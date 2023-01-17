GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 50, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44, Southfield Christian 39

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10

Armada 46, Richmond 30

Bad Axe 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

Battle Creek Lakeview 42, St. Joseph 29

Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Calhoun Christian 19

Bay City Western 51, Mount Pleasant 49

Beal City 51, Lakeview 45

Bellaire 39, Mancelona 37

Belleville 66, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23

Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25

Big Rapids 53, Clare 50

Birmingham Seaholm 64, Farmington 39

Bloomfield Hills 84, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 2

Boyne City 69, Kalkaska 22

Breckenridge 43, Beaverton 37

Bridgman 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 17

Brighton 45, Hartland 41

Britton-Deerfield 39, Whiteford 36

Bronson 54, Reading 26

Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Buckley 64, Bear Lake 34

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Ellsworth 34

Byron 46, Livingston Christian 33

Byron Center 82, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42

Cadillac 59, Maple City Glen Lake 48

Caledonia 54, Holland West Ottawa 37

Canton 36, Plymouth 30

Cass City 62, Caro 52

Cedar Springs 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41

Center Line 49, Madison Heights Lamphere 36

Chelsea 76, Lansing Waverly 44

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 40, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35

Climax-Scotts 40, Delton Kellogg 26

Clinton 57, Napoleon 36

Coldwater 50, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Hannahville Indian 16

Dansville 44, Okemos 42

Dearborn 65, Westland John Glenn 15

Dearborn Advanced Technology 50, Dearborn Heights Star International 27

Dearborn Divine Child 59, Grosse Ile 31

Detroit Cody 45, Redford Union 35

Detroit Jalen Rose 42, Warren Michigan Collegiate 20

Dowagiac Union 32, Lawton 19

Dryden 29, Memphis 21

Durand 34, Birch Run 33

East Grand Rapids 49, Lowell 40

Eddies 44, Paw Paw 41

Elk Rapids 51, Harbor Springs 42

Evart 74, Roscommon 26

Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Warren Regina 19

Fenton 42, Corunna 40

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Saginaw Arthur Hill 31

Flushing 47, Ortonville Brandon 40

Fraser 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16

Gaylord St. Mary 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 52

Gobles 41, Allegan 40, OT

Goodrich 72, Swartz Creek 19

Grand Blanc 53, Saginaw Heritage 39

Grand Haven 50, East Kentwood 37

Grand Ledge 40, Portland 25

Grand Rapids Christian 63, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 46, Sparta 33

Grand Rapids West Catholic 73, Coopersville 17

Grand River Prep 50, Wyoming Lee 27

Grandville Calvin Christian 53, Comstock Park 46

Grant 61, Ravenna 16

Grass Lake 48, Saline 38

Grayling 38, East Jordan 32

Greenville 49, Grand Rapids Northview 39

Grosse Pointe North 63, Macomb Dakota 33

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 26

Hamilton 55, Fruitport 25

Hancock 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 14

Haslett 55, DeWitt 52

Hastings 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 38

Hemlock 66, Chesaning 18

Hillsdale Academy 31, Hillsdale 30

Holland Black River 58, Fennville 30

Holland Christian 43, Allendale 31

Holt 50, Williamston 44

Homer 50, Union City 43

Hopkins 54, Kelloggsville 23

Houghton 46, Calumet 42

Howell 57, Novi 40

Hudson 49, Adrian 36

Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Spring Lake 43

Imlay City 47, Algonac 19

Ithaca 59, Alma 44

Jackson Northwest 58, Marshall 28

Johannesburg-Lewiston 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 20

Kalamazoo Central 69, Stevensville Lakeshore 55

Kent City 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49

Lake Fenton 79, Flint Kearsley 17

Lake Linden-Hubbell 38, Ontonagon 32

Lansing Eastern 46, Eaton Rapids 33

Lansing Sexton 39, Lansing Everett 29

Linden 50, Owosso 33

Mackinaw City 83, Alanson 23

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 9

Marcellus 35, Lawrence 22

Marine City 61, Clawson 11

Marlette 42, Brown City 22

Marquette 48, Gladstone 43

Marysville 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41

Mason 54, Charlotte 31

Mattawan 54, Battle Creek Central 35

Mendon 33, Hartford 23

Mercer, Wis. 41, Bessemer 35

Michigan Math and Science 56, Westland Universal 24

Midland Calvary Baptist 54, Saginaw Arts and Science 27

Midland Dow 62, Bay City Central 21

Milford 46, Waterford Kettering 19

Morenci 48, Summerfield 41

Morley-Stanwood 51, Carson City-Crystal 27

Morrice 51, Flint Hamady 29

Munising 52, Manistique 37

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34, Zeeland East 27

Negaunee 54, Gwinn 48

North Branch 36, Croswell-Lexington 11

Norway 43, Stephenson 27

Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 37

Oscoda 48, Lincoln-Alcona 37

Otsego 59, Sturgis 23

Parma Western 61, Jackson Lumen Christi 38

Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 13

Plainwell 64, Three Rivers 42

Plymouth Christian 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 50

Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 35

Quincy 53, Concord 49

Rochester 32, Berkley 24

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 33

Rockford 69, Jenison 37

Royal Oak 43, Notre Dame Prep 16

Saginaw 59, Midland 55

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 39, Midland Bullock Creek 37

Saginaw Swan Valley 55, St. Charles 47

Salem 41, Northville 40

Sand Creek 47, Erie-Mason 44

Sandusky 40, Ubly 28

Sault Ste Marie 45, Gaylord 42

Shepherd 51, Vestaburg 23

South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44

Springport 51, Jonesville 44

St. Catherine 45, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25

St. Johns 52, Ionia 42

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32, New Buffalo 17

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, Three Oaks River Valley 27

St. Louis 62, Carrollton 40

Standish-Sterling Central 53, Gladwin 27

Stockbridge 48, Laingsburg 29

Traverse City St. Francis 52, Charlevoix 25

Traverse City West 44, Petoskey 41

Trenton 61, Lincoln Park 39

Utica Eisenhower 57, Port Huron 34

Vicksburg 80, Niles 16

Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Dollar Bay 38

Walled Lake Northern 56, Waterford Mott 14

Warren Cousino HS 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 30

Warren Woods Tower 38, Warren Mott 33

Watervliet 49, Martin 27

Wayland Union 53, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 40

Wayne Memorial 59, Dearborn Fordson 32

White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24

Whitmore Lake 57, Lutheran Westland 35

Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gibraltar Carlson 36

Wyoming 48, Holland 33

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 49, Oakridge High School 35

Yale 38, Almont 32

Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.

Detroit University Science vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

Marion vs. Cadillac Heritage Christian, ppd.

Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.

