BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, John Battle 27

Alexandria City 62, W.T. Woodson 51

Amelia County 56, Central of Lunenburg 46

Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 78, OT

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Portsmouth Christian 33

Banner Christian 79, Kenston Forest 48

Bassett 57, GW-Danville 55

Bishop McNamara, Md. 91, Bishop Ireton 62

Blue Ridge School 98, Va. Episcopal 74

Brooke Point 42, Colonial Forge 35

Buckingham County 76, Cumberland 44

Bullis, Md. 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Collegiate 60

Caroline 81, James Monroe 45

Carver Academy 71, King William 46

Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 35

Cave Spring 74, Hidden Valley 51

Central - Wise 43, Honaker 41

Chancellor 57, Culpeper 48

Charles City County High School 85, West Point 53

Chilhowie 72, Rural Retreat 50

Clarke County 68, Rappahannock County 52

Colgan 68, Freedom (W) 66

Dan River 71, William Campbell 64

Deep Run 64, J.R. Tucker 53

East Rockingham 69, Woodstock Central 36

Eastern Mennonite 77, Fishburne Military 47

Forest Park 61, Potomac 58

Fort Chiswell 70, Eastern Montgomery 43

Fort Defiance 38, Waynesboro 25

Grace Christian 66, Veritas Classic Christian School 59

Green Run 63, Bayside 51

Greenbrier Christian 54, Gateway Christian 32

Gretna 56, Nelson County 53

Hampton 62, Denbigh 40

Hampton Christian 88, Broadwater Academy 22

Hanover 59, Armstrong 19

Hargrave Military 81, The Covenant School 36

Henrico 64, Atlee 53

Hopewell 78, Dinwiddie 67

Indian River 62, Great Bridge 50

James Robinson 62, Lake Braddock 51

Kecoughtan 74, Phoebus 51

Kellam 71, Tallwood 68

King George 69, Spotsylvania 50

King's Fork High School 70, Nansemond River 38

Lake Taylor 49, Norview 47

Lakeland 59, Hickory 36

Lancaster 78, Rappahannock 16

Landstown 65, Kempsville 56

Lebanon 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37

Lord Botetourt 75, Staunton 50

Loudoun Valley 60, Dominion 55

Madison County 58, Mountain View 42

Manor High School 41, Norcom 39

Marion 63, Richlands 55

Martinsville 70, Tunstall 59

Massaponax 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44

Matoaca 80, Petersburg 71

Maury 65, Booker T. Washington 37

Menchville 81, Gloucester 42

Meridian High School 75, Brentsville 45

Miller School 61, Roanoke Catholic 49

Mills Godwin 54, Maggie L. Walker GS 28

Nandua 83, Chincoteague 65

North Stafford 49, Mountain View 34

Northampton 102, Arcadia 58

Northside 60, Franklin County 52

Oakton 65, Centreville 43

Oscar Smith 87, Grassfield 46

Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 42

Paul VI Catholic High School 76, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 49

Paw Paw, W.Va. 75, Timber Ridge 24

Potomac School 54, St. Andrew's, Md. 52

Prince Edward County 61, Randolph-Henry 56

Prince George 72, Colonial Heights 63

Pulaski County 65, Salem 46

Radford 45, Glenvar 32

Riverbend 57, Stafford 43

Rockbridge County 59, Broadway 49

South County 57, Fairfax 56

South Lakes 76, James Madison 39

Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 48

St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Christopher's 67

Staunton 55, Buffalo Gap 49

StoneBridge School 53, Denbigh Baptist 46

Strasburg 50, Luray 48

TJ-Alexandria 61, Justice High School 57

TJHS 61, Glen Allen 57

Tidewater Academy 59, Fuqua School 51

Union 68, Ridgeview 65

Varina 103, Mechanicsville High School 50

Veritas Classic Christian School 84, Christchurch 74

Virginia High 68, Graham 59

Western Branch 70, Deep Creek 54

Westfield 60, Chantilly 55

Westmoreland County 66, Essex 59

Westover Christian 74, Faith Christian-Roanoke 64

William Monroe 62, Warren County 33

Williamsburg Christian Academy 71, Church Hill Academy 69

Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 60

Woodside 62, Bethel 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you