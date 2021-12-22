BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 66, Dubois 43

Batesville 63, Union Co. 34

Beech Grove 48, Greenwood 37

Bellmont 73, Adams Central 47

Borden 75, Tecumseh 56

Central Noble 64, Bremen 47

Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50

Connersville 55, Greenfield 33

Covington 51, Western Boone 43

Crawfordsville 58, Speedway 56

Culver Academy 79, Dowagiac Union, Mich. 15

Eastern (Pekin) 72, New Washington 43

Eastside 54, Edon, Ohio 43

Ev. Mater Dei 73, Ev. North 55

Ev. Memorial 60, S. Spencer 53, 2OT

Fountain Central 44, N. Newton 36

Frankton 56, Wapahani 45

Fremont 20, Woodlan 18

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lighthouse CPA 69

Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55

Goshen 50, E. Noble 39

Greensburg 56, Columbus East 40

Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45

Heritage Hills 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43

Indian Creek 55, Martinsville 40

Kankakee Valley 62, Boone Grove 45

Lakeland 41, Westview 27

Lou. Western, Ky. 66, Jeffersonville 56

Maconaquah 73, Whitko 54

Madison Shawe 71, Cannelton 38

Madison-Grant 51, Yorktown 40

Manchester 81, Pioneer 47

Morgan Twp. 44, Hobart 34

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 56, Lawrenceburg 52

N. Daviess 64, Eastern (Greene) 45

N. Putnam 67, Cascade 52

N. Vermillion 53, S. Newton 38

Orleans 60, Mitchell 35

Owensboro, Ky. 78, Forest Park 58

Portage 74, Gary West 61

Prairie Hts. 51, W. Noble 49

S. Adams 64, Cowan 48

S. Bend Clay 42, S. Bend Trinity 29

S. Bend Riley 54, Plymouth 40

S. Bend Washington 65, Northridge 53

Southport 74, Avon 65

Southwood 60, Southern Wells 40

Terre Haute North 49, Plainfield 47

Tippecanoe Valley 53, Culver 40

Tipton 70, Blackford 48

Twin Lakes 58, Frontier 50

Washington 50, Loogootee 45

Western 46, Oak Hill 43

Whiteland 57, Seymour 54

Zionsville 51, Kokomo 40

Carroll-Homestead Classic=

Fishers 50, Homestead 48

Fishers 82, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58

Hamilton Southeastern 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Homestead 69, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Central Christian Tournament=

Purdue Polytechnic 80, Indpls International 39

Delphi Classic=

Delphi 48, N. Montgomery 45

Rossville 46, N. Montgomery 45

Summit Conference Classic=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, S. Bend Adams 58

Ft. Wayne South 62, S. Bend Adams 47

Huntington North 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29

