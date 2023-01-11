BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 68, Alma 48
Aquinas 63, Twin River 47
Auburn 75, Nebraska City Lourdes 22
Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38
Battle Creek 58, West Point-Beemer 42
Bayard 47, Morrill 45
Bellevue West 70, Millard West 42
Bennington 76, Westview 68
Bishop Neumann 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43
Bloomfield 55, St. Mary's 46
Boyd County 45, Ainsworth 37
Boys Town 54, Lincoln Christian 26
Burns, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 56
Centennial 48, Shelby/Rising City 27
Central City 48, St. Paul 35
Chadron 57, Hemingford 14
Chase County 55, Southern Valley 41
Conestoga 51, Nebraska City 30
Cozad 70, Ord 41
Creighton 43, Summerland 42
Crofton 56, Niobrara-Verdigre 32
David City 66, Raymond Central 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 75, Centura 55
Douglas County West 51, Yutan 49
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 84, Fullerton 37
Elkhorn Valley 70, Stanton 39
Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26
Friend 72, Dorchester 18
Gibbon 53, Blue Hill 50
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Wynot 60
Heartland 53, Superior 40
Heartland Christian, Iowa 37, Cedar Bluffs 26
Hershey 66, Sutherland 34
Hi-Line 58, Southwest 54
High Plains Community 65, Palmer 28
Holdrege 52, Adams Central 51
Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Rock Hills, Kan. 20
Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47
Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Loomis 58, Arapahoe 32
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 58, Tekamah-Herman 44
Madison 45, Walthill 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Maxwell 18
McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15
Mead 66, Weeping Water 25
Nebraska Lutheran 65, East Butler 31
Neligh-Oakdale 51, Wausa 41
Norfolk Catholic 50, Columbus Scotus 33
Norris 65, Lincoln Lutheran 62
North Bend Central 57, Arlington 45
North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Mullen 35
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha Northwest 56
Omaha Nation 64, Winside 56
Omaha North 89, Buena Vista 27
Omaha Roncalli 59, Elkhorn North 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Lewis Central, Iowa 53
Osceola 76, Nebraska Christian 50
Overton 70, Brady 44
Papillion-LaVista 49, Grand Island 45
Pender 64, Homer 33
Platteview 60, Ashland-Greenwood 52
Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 36
Potter-Dix 64, Kimball 57
Ravenna 51, Minden 50
Sandhills Valley 76, Medicine Valley 64
Seward 76, Schuyler 32
Shelton 71, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Sidney 66, Mitchell 25
Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48
South Sioux City 73, Sioux City, North, Iowa 72
St. Edward 54, Elba 13
Stuart 70, CWC 46
Valentine 73, Cody-Kilgore 23
Wahoo 52, Blair 38
Wakefield 60, Ponca 48
Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 45
Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
York 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 45
Fairfax Tournament=
Falls City 47, East Atchison, Mo. 37
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Freeman 56, Johnson County Central 41
Palmyra 43, Falls City Sacred Heart 38
Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55
Tri County 44, Johnson-Brock 36
B Division=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21
Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43
Exeter/Milligan 50, Sterling 36
Pawnee City 57, Meridian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aurora vs. Hastings, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
