BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Anna-Jonesboro 78, Tamms (Egyptian) 38

Antioch 44, Grayslake North 39

Arcola 54, ALAH 49

Augusta Southeastern 45, Keokuk, Iowa 40

Aurora (West Aurora) 69, Minooka 64

Bartlett 62, Glenbard South 50

Beecher 50, Momence 43

Belleville East 79, Belleville West 65

Bismarck-Henning 53, Westville 39

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Rantoul 61

Bloomington Christian 72, Arthur-Okaw Christian 39

Blue Island Eisenhower 48, Schurz 42

Bluford Webber 68, Patoka 38

Bolingbrook 69, Sandburg 37

Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Andrew 51

Breese Central 61, East Alton-Wood River 35

Brother Rice 62, St. Rita 55

Brownstown - St. Elmo 63, Ramsey 44

Burlington Central 56, McHenry 44

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 62, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 43

Calumet Christian, Ind. 60, Crossroads Christian Academy 45

Canton 61, Bartonville (Limestone) 60

Carlyle 40, Okawville 38

Carterville 66, Cairo 37

Catlin (Salt Fork) 63, Danville Schlarman 36

Charleston 64, Paris 55

Chicago (Christ the King) def. Chicago CICS-Ellison, forfeit

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 68, Clemente 60

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 72, Rich Township 37

Chicago Mt. Carmel 54, Fenwick 51

Cisne 79, Waltonville 51

Collinsville 41, Edwardsville 29

Conant 45, Hersey 23

Crab Orchard 56, Cobden 53

Crystal Lake South 45, Hampshire 38

Cumberland 68, Argenta-Oreana 36

De La Salle 78, Providence-St. Mel 35

DeKalb 54, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

DePaul College Prep 48, Leo 38

DePue 70, Leland 50

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 81, Cerro Gordo 45

Decatur MacArthur 51, Lincoln 39

Delavan 51, Heyworth 34

Dieterich 46, Woodlawn 36

Dixon 58, Sandwich 38

Earlville 57, LaMoille 26

East Dubuque 55, Galena 48

East Moline United 63, Geneseo 52

Effingham St. Anthony 53, Altamont 40

El Paso-Gridley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28

Eldorado 60, Edwards County 57

Elgin 42, West Chicago 30

Elmwood 64, Peoria Heights (Quest) 31

Evanston Township 58, Highland Park 43

Fairbury Prairie Central 73, Stanford Olympia 41

Farmington 54, Brimfield 35

Flora 52, Fairfield 49

Francis Parker 98, Morgan Park Academy 39

Freeburg 53, Columbia 45

Fremd 53, Buffalo Grove 49, OT

Fulton 68, Ashton-Franklin Center 26

Galatia 50, Thompsonville 45

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Stillman Valley 41

Gilman Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58

Glenbard West 69, Proviso West 37

Glenbrook North 61, Vernon Hills 39

Greenfield-Northwestern 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 35

Greenville 58, Carlinville 29

Hardin County 64, Gallatin County 57

Harlan 68, Oak Lawn Richards 52

Harrisburg 47, Massac County 43

Havana 63, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 37

Henry 53, Woodland 42

Highland 50, Waterloo Gibault 43

Hillsboro 59, Vandalia 58

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Aurora Math-Science 39

Hinsdale Central 50, York 46

Hinsdale South 61, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 57

Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Lockport 57

Hoopeston Area High School 55, Chrisman 43

Hope Academy 49, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 33

Huntley 53, Dundee-Crown 34

IC Catholic 64, Chicago Christian 38

Illini West (Carthage) 62, Rushville-Industry 48

Indian Creek 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 36

Jacksonville 39, Jerseyville Jersey 33

Johnsburg 58, Harvard 50

Johnston City 55, Goreville 48

Kankakee (McNamara) 77, St. Edward 69, 2OT

Kankakee 77, Crete-Monee 70

Kankakee Grace Christian 48, Donovan 41

Kennedy 64, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 56

Kewanee 76, Orion 50

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 77, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45

Lakes Community 62, North Chicago 37

Larkin 94, Streamwood 53

Lawrenceville 50, Carmi White County 37

LeRoy 59, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28

Lemont 67, Stagg 36

Lena-Winslow 59, Warren 35

Lewistown 69, Beardstown 47

Lincoln Way Central 63, Lincoln Way West 58, OT

Lombard (CPSA) 47, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 35

Loyola 46, St. Laurence 34

Marengo 65, Woodstock 33

Marmion 79, St. Francis de Sales 38

Maroa-Forsyth 72, Sullivan 47

Martinsville 75, Red Hill 70

Maryville Christian 57, First Baptist Academy 28

Mendon Unity 61, Barry (Western) 52

Metamora 56, Morton 44

Metea Valley 75, Naperville Central 63

Midland 67, Ottawa Marquette 63

Milford 48, Watseka (coop) 42

Moline 97, Rock Island Alleman 68

Monmouth United 76, Stark County 60

Monticello 58, Tolono Unity 45

Morris 54, LaSalle-Peru 53

Morrison 44, Oregon 41

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 79, Pleasant Hill 29

Murphysboro/Elverado 60, Wayne City 51

Niles North 63, Maine South 49

Niles West 59, Maine West 53

Nokomis 67, Buffalo Tri-City 29

Norris City (NCOE) 33, Carrier Mills 30

Oak Park River Forest 59, Downers North 57

Okaw Valley 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 31

Orangeville 68, Rockford Christian Life 41

Orr 53, Niles Notre Dame 42

Ottawa Marquette 49, Bethalto Civic Memorial 39

Pana 79, Gillespie 49

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 60

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Champaign Centennial 59

Peoria Manual 68, Champaign Central 44

Peoria Notre Dame 65, Bloomington 60

Pittsfield 55, Calhoun 22

Plainfield Central 64, Joliet Central 48

Pleasant Plains 43, New Berlin 33

Polo 40, Forreston 38

Pontiac 66, Champaign St. Thomas More 55

Prairie Ridge 50, Algonquin (Jacobs) 36

Princeville 48, Annawan 29

Prospect 58, Palatine 39

Providence 65, Montini 49

Proviso East 71, Downers South 61

Quest Academy 66, Peoria Christian 59

Quincy 65, Galesburg 57

Reed-Custer 65, Streator 42

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Aurora Christian 45

Robinson 75, Marshall 49

Rock Falls 47, Kaneland 42

Rock Island 71, Sterling 63

Rockridge 50, Monmouth-Roseville 30

Romeoville 59, Plainfield East 58

Roxana 60, Salem 33

Schaumburg 45, Wheeling 36

Seneca 63, Serena 45

Senn 86, Intrinsic Charter-Downtown Campus 41

Sesser-Valier 52, Christopher 36

Somonauk 53, Newark 47

South Elgin 50, Bensenville (Fenton) 46

Sparta 59, Red Bud 55

Springfield Lanphier 70, Eisenhower 33

Springfield Southeast 78, Normal University 58

St. Anne 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 48

St. Bede 44, Mendota 41

St. Francis 47, Wheaton Academy 45

Staunton 39, Piasa Southwestern 38

Taylorville 67, Auburn 48

Teutopolis 68, Mattoon 39

Thornton Fractional South 55, Lake Forest Academy 51, OT

Trenton Wesclin 64, Chester 49

Tri-County 67, Blue Ridge 36

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 54, Griggsville-Perry 30

Tuscola 46, Neoga 37

Universal 55, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 45

Warsaw West Hancock 68, Quincy Notre Dame 58

Washington 55, Pekin 22

Waubonsie Valley 55, Naperville North 52

Wauconda 65, Grant 56

Waverly 66, Springfield Lutheran 39

Westmont 62, Aurora Central Catholic 42

Williamsville 50, Riverton 38

Willowbrook 77, Addison Trail 57

Wilmington 61, Peotone 48

Woodstock North 52, Richmond-Burton 47

Yorkville Christian 82, St. Ignatius 72

Geneva MLK Shootout=

Hoffman Estates 78, Elk Grove 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cahokia vs. Springfield, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

