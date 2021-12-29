BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 60, The Dalles 52
Ione/Arlington 56, Joseph 41
Junction City 63, Mazama 42
Prairie City 58, Pine Eagle 41
Sheldon 38, Willamette 33
South Wasco County 70, North Lake/Paisley 29
Weston-McEwen 54, Imbler 42
Westview 57, Wells 54
Baker Invitational=
Powder Valley 57, Burns 35
Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=
Condon 59, Wallowa 30
Pilot Rock 71, Griswold 15
Cactus Jam=
Oregon City 56, Houston, Alaska 40
San Tan Foothills, Ariz. 66, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 60
Silverton 49, Blanchet, Wash. 39
Clarke Cochran Christmas Classic=
Wilsonville 53, Petersburg, Alaska 13
EO Holiday Break=
Adrian 65, Union 49
Les Schwab Invitational=
Barlow 80, Roosevelt 74
Canby 65, Evergreen (Seattle), Wash. 61
Central Catholic 67, Churchill 38
Link Year Prep, Mo. 70, Jesuit 43
Tigard 61, Gresham 59
Tualatin 77, Lake Oswego 67
McMinnville Tournament=
McMinnville 64, Franklin 40
Nelson 79, McKay 36
Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=
Summit 86, Ridgeview 54
SCTC Holiday Classic=
North Salem 60, Sweet Home 27
Stayton 80, West Albany 53
Woodburn 73, Valley Catholic 64
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Sisters 44, Madras 41
Summit Holiday Classic=
Banks 67, Crook County 36
Mountain View 62, Pendleton 51
Redmond 62, Bend 45
Vale 77, Riverstone International School, Idaho 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Astoria vs. Rainier, ccd.
Camas Valley vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Country Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
East Linn Christian vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Fort Vancouver, Wash. vs. Reynolds, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Clatskanie, ccd.
McNary vs. Parkrose, ccd.
North Medford vs. North Eugene, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Days Creek, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.
Sutherlin vs. Waldport, ccd.
Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Willamette Valley Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.
