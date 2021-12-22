BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 66, Dubois 43
Batesville 63, Union Co. 34
Beech Grove 48, Greenwood 37
Bellmont 73, Adams Central 47
Borden 75, Tecumseh 56
Central Noble 64, Bremen 47
Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50
Connersville 55, Greenfield 33
Covington 51, Western Boone 43
Crawfordsville 58, Speedway 56
Culver Academy 79, Dowagiac Union, Mich. 15
Eastern (Pekin) 72, New Washington 43
Eastside 54, Edon, Ohio 43
Ev. Mater Dei 73, Ev. North 55
Ev. Memorial 60, S. Spencer 53, 2OT
Fountain Central 44, N. Newton 36
Frankton 56, Wapahani 45
Fremont 20, Woodlan 18
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lighthouse CPA 69
Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55
Goshen 50, E. Noble 39
Greensburg 56, Columbus East 40
Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45
Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43
Indian Creek 55, Martinsville 40
Kankakee Valley 62, Boone Grove 45
Lakeland 41, Westview 27
Lou. Western, Ky. 66, Jeffersonville 56
Maconaquah 73, Whitko 54
Madison Shawe 71, Cannelton 38
Madison-Grant 51, Yorktown 40
Manchester 81, Pioneer 47
Morgan Twp. 44, Hobart 34
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 56, Lawrenceburg 52
N. Daviess 64, Eastern (Greene) 45
N. Putnam 67, Cascade 52
N. Vermillion 53, S. Newton 38
Orleans 60, Mitchell 35
Owensboro, Ky. 78, Forest Park 58
Portage 74, Gary West 61
Prairie Hts. 51, W. Noble 49
S. Adams 64, Cowan 48
S. Bend Clay 42, S. Bend Trinity 29
S. Bend Riley 54, Plymouth 40
S. Bend Washington 65, Northridge 53
Southport 74, Avon 65
Southwood 60, Southern Wells 40
Terre Haute North 49, Plainfield 47
Tippecanoe Valley 53, Culver 40
Tipton 70, Blackford 48
Twin Lakes 58, Frontier 50
Washington 50, Loogootee 45
Western 46, Oak Hill 43
Whiteland 57, Seymour 54
Zionsville 51, Kokomo 40
Carroll-Homestead Classic=
Fishers 50, Homestead 48
Fishers 82, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58
Hamilton Southeastern 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Homestead 69, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Central Christian Tournament=
Purdue Polytechnic 80, Indpls International 39
Delphi Classic=
Delphi 48, N. Montgomery 45
Rossville 46, N. Montgomery 45
Summit Conference Classic=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, S. Bend Adams 58
Ft. Wayne South 62, S. Bend Adams 47
Huntington North 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29
