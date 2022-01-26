GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 51, Gilbert Classical Academy 22

Benson 44, Tombstone 22

Bradshaw Mountain 38, Cottonwood Mingus 24

Camp Verde 38, Fountain Hills 31

Canyon View 52, Agua Fria 13

Casa Grande 51, Marana 40

Casteel High School 52, Campo Verde 36

Chandler Seton 60, Scottsdale Saguaro 40

Chandler Valley Christian 42, Arizona College Preparatory 41

Cibecue 71, Winkelman Hayden 22

Combs 53, Scottsdale Coronado 25

Coolidge 58, Globe 45

Corona Del Sol 45, Gilbert Highland 38

Douglas 69, Walden Grove 31

Duncan 30, Elfrida Valley 22

Eastmark 56, American Leadership-Gilbert 36

El Mirage Dysart 61, Youngker High School 41

Eloy Santa Cruz 45, Tucson Santa Rita 41

Flagstaff 71, Bullhead City Mohave 35

Flagstaff Coconino 53, Prescott 28

Flagstaff Northland Prep 41, Glendale North Pointe 19

Ganado 60, Eagar Round Valley 56

Gilbert Leading Edge 54, Tempe Prep 27

Gilbert Mesquite 75, Tempe Marcos de Niza 11

Glendale 38, Glendale Independence 13

Glendale Apollo 45, Peoria Centennial 40

Glendale Arizona IHS 39, Raymond S. Kellis 35

Glendale Deer Valley 51, Desert Edge 32

Goodyear Millenium 80, Lake Havasu 3

Horizon Honors 62, Phoenix Christian 25

Kayenta Monument Valley 50, Tuba City 34

Kingman Academy of Learning 44, Trivium Prep 28

Miami 67, St. Augustine Catholic 23

Morenci 63, Willcox 12

Page 64, Chinle 47

Paradise Valley 40, Tempe McClintock 38

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 69, Gila Ridge 21

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 79, Heritage Academy - Laveen 7

Phoenix Bourgade 53, Northwest Christian 41

Phoenix Goldwater 65, Peoria 40

Phoenix Hayden 45, Sierra Linda 32

Phoenix Horizon 45, Phoenix Arcadia 39

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 73, Phoenix Moon Valley 23

Phoenix Thunderbird 54, Tempe 27

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 55, Scottsdale Prep 24

Pima 67, Bisbee 39

Poston Butte 67, Phoenix Cortez 21

Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Mica Mountain 40

Rancho Solano Prep 35, San Tan Charter 23

San Carlos 78, San Miguel 10

Scottsdale Notre Dame 59, Cactus 14

Sierra Vista Buena 65, Nogales 58

Snowflake 45, Holbrook 31

St John Paul II 87, Mohave Valley River Valley 9

St. Johns 55, Sanders Valley 32

Thatcher 55, Florence 22

Tucson Amphitheater 44, Sahuarita 43

Tucson Desert Christian 48, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4

Tucson Empire 47, Tucson Palo Verde 30

Tucson Flowing Wells 53, Marana Mountain View 21

Tucson Sabino 49, Safford 42

Tucson Salpointe 84, Tucson Cholla 7

Tucson Sunnyside 70, Tucson Desert View 10

Verrado 60, La Joya Community 25

Vista Grande 76, Apache Junction 37

West Point 45, Phoenix Washington 44

Wickenburg 44, Chino Valley 34

Williams 49, Seligman 18

Willow Canyon 43, Phoenix North Canyon 42

Winslow 74, Payson 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Betty Fairfax High School vs. Phoenix Camelback, ccd.

Chandler Prep vs. Sequoia Pathway, ccd.

Many Farms vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Metro Tech vs. Phoenix Central, ccd.

Pinon vs. Keams Canyon Hopi, ccd.

Red Valley Cove vs. Red Mesa, ccd.

San Luis vs. Yuma Cibola, ccd.

Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, ccd.

Sequoia Charter School vs. San Tan Charter, ccd.

Tanque Verde vs. Pusch Ridge Christian, ccd.

The Gregory School vs. San Manuel, ccd.

Tucson Immaculate Heart vs. Tucson Desert Christian, ccd.

Tucson Sahuaro vs. Tucson Pueblo, ccd.

Tucson School-Deaf and Blind vs. Sells Tohono O'Odham, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you