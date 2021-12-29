BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 60, The Dalles 52

Ione/Arlington 56, Joseph 41

Junction City 63, Mazama 42

Prairie City 58, Pine Eagle 41

Sheldon 38, Willamette 33

South Wasco County 70, North Lake/Paisley 29

Weston-McEwen 54, Imbler 42

Westview 57, Wells 54

Baker Invitational=

Powder Valley 57, Burns 35

Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=

Condon 59, Wallowa 30

Pilot Rock 71, Griswold 15

Cactus Jam=

Oregon City 56, Houston, Alaska 40

San Tan Foothills, Ariz. 66, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 60

Silverton 49, Blanchet, Wash. 39

Clarke Cochran Christmas Classic=

Wilsonville 53, Petersburg, Alaska 13

EO Holiday Break=

Adrian 65, Union 49

Les Schwab Invitational=

Barlow 80, Roosevelt 74

Canby 65, Evergreen (Seattle), Wash. 61

Central Catholic 67, Churchill 38

Link Year Prep, Mo. 70, Jesuit 43

Tigard 61, Gresham 59

Tualatin 77, Lake Oswego 67

McMinnville Tournament=

McMinnville 64, Franklin 40

Nelson 79, McKay 36

Oregon Holiday Hoopfest=

Summit 86, Ridgeview 54

SCTC Holiday Classic=

North Salem 60, Sweet Home 27

Stayton 80, West Albany 53

Woodburn 73, Valley Catholic 64

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Sisters 44, Madras 41

Summit Holiday Classic=

Banks 67, Crook County 36

Mountain View 62, Pendleton 51

Redmond 62, Bend 45

Truckstop.com=

Vale 77, Riverstone International School, Idaho 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Astoria vs. Rainier, ccd.

Camas Valley vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Country Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

East Linn Christian vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Fort Vancouver, Wash. vs. Reynolds, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Clatskanie, ccd.

McNary vs. Parkrose, ccd.

North Medford vs. North Eugene, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Days Creek, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Dufur, ccd.

Sutherlin vs. Waldport, ccd.

Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.

Willamette Valley Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

