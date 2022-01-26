GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 51, Gilbert Classical Academy 22
Benson 44, Tombstone 22
Bradshaw Mountain 38, Cottonwood Mingus 24
Camp Verde 38, Fountain Hills 31
Canyon View 52, Agua Fria 13
Casa Grande 51, Marana 40
Casteel High School 52, Campo Verde 36
Chandler Seton 60, Scottsdale Saguaro 40
Chandler Valley Christian 42, Arizona College Preparatory 41
Cibecue 71, Winkelman Hayden 22
Combs 53, Scottsdale Coronado 25
Coolidge 58, Globe 45
Corona Del Sol 45, Gilbert Highland 38
Douglas 69, Walden Grove 31
Duncan 30, Elfrida Valley 22
Eastmark 56, American Leadership-Gilbert 36
El Mirage Dysart 61, Youngker High School 41
Eloy Santa Cruz 45, Tucson Santa Rita 41
Flagstaff 71, Bullhead City Mohave 35
Flagstaff Coconino 53, Prescott 28
Flagstaff Northland Prep 41, Glendale North Pointe 19
Ganado 60, Eagar Round Valley 56
Gilbert Leading Edge 54, Tempe Prep 27
Gilbert Mesquite 75, Tempe Marcos de Niza 11
Glendale 38, Glendale Independence 13
Glendale Apollo 45, Peoria Centennial 40
Glendale Arizona IHS 39, Raymond S. Kellis 35
Glendale Deer Valley 51, Desert Edge 32
Goodyear Millenium 80, Lake Havasu 3
Horizon Honors 62, Phoenix Christian 25
Kayenta Monument Valley 50, Tuba City 34
Kingman Academy of Learning 44, Trivium Prep 28
Miami 67, St. Augustine Catholic 23
Morenci 63, Willcox 12
Page 64, Chinle 47
Paradise Valley 40, Tempe McClintock 38
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 69, Gila Ridge 21
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 79, Heritage Academy - Laveen 7
Phoenix Bourgade 53, Northwest Christian 41
Phoenix Goldwater 65, Peoria 40
Phoenix Hayden 45, Sierra Linda 32
Phoenix Horizon 45, Phoenix Arcadia 39
Phoenix Shadow Mountain 73, Phoenix Moon Valley 23
Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Tempe 27
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, Scottsdale Prep 24
Pima 67, Bisbee 39
Poston Butte 67, Phoenix Cortez 21
Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Mica Mountain 40
Rancho Solano Prep 35, San Tan Charter 23
San Carlos 78, San Miguel 10
Scottsdale Notre Dame 59, Cactus 14
Sierra Vista Buena 65, Nogales 58
Snowflake 45, Holbrook 31
St John Paul II 87, Mohave Valley River Valley 9
St. Johns 55, Sanders Valley 32
Thatcher 55, Florence 22
Tucson Amphitheater 44, Sahuarita 43
Tucson Desert Christian 48, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4
Tucson Empire 47, Tucson Palo Verde 30
Tucson Flowing Wells 53, Marana Mountain View 21
Tucson Sabino 49, Safford 42
Tucson Salpointe 84, Tucson Cholla 7
Tucson Sunnyside 70, Tucson Desert View 10
Verrado 60, La Joya Community 25
Vista Grande 76, Apache Junction 37
West Point 45, Phoenix Washington 44
Wickenburg 44, Chino Valley 34
Williams 49, Seligman 18
Willow Canyon 43, Phoenix North Canyon 42
Winslow 74, Payson 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Betty Fairfax High School vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.
Chandler Prep vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.
Many Farms vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.
Pinon vs. Keams Canyon Hopi, ccd.
Red Valley Cove vs. Red Mesa, ccd.
San Luis vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.
Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. San Tan Charter, ccd.
Tanque Verde vs. Pusch Ridge Christian, ccd.
The Gregory School vs. San Manuel, ccd.
Tucson Immaculate Heart vs. Tucson Desert Christian, ccd.
Tucson Sahuaro vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.
Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Sells Tohono O'Odham, ccd.
