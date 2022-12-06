BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 89, Holly Grove, Md. 28

Atlee 66, Armstrong 59

Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36

Bath County 45, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 39

Battlefield 55, Forest Park 52

Carver Academy 86, Cumberland 61

Cave Spring 61, William Byrd 55

Centreville 59, Mount Vernon 25

Dinwiddie 66, Thomas Dale 50

East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 52

Eastern View 71, Fauquier 40

Edison 52, Lake Braddock 46

Fluvanna 79, Buckingham County 61

Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53

Frank Cox 55, Bayside 43

Frederick Baptist, Md. 45, Lighthouse Baptist 40

Great Bridge 88, Deep Creek 69

Henrico 45, Hanover 42

Hermitage 59, Deep Run 39

Highland View, Md. 30, Mountain View Christian Academy 22

Hopewell 99, Prince George 52

James Monroe 73, Brentsville 54

James River-Buchanan 68, Parry McCluer 48

Kecoughtan 93, Gloucester 47

Kempsville 51, Ocean Lakes 40

Kenston Forest 71, Fuqua School 49

King George 51, Mechanicsville High School 39

Landstown 60, Tallwood 47

Lebanon 57, Honaker 44

Manor High School 65, Churchland 63

Marion 63, Northwood 40

Matoaca 69, Meadowbrook 46

Menchville 66, Hampton 56

Middlesex 66, Northumberland 48

Mills Godwin 58, J.R. Tucker 34

New Covenant 66, Westover Christian 64

Orange County 60, Spotsylvania 47

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Castlewood 39

Peninsula Catholic 46, Benedictine 43

Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 27

Richmond Christian 49, Guardian Christian 38

Ridgeview Christian 56, Fresta Valley Christian School 10

Roanoke Valley Christian 42, Temple Christian 36

Skyline 79, Clarke County 57

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 24

Spotswood 100, John Handley 73

St. Annes-Belfield 76, Blue Ridge School 48

Steward School 63, Banner Christian 54

StoneBridge School 52, Isle of Wight Academy 42

Strasburg 42, Warren County 30

Stuarts Draft 65, Mountain View 45

Tunstall 75, Gretna 59

Varina 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 43

Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Indian River 57

Waynesboro 56, Turner Ashby 49

West Point 52, Colonial Beach 46

Woodside 78, Heritage (Newport News) 69

Yorktown 82, Justice High School 58

