BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 68, Ord 40
Ainsworth 60, CWC 23
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Yutan 30
Auburn 55, Falls City Sacred Heart 49
Axtell 78, Arapahoe 36
Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels 43
Bennington 69, Nebraska City Lourdes 55
Bloomfield 60, Osmond 44
Blue Hill 60, Harvard 22
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 51, McCool Junction 25
Central City 63, Schuyler 41
College View Academy 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 47
Cornerstone Christian 53, Cedar Bluffs 20
Cozad 63, Valentine 31
Crete 57, Seward 45
Cross County 71, Dorchester 15
Douglas County West 52, Louisville 49
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Wallace 50
East Butler 48, Giltner 45
Elkhorn Valley 56, Wausa 48
Exeter/Milligan 38, Meridian 34
Fort Calhoun 57, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Friend 58, Thayer Central 52
Hastings St. Cecilia 64, Superior 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Howells/Dodge 45
Johnson County Central 57, Weeping Water 39
Johnson-Brock 63, Lewiston 22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Lincoln North Star 45, Grand Island 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58, Arlington 55, OT
Loomis 69, Southwest 27
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Clarkson/Leigh 48
Malcolm 60, Freeman 21
Maxwell 61, Brady 55
McCook 66, Lexington 27
Mead 60, Sterling 37
Milford 58, Columbus Lakeview 44
Millard North 53, Omaha Central 48
Minden 53, St. Paul 41
Nebraska Lutheran 69, Hampton 30
Norfolk Catholic 46, Pierce 35
Norris 47, York 43
North Central 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 57
North Platte 58, Grand Island Northwest 42
O'Neill 83, Wagner, S.D. 43
Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 40
Omaha Concordia 49, Blair 47
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Bellevue East 33
Omaha Westside 86, Papillion-LaVista 41
Overton 78, Hi-Line 38
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 39
Parkview Christian 56, Elmwood-Murdock 46
Pawnee City 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 38
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 59, Mitchell 44
Platteview 93, Nebraska City 65
Plattsmouth 64, Syracuse 44
Randolph 44, Winside 31
Shelby/Rising City 44, David City 36
Silver Lake 58, Franklin 28
South Loup 75, Arcadia-Loup City 65
Southern 58, Diller-Odell 26
St. Mary's 93, Santee 65
Stanton 58, Madison 43
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Anselmo-Merna 49
Sutton 52, Ravenna 48
Tri County Northeast 52, Homer 46
Wahoo 79, Ralston 31
Wakefield 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 47
Wayne 68, Crofton 33
West Holt 47, Plainview 36
Winnebago 59, Ponca 49
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Burwell 77, St. Edward 24
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Central Valley 32
Riverside 56, Nebraska Christian 40
Spalding Academy 63, Fullerton 46
PAC Conference Tournament=
Edgemont, S.D. 40, Crawford 28
River Cities Conference Tournament=
South Sioux City 66, Omaha Gross Catholic 44
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32
Chase County 52, Hershey 47
Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38
