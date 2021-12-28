GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 59, Borden 37

Bellmont 50, Eastside 35

Carmel 61, Lawrence Central 55

Franklin Central 62, Shelbyville 52

Garrett 70, Churubusco 16

Hancock Co., Ky. 41, Springs Valley 37

Indpls Scecina 40, Indpls Irvington 19

Jay Co. 59, Yorktown 30

Lawrence North 49, Indpls Roncalli 32

Penn 40, Valparaiso 33

Prestonsburg, Ky. 61, Christian Academy 28

Southridge 48, Ev. Central 42

Whitefield Academy, Ky. 77, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Whiteland 73, Anderson 46

Bismarck-Henning Tournament=

Pool A=

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 41, N. Vermillion 39

N. Vermillion 48, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 32

Carl Sandburg (Ill.) Tournament=

Consolation=

Riverside-Brookfield, Ill. 67, Hammond Central 39

Eastern Greene Tournament=

Pool A=

Eastern (Greene) 48, Barr-Reeve 26

Trinity Lutheran 69, Eastern (Greene) 49

Trinity Lutheran 72, Barr-Reeve 38

Pool B=

Edgewood 47, Bloomfield 20

S. Knox 51, Edgewood 46

S. Knox 59, Bloomfield 38

Pool C=

Brownstown 44, Loogootee 40

Brownstown 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 35

Loogootee 41, Southwestern (Hanover) 26

Pool D=

N. Knox 48, Owen Valley 32

N. Knox 49, Paoli 44, OT

Paoli 32, Owen Valley 23

Frankfort Tournament=

Bethesda Christian 46, Frankfort 27

Bethesda Christian 56, Lapel 55, OT

Lapel 58, Frankfort 22

Hanover Central Classic=

Boone Grove 38, Wheeler 33

Boone Grove 63, Illiana Christian 25

Hanover Central 43, Illiana Christian 25

Hanover Central 51, River Forest 22

Wheeler 48, River Forest 47

Lakeland Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

Clinton Christian 59, Purdue Polytechnic 8

Lakeland Christian 51, Clinton Christian 35

Pool B=

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49, Hamilton 8

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Granger Christian 31

Granger Christian 45, Hamilton 15

LaPorte County Tournament=

Championship=

Highland 75, S. Bend Riley 19

First Round=

Highland 45, LaPorte 24

Michigan City 42, Michigan City Marquette 31

New Prairie 57, Westville 30

S. Bend Riley 36, E. Chicago Central 28

Third Place=

LaPorte 52, E. Chicago Central 16

Lebanon Tournament=

Championship=

Mooresville 66, Lebanon 40

Consolation=

Indian Creek 67, Lowell 40

Fifth Place=

Greenfield 35, Indian Creek 33

Semifinal=

Mooresville 49, Richmond 19

Seventh Place=

Lowell 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 39

Third Place=

Lafayette Jeff 38, Richmond 29

Miami County Tournament=

First Round=

Caston 63, Peru 32

Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 46

North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

Pool A=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 42, Orleans 33

Pool B=

Orleans 48, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 43

White River Valley 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

White River Valley 54, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 21

North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=

Ev. North 53, Indpls N. Central 50, OT

Hamilton Southeastern 69, Bloomington North 27

Springboro, Ohio 65, Gibson Southern 63

Park Tudor Tournament=

Championship=

Greenwood 47, Indpls Park Tudor 36

First Round=

Greenwood 34, Indpls Brebeuf 28

Portage Tournament=

Pool A=

McCutcheon 60, Winamac 36

Portage 54, McCutcheon 48, OT

Pool B=

Lake Central 48, Indpls Cathedral 47

Mishawaka Marian 79, Indpls Cathedral 75, OT

Scottsburg Tournament=

Pool A=

E. Central 47, Bloomington South 29

E. Central 53, Scottsburg 39

Scottsburg 48, Bloomington South 39

Pool B=

Charlestown 63, Indpls Chatard 41

Indpls Chatard 53, Lawrenceburg 40

Lawrenceburg 37, Charlestown 35

Triton Central Tournament=

Consolation Semifinals=

Jac-Cen-Del 62, Elkhart 59

Northeastern 45, Franklin Co. 39, OT

First Round=

Danville 35, Elkhart 31

Heritage Christian 59, Jac-Cen-Del 56

Southport 49, Northeastern 45

Triton Central 43, Franklin Co. 34

Semifinals=

Danville 56, Heritage Christian 39

Triton Central 49, Southport 37

Twin Lakes Tournament=

First Round=

Clinton Prairie 61, Logansport 56

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pioneer 39

N. White 39, Kankakee Valley 36

Twin Lakes 57, Rochester 34

Vincennes Rivet Tournament=

First Round=

Ev. Mater Dei 49, Eastern (Pekin) 43

Ev. Memorial 47, Jasper 35

Lafayette Catholic 63, Vincennes Rivet 43

Tecumseh 59, Corydon 51

Waldron Tournament=

Championship=

Tri-West 46, Waldron 41

First Round=

Tri-West 72, Blackford 59

Waldron 52, Batesville 8

Third Place=

Blackford 76, Batesville 45

Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=

Warren Central, Ky. 47, Ev. Bosse 9

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

