BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 89, Holly Grove, Md. 28
Atlee 66, Armstrong 59
Auburn 73, Christiansburg 36
Bath County 45, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 39
Battlefield 55, Forest Park 52
Carver Academy 86, Cumberland 61
Cave Spring 61, William Byrd 55
Centreville 59, Mount Vernon 25
Dinwiddie 66, Thomas Dale 50
East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 52
Eastern View 71, Fauquier 40
Edison 52, Lake Braddock 46
Fluvanna 79, Buckingham County 61
Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53
Frank Cox 55, Bayside 43
Frederick Baptist, Md. 45, Lighthouse Baptist 40
Great Bridge 88, Deep Creek 69
Henrico 45, Hanover 42
Hermitage 59, Deep Run 39
Highland View, Md. 30, Mountain View Christian Academy 22
Hopewell 99, Prince George 52
James Monroe 73, Brentsville 54
James River-Buchanan 68, Parry McCluer 48
Kecoughtan 93, Gloucester 47
Kempsville 51, Ocean Lakes 40
Kenston Forest 71, Fuqua School 49
King George 51, Mechanicsville High School 39
Landstown 60, Tallwood 47
Lebanon 57, Honaker 44
Manor High School 65, Churchland 63
Marion 63, Northwood 40
Matoaca 69, Meadowbrook 46
Menchville 66, Hampton 56
Middlesex 66, Northumberland 48
Mills Godwin 58, J.R. Tucker 34
New Covenant 66, Westover Christian 64
Orange County 60, Spotsylvania 47
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Castlewood 39
Peninsula Catholic 46, Benedictine 43
Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 27
Richmond Christian 49, Guardian Christian 38
Ridgeview Christian 56, Fresta Valley Christian School 10
Roanoke Valley Christian 42, Temple Christian 36
Skyline 79, Clarke County 57
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 24
Spotswood 100, John Handley 73
St. Annes-Belfield 76, Blue Ridge School 48
Steward School 63, Banner Christian 54
StoneBridge School 52, Isle of Wight Academy 42
Strasburg 42, Warren County 30
Stuarts Draft 65, Mountain View 45
Tunstall 75, Gretna 59
Varina 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 43
Veritas Collegiate Academy 60, Indian River 57
Waynesboro 56, Turner Ashby 49
West Point 52, Colonial Beach 46
Woodside 78, Heritage (Newport News) 69
Yorktown 82, Justice High School 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.