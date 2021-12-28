GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 59, Borden 37
Bellmont 50, Eastside 35
Carmel 61, Lawrence Central 55
Franklin Central 62, Shelbyville 52
Garrett 70, Churubusco 16
Hancock Co., Ky. 41, Springs Valley 37
Indpls Scecina 40, Indpls Irvington 19
Jay Co. 59, Yorktown 30
Lawrence North 49, Indpls Roncalli 32
Penn 40, Valparaiso 33
Prestonsburg, Ky. 61, Christian Academy 28
Southridge 48, Ev. Central 42
Whitefield Academy, Ky. 77, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Whiteland 73, Anderson 46
Bismarck-Henning Tournament=
Pool A=
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 41, N. Vermillion 39
N. Vermillion 48, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 32
Carl Sandburg (Ill.) Tournament=
Consolation=
Riverside-Brookfield, Ill. 67, Hammond Central 39
Eastern Greene Tournament=
Pool A=
Eastern (Greene) 48, Barr-Reeve 26
Trinity Lutheran 69, Eastern (Greene) 49
Trinity Lutheran 72, Barr-Reeve 38
Pool B=
Edgewood 47, Bloomfield 20
S. Knox 51, Edgewood 46
S. Knox 59, Bloomfield 38
Pool C=
Brownstown 44, Loogootee 40
Brownstown 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 35
Loogootee 41, Southwestern (Hanover) 26
Pool D=
N. Knox 48, Owen Valley 32
N. Knox 49, Paoli 44, OT
Paoli 32, Owen Valley 23
Frankfort Tournament=
Bethesda Christian 46, Frankfort 27
Bethesda Christian 56, Lapel 55, OT
Lapel 58, Frankfort 22
Hanover Central Classic=
Boone Grove 38, Wheeler 33
Boone Grove 63, Illiana Christian 25
Hanover Central 43, Illiana Christian 25
Hanover Central 51, River Forest 22
Wheeler 48, River Forest 47
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
Clinton Christian 59, Purdue Polytechnic 8
Lakeland Christian 51, Clinton Christian 35
Pool B=
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 49, Hamilton 8
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Granger Christian 31
Granger Christian 45, Hamilton 15
LaPorte County Tournament=
Championship=
Highland 75, S. Bend Riley 19
First Round=
Highland 45, LaPorte 24
Michigan City 42, Michigan City Marquette 31
New Prairie 57, Westville 30
S. Bend Riley 36, E. Chicago Central 28
Third Place=
LaPorte 52, E. Chicago Central 16
Lebanon Tournament=
Championship=
Mooresville 66, Lebanon 40
Consolation=
Indian Creek 67, Lowell 40
Fifth Place=
Greenfield 35, Indian Creek 33
Semifinal=
Mooresville 49, Richmond 19
Seventh Place=
Lowell 53, Indpls Perry Meridian 39
Third Place=
Lafayette Jeff 38, Richmond 29
Miami County Tournament=
First Round=
Caston 63, Peru 32
Maconaquah 72, N. Miami 46
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
Pool A=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 42, Orleans 33
Pool B=
Orleans 48, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 43
White River Valley 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
White River Valley 54, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 21
North Central (Indianapolis) Classic=
Ev. North 53, Indpls N. Central 50, OT
Hamilton Southeastern 69, Bloomington North 27
Springboro, Ohio 65, Gibson Southern 63
Park Tudor Tournament=
Championship=
Greenwood 47, Indpls Park Tudor 36
First Round=
Greenwood 34, Indpls Brebeuf 28
Portage Tournament=
Pool A=
McCutcheon 60, Winamac 36
Portage 54, McCutcheon 48, OT
Pool B=
Lake Central 48, Indpls Cathedral 47
Mishawaka Marian 79, Indpls Cathedral 75, OT
Scottsburg Tournament=
Pool A=
E. Central 47, Bloomington South 29
E. Central 53, Scottsburg 39
Scottsburg 48, Bloomington South 39
Pool B=
Charlestown 63, Indpls Chatard 41
Indpls Chatard 53, Lawrenceburg 40
Lawrenceburg 37, Charlestown 35
Triton Central Tournament=
Consolation Semifinals=
Jac-Cen-Del 62, Elkhart 59
Northeastern 45, Franklin Co. 39, OT
First Round=
Danville 35, Elkhart 31
Heritage Christian 59, Jac-Cen-Del 56
Southport 49, Northeastern 45
Triton Central 43, Franklin Co. 34
Semifinals=
Danville 56, Heritage Christian 39
Triton Central 49, Southport 37
Twin Lakes Tournament=
First Round=
Clinton Prairie 61, Logansport 56
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pioneer 39
N. White 39, Kankakee Valley 36
Twin Lakes 57, Rochester 34
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
First Round=
Ev. Mater Dei 49, Eastern (Pekin) 43
Ev. Memorial 47, Jasper 35
Lafayette Catholic 63, Vincennes Rivet 43
Tecumseh 59, Corydon 51
Waldron Tournament=
Championship=
Tri-West 46, Waldron 41
First Round=
Tri-West 72, Blackford 59
Waldron 52, Batesville 8
Third Place=
Blackford 76, Batesville 45
Warren Central (Ky.) Tournament=
Warren Central, Ky. 47, Ev. Bosse 9
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/