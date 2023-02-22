BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 1=
Genesis Preparatory Academy 74, Wallace 45
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Troy 39, Prairie 30
Class 1AD1 District 3=
Rimrock 59, Vision Charter 52
Riverstone International School 45, Notus 35
Class 1AD1 District 4=
Carey 53, Castleford 51
Valley 54, Lighthouse Christian 48
Class 1AD2 District 1=
Mullan 62, Kootenai 28
Class 1AD2 District 2=
Kendrick 69, St. John Bosco 55
Potlatch 69, Logos 54
Timberline-Weippe 49, Deary 47
Class 1AD2 District 3=
Council 70, Salmon River 20
Horseshoe Bend 49, Tri-Valley 28
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Richfield 82, Dietrich 76, OT
Class 2A District 3=
Melba 56, Cole Valley 52
New Plymouth 57, Ambrose 53
Class 3A District 1=
Bonners Ferry 74, Timberlake 57
Class 3A District 3=
McCall-Donnelly 79, Parma 66
Weiser 54, Payette 47
Class 4A District 5=
Pocatello 75, Century 53
Class 4A District 6=
Skyline 50, Idaho Falls 46
Class 5A District 1=
Lake City 85, Coeur d'Alene 51
Lewiston 44, Post Falls 42
Class 5A District 3=
Mountain Home 48, Canyon Ridge 35
Mountain View 65, Timberline 43
Owyhee 71, Meridian 48
Class 5A District 6=
Madison 53, Highland 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
