BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Substate 1=
Semfiinal=
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Newell-Fonda 77
St. Mary's, Remsen 68, South O'Brien, Paullina 51
Class 1A Substate 2=
Semfiinal=
Dunkerton 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Semifinal=
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Union 57
Class 1A Substate 3=
Semifinal=
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Central City 42
Class 1A Substate 4=
Semifinal=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56
New London 58, Winfield-Mount Union 52
Class 1A Substate 5=
Semifinal=
Baxter 82, Montezuma 69
Madrid 67, Mount Ayr 59
Class 1A Substate 6=
Semifinal=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, Keota 57
Lynnville-Sully 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 42
Class 1A Substate 7=
Semifinal=
AC/GC 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Grand View Christian 94, Lenox 47
Class 1A Substate 8=
Semifinal=
Bedford 44, East Mills 35
West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52
Class 2A Substate 1=
Semifinal=
West Lyon, Inwood 66, Emmetsburg 55
Western Christian 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 58
Class 2A Substate 2=
Semifinal=
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 79, OA-BCIG 57
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 80, South Central Calhoun 59
Class 2A Substate 3=
Semifinal=
Hudson 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Roland-Story, Story City 61, South Hardin 55
Class 2A Substate 4=
Semifinal=
Lake Mills 72, Osage 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 54, Beckman, Dyersville 51
Class 2A Substate 5=
Semifinal=
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 58
Monticello 57, Alburnett 51
Class 2A Substate 6=
Semifinal=
Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65, OT
West Burlington 49, Albia 32
Class 2A Substate 7=
Semifinal=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Van Meter 49
Des Moines Christian 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54
Class 2A Substate 8=
Semifinal=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, West Sioux 50
Treynor 63, Underwood 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
