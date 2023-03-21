GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Lourdes Regional 34, Mountain View 33

Union Area 45, Berlin-Brothersvalley 31

PIAA Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Blackhawk 45, Pittsburgh North Catholic 40

Lansdale Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 28

PIAA Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Wood 52, Bayard Rustin High School 35

South Fayette 58, Oakland Catholic 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

