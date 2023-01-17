GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 50, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 39
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 44, Southfield Christian 39
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 63, Bloomfield Hills Marian 10
Armada 46, Richmond 30
Bad Axe 48, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31
Battle Creek Lakeview 42, St. Joseph 29
Battle Creek St. Philip 40, Calhoun Christian 19
Bay City Western 51, Mount Pleasant 49
Beal City 51, Lakeview 45
Bellaire 39, Mancelona 37
Belleville 66, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23
Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25
Big Rapids 53, Clare 50
Birmingham Seaholm 64, Farmington 39
Bloomfield Hills 84, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 2
Boyne City 69, Kalkaska 22
Breckenridge 43, Beaverton 37
Bridgman 57, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 17
Brighton 45, Hartland 41
Britton-Deerfield 39, Whiteford 36
Bronson 54, Reading 26
Brownstown Woodhaven 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13
Buckley 64, Bear Lake 34
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 48, Ellsworth 34
Byron 46, Livingston Christian 33
Byron Center 82, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 42
Cadillac 59, Maple City Glen Lake 48
Caledonia 54, Holland West Ottawa 37
Canton 36, Plymouth 30
Cass City 62, Caro 52
Cedar Springs 45, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 41
Center Line 49, Madison Heights Lamphere 36
Chelsea 76, Lansing Waverly 44
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 40, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35
Climax-Scotts 40, Delton Kellogg 26
Clinton 57, Napoleon 36
Coldwater 50, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 47, Hannahville Indian 16
Dansville 44, Okemos 42
Dearborn 65, Westland John Glenn 15
Dearborn Advanced Technology 50, Dearborn Heights Star International 27
Dearborn Divine Child 59, Grosse Ile 31
Detroit Cody 45, Redford Union 35
Detroit Jalen Rose 42, Warren Michigan Collegiate 20
Dowagiac Union 32, Lawton 19
Dryden 29, Memphis 21
Durand 34, Birch Run 33
East Grand Rapids 49, Lowell 40
Eddies 44, Paw Paw 41
Elk Rapids 51, Harbor Springs 42
Evart 74, Roscommon 26
Farmington Hills Mercy 54, Warren Regina 19
Fenton 42, Corunna 40
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63, Saginaw Arthur Hill 31
Flushing 47, Ortonville Brandon 40
Fraser 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16
Gaylord St. Mary 80, Indian River-Inland Lakes 52
Gobles 41, Allegan 40, OT
Goodrich 72, Swartz Creek 19
Grand Blanc 53, Saginaw Heritage 39
Grand Haven 50, East Kentwood 37
Grand Ledge 40, Portland 25
Grand Rapids Christian 63, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 34
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 46, Sparta 33
Grand Rapids West Catholic 73, Coopersville 17
Grand River Prep 50, Wyoming Lee 27
Grandville Calvin Christian 53, Comstock Park 46
Grant 61, Ravenna 16
Grass Lake 48, Saline 38
Grayling 38, East Jordan 32
Greenville 49, Grand Rapids Northview 39
Grosse Pointe North 63, Macomb Dakota 33
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 59, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 26
Hamilton 55, Fruitport 25
Hancock 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 14
Haslett 55, DeWitt 52
Hastings 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 38
Hemlock 66, Chesaning 18
Hillsdale Academy 31, Hillsdale 30
Holland Black River 58, Fennville 30
Holland Christian 43, Allendale 31
Holt 50, Williamston 44
Homer 50, Union City 43
Hopkins 54, Kelloggsville 23
Houghton 46, Calumet 42
Howell 57, Novi 40
Hudson 49, Adrian 36
Hudsonville Unity Christian 45, Spring Lake 43
Imlay City 47, Algonac 19
Ithaca 59, Alma 44
Jackson Northwest 58, Marshall 28
Johannesburg-Lewiston 50, Fife Lake Forest Area 20
Kalamazoo Central 69, Stevensville Lakeshore 55
Kent City 55, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 49
Lake Fenton 79, Flint Kearsley 17
Lake Linden-Hubbell 38, Ontonagon 32
Lansing Eastern 46, Eaton Rapids 33
Lansing Sexton 39, Lansing Everett 29
Linden 50, Owosso 33
Mackinaw City 83, Alanson 23
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 48, Ann Arbor Greenhills 9
Marcellus 35, Lawrence 22
Marine City 61, Clawson 11
Marlette 42, Brown City 22
Marquette 48, Gladstone 43
Marysville 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41
Mason 54, Charlotte 31
Mattawan 54, Battle Creek Central 35
Mendon 33, Hartford 23
Mercer, Wis. 41, Bessemer 35
Michigan Math and Science 56, Westland Universal 24
Midland Calvary Baptist 54, Saginaw Arts and Science 27
Midland Dow 62, Bay City Central 21
Milford 46, Waterford Kettering 19
Morenci 48, Summerfield 41
Morley-Stanwood 51, Carson City-Crystal 27
Morrice 51, Flint Hamady 29
Munising 52, Manistique 37
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 34, Zeeland East 27
Negaunee 54, Gwinn 48
North Branch 36, Croswell-Lexington 11
Norway 43, Stephenson 27
Olivet 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 37
Oscoda 48, Lincoln-Alcona 37
Otsego 59, Sturgis 23
Parma Western 61, Jackson Lumen Christi 38
Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 13
Plainwell 64, Three Rivers 42
Plymouth Christian 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 50
Portage Central 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 35
Quincy 53, Concord 49
Rochester 32, Berkley 24
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 37, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 33
Rockford 69, Jenison 37
Royal Oak 43, Notre Dame Prep 16
Saginaw 59, Midland 55
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 39, Midland Bullock Creek 37
Saginaw Swan Valley 55, St. Charles 47
Salem 41, Northville 40
Sand Creek 47, Erie-Mason 44
Sandusky 40, Ubly 28
Sault Ste Marie 45, Gaylord 42
Shepherd 51, Vestaburg 23
South Lyon East 63, Walled Lake Central 44
Springport 51, Jonesville 44
St. Catherine 45, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25
St. Johns 52, Ionia 42
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 32, New Buffalo 17
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, Three Oaks River Valley 27
St. Louis 62, Carrollton 40
Standish-Sterling Central 53, Gladwin 27
Stockbridge 48, Laingsburg 29
Traverse City St. Francis 52, Charlevoix 25
Traverse City West 44, Petoskey 41
Trenton 61, Lincoln Park 39
Utica Eisenhower 57, Port Huron 34
Vicksburg 80, Niles 16
Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Dollar Bay 38
Walled Lake Northern 56, Waterford Mott 14
Warren Cousino HS 35, Sterling Heights Stevenson 30
Warren Woods Tower 38, Warren Mott 33
Watervliet 49, Martin 27
Wayland Union 53, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 40
Wayne Memorial 59, Dearborn Fordson 32
White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24
Whitmore Lake 57, Lutheran Westland 35
Wyandotte Roosevelt 43, Gibraltar Carlson 36
Wyoming 48, Holland 33
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 49, Oakridge High School 35
Yale 38, Almont 32
Zeeland West 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne Falls vs. Vanderbilt, ccd.
Detroit University Science vs. Detroit HFA, ccd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Barry County Christian School, ccd.
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Marion vs. Cadillac Heritage Christian, ppd.
Southfield Manoogian vs. Merritt Academy, ccd.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
