Abbotsford 56, Tomahawk 24
Amherst 49, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
Aquinas 38, Onalaska 33
Auburndale 65, Nekoosa 28
Bay Port 47, Green Bay Southwest 34
Big Foot 42, Turner 37
Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 21
Bloomer 42, Barron 39
Brillion 51, Two Rivers 33
Brodhead 41, Edgerton 38
Brodhead 57, Jefferson 30
Brookfield East 68, Wauwatosa West 33
Catholic Central 53, Milwaukee Lutheran 43
Colby 56, Granton 13
Columbus 57, Poynette 43
Crandon 52, Florence 28
Durand 63, Glenwood City 14
Edgar 42, Spencer 32
Fall Creek 41, Stanley-Boyd 40
Fennimore 59, Riverdale 41
Gilman 64, Greenwood 40
Hillsboro 70, New Lisbon 49
Hurley 39, Solon Springs 29
Kaukauna 77, Appleton West 38
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Williams Bay 37
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Ladysmith 56, Ashland 46
Luxemburg-Casco 46, Algoma 38
Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Random Lake 44
McDonell Central 51, Cadott 36
McFarland 79, East Troy 51
Melrose-Mindoro 52, Independence 40
Menasha 62, Seymour 35
Milwaukee Early View 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Mineral Point 80, Cuba City 41
Mishicot 76, Kohler 31
Mosinee 56, Medford Area 47
New London 69, Shawano 30
Notre Dame 53, De Pere 40
Oak Creek 67, Racine Case 39
Oostburg 60, Reedsville 43
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Bloomer 42
Pacelli 32, Almond-Bancroft 30
Pardeeville 56, Dodgeland 35
Pewaukee 69, Catholic Memorial 40
Prairie du Chien 56, Onalaska 26
Pulaski 48, Green Bay Preble 38
Racine Lutheran 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42
Reedsburg Area 86, La Crosse Logan 32
Rice Lake 65, Eau Claire North 42
Salam School 35, University Lake/Trinity 24
Sauk Prairie 62, Wisconsin Dells 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 52, Howards Grove 44
Sheboygan North 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Siren 45, Clear Lake 42
Sturgeon Bay 51, Gibraltar 47
Tigerton 31, Stockbridge 27
Tri-County 37, Port Edwards 32
Unity 70, Luck 25
Waterford 54, Badger 43
Waukesha South 60, Cudahy 26
Waupun 81, New Berlin West 47
Wausau West 51, Stevens Point 49
West De Pere 89, Green Bay East 35
Westby 56, Holmen 36
Westfield Area 49, Ripon 43
Westosha Central 64, Delavan-Darien 22
Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Gibraltar 30
Wild Rose 58, Wautoma 53
Wilmot Union 53, Elkhorn Area 48
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 62, Wausau East 44
