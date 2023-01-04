GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 50, San Tan Charter 10

Bisbee 56, Willcox 37

Chandler Valley Christian 58, Rancho Solano Prep 38

Cottonwood Mingus 36, Bradshaw Mountain 31

Douglas 39, Tucson Amphitheater 31

Fountain Hills 55, Chino Valley 29

Gilbert Leading Edge 70, Gilbert Classical Academy 10

Glendale Mountain Ridge 48, Glendale Deer Valley 38

Glendale North Pointe 39, ALA-Anthem South 13

Kayenta Monument Valley 52, Page 31

Kingman 63, Mohave Valley River Valley 20

Mesa Mountain View 51, Chandler 44

Peoria 39, Flagstaff Coconino 29

Phoenix Bourgade 75, Wickenburg 20

Phoenix Country Day 82, Tonopah Valley 12

Phoenix Desert Vista 92, Maricopa 13

Prescott 60, Bullhead City Mohave 19

Pusch Ridge Christian 55, Florence 20

Safford 55, Tanque Verde 25

San Carlos 56, Miami 46

Scottsdale Christian 46, Camp Verde 25

St. Johns 59, Pinon 25

Tucson Flowing Wells 70, Tucson Canyon del Oro 21

Yuma Catholic 42, Odyssey Institute 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pine Hill, N.M. vs. St. Michael, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

