BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 68, Ord 40

Ainsworth 60, CWC 23

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Yutan 30

Auburn 55, Falls City Sacred Heart 49

Axtell 78, Arapahoe 36

Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels 43

Bennington 69, Nebraska City Lourdes 55

Bloomfield 60, Osmond 44

Blue Hill 60, Harvard 22

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 51, McCool Junction 25

Central City 63, Schuyler 41

College View Academy 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 47

Cornerstone Christian 53, Cedar Bluffs 20

Cozad 63, Valentine 31

Crete 57, Seward 45

Cross County 71, Dorchester 15

Douglas County West 52, Louisville 49

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Wallace 50

East Butler 48, Giltner 45

Elkhorn Valley 56, Wausa 48

Exeter/Milligan 38, Meridian 34

Fort Calhoun 57, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Friend 58, Thayer Central 52

Hastings St. Cecilia 64, Superior 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Howells/Dodge 45

Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 39

Johnson-Brock 63, Lewiston 22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Lincoln North Star 45, Grand Island 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Arlington 55, OT

Loomis 69, Southwest 27

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Clarkson/Leigh 48

Malcolm 60, Freeman 21

Maxwell 61, Brady 55

McCook 66, Lexington 27

Mead 60, Sterling 37

Milford 58, Columbus Lakeview 44

Millard North 53, Omaha Central 48

Minden 53, St. Paul 41

Nebraska Lutheran 69, Hampton 30

Norfolk Catholic 46, Pierce 35

Norris 47, York 43

North Central 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 57

North Platte 58, Grand Island Northwest 42

O'Neill 83, Wagner, S.D. 43

Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 40

Omaha Concordia 49, Blair 47

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Bellevue East 33

Omaha Westside 86, Papillion-LaVista 41

Overton 78, Hi-Line 38

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 39

Parkview Christian 56, Elmwood-Murdock 46

Pawnee City 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 59, Mitchell 44

Platteview 93, Nebraska City 65

Plattsmouth 64, Syracuse 44

Randolph 44, Winside 31

Shelby/Rising City 44, David City 36

Silver Lake 58, Franklin 28

South Loup 75, Arcadia-Loup City 65

Southern 58, Diller-Odell 26

St. Mary's 93, Santee 65

Stanton 58, Madison 43

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Anselmo-Merna 49

Sutton 52, Ravenna 48

Tri County Northeast 52, Homer 46

Wahoo 79, Ralston 31

Wakefield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47

Wayne 68, Crofton 33

West Holt 47, Plainview 36

Winnebago 59, Ponca 49

Goldenrod Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Burwell 77, St. Edward 24

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Central Valley 32

Riverside 56, Nebraska Christian 40

Spalding Academy 63, Fullerton 46

PAC Conference Tournament=

Edgemont, S.D. 40, Crawford 28

River Cities Conference Tournament=

South Sioux City 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 44

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32

Chase County 52, Hershey 47

Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38

