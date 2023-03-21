GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Lourdes Regional 34, Mountain View 33
Union Area 45, Berlin-Brothersvalley 31
PIAA Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Blackhawk 45, Pittsburgh North Catholic 40
Lansdale Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 28
PIAA Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Archbishop Wood 52, Bayard Rustin High School 35
South Fayette 58, Oakland Catholic 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
