BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 68, Alma 48

Aquinas 63, Twin River 47

Auburn 75, Nebraska City Lourdes 22

Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Oakland-Craig 38

Battle Creek 58, West Point-Beemer 42

Bayard 47, Morrill 45

Bellevue West 70, Millard West 42

Bennington 76, Westview 68

Bishop Neumann 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43

Bloomfield 55, St. Mary's 46

Boyd County 45, Ainsworth 37

Boys Town 54, Lincoln Christian 26

Burns, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 56

Centennial 48, Shelby/Rising City 27

Central City 48, St. Paul 35

Chadron 57, Hemingford 14

Chase County 55, Southern Valley 41

Conestoga 51, Nebraska City 30

Cozad 70, Ord 41

Creighton 43, Summerland 42

Crofton 56, Niobrara-Verdigre 32

David City 66, Raymond Central 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 75, Centura 55

Douglas County West 51, Yutan 49

Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 84, Fullerton 37

Elkhorn Valley 70, Stanton 39

Fort Calhoun 55, Louisville 26

Friend 72, Dorchester 18

Gibbon 53, Blue Hill 50

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Wynot 60

Heartland 53, Superior 40

Heartland Christian, Iowa 37, Cedar Bluffs 26

Hershey 66, Sutherland 34

Hi-Line 58, Southwest 54

High Plains Community 65, Palmer 28

Holdrege 52, Adams Central 51

Kenesaw 60, Giltner 25

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Rock Hills, Kan. 20

Lexington 52, Kearney Catholic 47

Lincoln Northeast 67, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Loomis 58, Arapahoe 32

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 58, Tekamah-Herman 44

Madison 45, Walthill 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Maxwell 18

McCool Junction 60, Harvard 15

Mead 66, Weeping Water 25

Nebraska Lutheran 65, East Butler 31

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Wausa 41

Norfolk Catholic 50, Columbus Scotus 33

Norris 65, Lincoln Lutheran 62

North Bend Central 57, Arlington 45

North Platte St. Patrick's 50, Mullen 35

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha Northwest 56

Omaha Nation 64, Winside 56

Omaha North 89, Buena Vista 27

Omaha Roncalli 59, Elkhorn North 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Lewis Central, Iowa 53

Osceola 76, Nebraska Christian 50

Overton 70, Brady 44

Papillion-LaVista 49, Grand Island 45

Pender 64, Homer 33

Platteview 60, Ashland-Greenwood 52

Pleasanton 52, Central Valley 36

Potter-Dix 64, Kimball 57

Ravenna 51, Minden 50

Sandhills Valley 76, Medicine Valley 64

Seward 76, Schuyler 32

Shelton 71, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Sidney 66, Mitchell 25

Sioux County 59, Creek Valley 48

South Sioux City 73, Sioux City, North, Iowa 72

St. Edward 54, Elba 13

Stuart 70, CWC 46

Valentine 73, Cody-Kilgore 23

Wahoo 52, Blair 38

Wakefield 60, Ponca 48

Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 45

Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42

York 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 45

Fairfax Tournament=

Falls City 47, East Atchison, Mo. 37

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Freeman 56, Johnson County Central 41

Palmyra 43, Falls City Sacred Heart 38

Parkview Christian 73, Southern 55

Tri County 44, Johnson-Brock 36

B Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21

Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 43

Exeter/Milligan 50, Sterling 36

Pawnee City 57, Meridian 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aurora vs. Hastings, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you