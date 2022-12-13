BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 86, Fluvanna 64

Arcadia 51, Worcester Prep School, Md. 49

Bayside 38, First Colonial 35

Briar Woods 57, Millbrook 56

Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 26

Charles City County High School 65, K&Q Central 56

Charlottesville 84, Goochland 40

Chincoteague 55, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 45

Christiansburg 64, Pulaski County 60

Churchland 64, Booker T. Washington 60

Dinwiddie 56, Atlee 47

Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 43

E.C. Glass 64, Amherst County 50

EP Immanuel, Texas 58, Legacy Christian Academy 45

Eastern View 75, Chancellor 50

Fairfax 63, West Springfield 45

Flint Hill 76, Severn, Md. 63

Forest Park 57, C.D. Hylton 24

Fork Union Prep 82, Fishburne Military 66

Frank Cox 54, Salem-Va. Beach 47

Freedom (South Riding) 79, Potomac 72

Gar-Field 49, Colgan 40

Gate City 58, Abingdon 55

George Marshall 52, McLean 33

George Wythe-Wytheville 92, Giles 37

Gretna 68, William Campbell 67

Halifax County 62, Patrick County 57

Hampton 33, Bethel 27

Hayfield 76, Justice High School 27

Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60

Heritage (Newport News) 80, Gloucester 40

Holston 57, Richlands 50

James Monroe 85, King George 78

James River-Buchanan 62, Rockbridge County 43

Jenkins, Ky. 74, Castlewood 33

John R. Lewis 69, Annandale 59, OT

Kecoughtan 72, Warwick 48

Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 54

Kempsville 64, Tallwood 48

Lord Botetourt 69, Floyd County 66

Madison County 60, Luray 53

Marion 63, Northwood 49

Massaponax 62, Mountain View 42

Menchville 54, Woodside 44

Middlesex 60, Carver Academy 53

Mills Godwin 59, Mechanicsville High School 29

Nandua 72, Norfolk Christian School 39

National Christian Academy, Md. 60, Word of Life 58

Nelson County 64, Chatham 62

New Covenant 64, Temple Christian 52

New Kent 66, Lakeland 54

North Stafford 36, Riverbend 34

Norview 71, Norcom 52

Parry McCluer 71, Craig County 43

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Salem 57

Phoebus 87, Denbigh 40

Potomac School 70, St. James Area, Minn. 40

Princess Anne 62, Green Run 41

Rappahannock 62, Christchurch 60, OT

Regents 56, Grace Christian 46

Ridgeview 84, Central - Wise 69

Rock Ridge 73, Brentsville 39

Seton School 47, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32

Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 39

Spotsylvania 45, Courtland 43

St. Annes-Belfield 65, Miller School 64, OT

Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 46

Strasburg 47, Page County 32

Tandem Friends School 82, Quantico 52

Tennessee, Tenn. 50, Virginia High 47

Trinity Episcopal 64, Norfolk Academy 59

Tunstall 78, Bassett 65

Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52

Varina 79, Hanover 49

W.T. Woodson 49, James Robinson 48

Washington-Liberty 62, Herndon 34

West Potomac 61, Lake Braddock 58

Western Albemarle 80, Orange County 37

Woodberry Forest 86, Church Hill Academy 44

York 66, Smithfield 41

