BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 86, Fluvanna 64
Arcadia 51, Worcester Prep School, Md. 49
Bayside 38, First Colonial 35
Briar Woods 57, Millbrook 56
Broadway 50, Fort Defiance 26
Charles City County High School 65, K&Q Central 56
Charlottesville 84, Goochland 40
Chincoteague 55, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 45
Christiansburg 64, Pulaski County 60
Churchland 64, Booker T. Washington 60
Dinwiddie 56, Atlee 47
Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 43
E.C. Glass 64, Amherst County 50
EP Immanuel, Texas 58, Legacy Christian Academy 45
Eastern View 75, Chancellor 50
Fairfax 63, West Springfield 45
Flint Hill 76, Severn, Md. 63
Forest Park 57, C.D. Hylton 24
Fork Union Prep 82, Fishburne Military 66
Frank Cox 54, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Freedom (South Riding) 79, Potomac 72
Gar-Field 49, Colgan 40
Gate City 58, Abingdon 55
George Marshall 52, McLean 33
George Wythe-Wytheville 92, Giles 37
Gretna 68, William Campbell 67
Halifax County 62, Patrick County 57
Hampton 33, Bethel 27
Hayfield 76, Justice High School 27
Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60
Heritage (Newport News) 80, Gloucester 40
Holston 57, Richlands 50
James Monroe 85, King George 78
James River-Buchanan 62, Rockbridge County 43
Jenkins, Ky. 74, Castlewood 33
John R. Lewis 69, Annandale 59, OT
Kecoughtan 72, Warwick 48
Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 54
Kempsville 64, Tallwood 48
Lord Botetourt 69, Floyd County 66
Madison County 60, Luray 53
Marion 63, Northwood 49
Massaponax 62, Mountain View 42
Menchville 54, Woodside 44
Middlesex 60, Carver Academy 53
Mills Godwin 59, Mechanicsville High School 29
Nandua 72, Norfolk Christian School 39
National Christian Academy, Md. 60, Word of Life 58
Nelson County 64, Chatham 62
New Covenant 64, Temple Christian 52
New Kent 66, Lakeland 54
North Stafford 36, Riverbend 34
Norview 71, Norcom 52
Parry McCluer 71, Craig County 43
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Salem 57
Phoebus 87, Denbigh 40
Potomac School 70, St. James Area, Minn. 40
Princess Anne 62, Green Run 41
Rappahannock 62, Christchurch 60, OT
Regents 56, Grace Christian 46
Ridgeview 84, Central - Wise 69
Rock Ridge 73, Brentsville 39
Seton School 47, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 32
Sherando 58, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Spotsylvania 45, Courtland 43
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Miller School 64, OT
Stafford 49, Colonial Forge 46
Strasburg 47, Page County 32
Tandem Friends School 82, Quantico 52
Tennessee, Tenn. 50, Virginia High 47
Trinity Episcopal 64, Norfolk Academy 59
Tunstall 78, Bassett 65
Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52
Varina 79, Hanover 49
W.T. Woodson 49, James Robinson 48
Washington-Liberty 62, Herndon 34
West Potomac 61, Lake Braddock 58
Western Albemarle 80, Orange County 37
Woodberry Forest 86, Church Hill Academy 44
York 66, Smithfield 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
