, Tri County Northeast 35

Winside 57, Homer 45

Lewis Bracket=

Bloomfield 47, Creighton 34

Ponca 42, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

Wakefield 75, Wausa 48

Wynot 60, Winnebago 51

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40

Ravenna 45, Centura 37

Wood River 50, St. Paul 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Elkhorn Valley 63, West Holt 35

Santee 72, North Central 62

Stuart 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 42

Summerland 56, St. Mary's 49

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Pawnee City 43

Friend 57, Southern 43

Johnson-Brock 58, Diller-Odell 34

Tri County 78, Sterling 40

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

David City 55, Heartland 46

Sandy Creek 32, Sutton 30

Wilber-Clatonia 48, Centennial 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

