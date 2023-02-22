BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 1=

Genesis Preparatory Academy 74, Wallace 45

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Troy 39, Prairie 30

Class 1AD1 District 3=

Rimrock 59, Vision Charter 52

Riverstone International School 45, Notus 35

Class 1AD1 District 4=

Carey 53, Castleford 51

Valley 54, Lighthouse Christian 48

Class 1AD2 District 1=

Mullan 62, Kootenai 28

Class 1AD2 District 2=

Kendrick 69, St. John Bosco 55

Potlatch 69, Logos 54

Timberline-Weippe 49, Deary 47

Class 1AD2 District 3=

Council 70, Salmon River 20

Horseshoe Bend 49, Tri-Valley 28

Class 1AD2 District 4=

Richfield 82, Dietrich 76, OT

Class 2A District 3=

Melba 56, Cole Valley 52

New Plymouth 57, Ambrose 53

Class 3A District 1=

Bonners Ferry 74, Timberlake 57

Class 3A District 3=

McCall-Donnelly 79, Parma 66

Weiser 54, Payette 47

Class 4A District 5=

Pocatello 75, Century 53

Class 4A District 6=

Skyline 50, Idaho Falls 46

Class 5A District 1=

Lake City 85, Coeur d'Alene 51

Lewiston 44, Post Falls 42

Class 5A District 3=

Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 35

Mountain View 65, Timberline 43

Owyhee 71, Meridian 48

Class 5A District 6=

Madison 53, Highland 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you