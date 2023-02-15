GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 54, Comstock 4
Allen Park 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 1
Allendale 33, Holland Christian 32
Almont 50, Croswell-Lexington 39
Ann Arbor Pioneer 39, Ypsilanti Lincoln 31
Athens 41, Climax-Scotts 19
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Livonia Clarenceville 22
Battle Creek Pennfield 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, OT
Battle Creek St. Philip 43, Battle Creek Academy 28
Beal City 37, Leroy Pine River 29
Belding 65, Wyoming Godwin Heights 56
Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 32
Berrien Springs 39, Lawrence 38
Blissfield 62, Dundee 30
Bloomfield Hills 61, Walled Lake Western 31
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 47, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 44, 2OT
Boyne City 65, Kalkaska 26
Breckenridge 44, Merrill 30
Brighton 48, Plymouth 25
Brooklyn Columbia Central 69, Clinton 49
Brown City 48, Burton Atherton 27
Burton St. Thomas More 52, Landmark Academy 23
Byron Center 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31
Caro 65, Clio 41
Carson City-Crystal 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 23
Cass City 61, Saginaw Swan Valley 38
Cheboygan 53, Rudyard 15
Chelsea 71, Adrian 18
Coldwater 44, Mattawan 28
Coleman 31, Blanchard Montabella 28
Colon 59, Bellevue 18
Constantine 39, Saugatuck 38
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 29
Dansville 43, Fowler 38, OT
Dearborn Fordson 47, Franklin LIVONIA MI 42
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Delton Kellogg 43, Parchment 15
East Jordan 32, Grayling 30
Eddies 58, Sturgis 16
Elk Rapids 53, Harbor Springs 40
Erie-Mason 53, Britton-Deerfield 33
Escanaba 67, Houghton 62
Evart 52, Houghton Lake 22
Fife Lake Forest Area 49, Pellston 17
Flint Beecher 44, Burton Bendle 35
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46, Midland Dow 32
Flint Hamady 66, Burton Bentley 24
Frankenmuth 41, Flushing 32
Fulton-Middleton 36, Vestaburg 20
Garden City 47, Southgate Anderson 21
Gaylord St. Mary 66, Central Lake 38
Goodrich 52, Ovid-Elsie 43
Grand Blanc 50, Bay City Western 40
Grand Ledge 54, Eaton Rapids 24
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 52, Sparta 33
Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30
Grand Rapids West Catholic 70, Coopersville 24
Grand River Prep 60, Fruitport Calvary Christian 55
Grand Traverse Academy 32, Traverse City Home School 17
Grandville Calvin Christian 51, Comstock Park 47
Grant 56, Holton 45
Greenville 63, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Hamilton 56, Fruitport 6
Hartland 44, Canton 38
Hemlock 73, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48
Hillsdale Academy 54, North Adams-Jerome 7
Hopkins 53, Kelloggsville 31
Hudson 41, Onsted 33
Hudsonville 56, Grandville 52
Ida 46, Hillsdale 28
Imlay City 39, Yale 27
Ionia 58, Saranac 18
Ishpeming 56, Baraga 46
Ithaca 58, Clare 39
Jackson 40, Pinckney 35
Jackson Christian 31, Camden-Frontier 26
Johannesburg-Lewiston 42, Bellaire 27
Jonesville 61, Union City 23
Kalamazoo Christian 43, Martin 31
Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Galesburg-Augusta 32
Lake City 55, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 32
Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, L'Anse 45
Lapeer 46, Saginaw 45
Lawton 54, Holland Black River 42
Leland 32, Frankfort 30
Litchfield 46, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 17
Lowell 65, East Grand Rapids 51
Ludington 45, Traverse City West 36
Mackinaw City 54, Posen 19
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36, Rochester 26
Madison Heights Lamphere 32, Center Line 22
Manton 40, Roscommon 34
Marcellus 50, New Buffalo 14
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 39, Hartford 28
Marion 57, Mesick 16
Marshall 30, Jackson Lumen Christi 23
Marysville 42, St. Clair 24
Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33
Melvindale 43, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21
Michigan Math and Science 42, Westland Universal 24
Midland Calvary Baptist 48, Durand 41
Millington 34, Vassar 23
Morrice 52, Genesee 42
Mount Pleasant 51, Saginaw Arthur Hill 35
Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Wyoming Lee 21
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42, Zeeland East 38
Negaunee 59, Gwinn 36
North Branch 49, Richmond 38
Northville 37, Howell 36, OT
Onaway 60, Mancelona 47
Otisville Lakeville 46, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31
Otsego 63, Three Rivers 54
Parma Western 51, Hastings 27
Paw Paw 87, Niles 44
Pentwater 39, Mason County Eastern 38
Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Laingsburg 31
Portland St. Patrick 52, Bath 23
Reading 49, Concord 40
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Drummond, Wis. 30
Reed City 31, Cadillac 27
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Southfield Christian 39
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, Lake Orion 36
Rockford 62, Jenison 35
Saline 49, Dexter 29
Sault Ste Marie 73, Newberry 17
Schoolcraft 38, Gobles 36
Shelby 43, Ravenna 37
South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Central 52
Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 42
Springport 68, Homer 52
St. Charles 74, Ashley 4
St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Fraser 34
St. Johns 61, Charlotte 27
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36, Fennville 5
Sterling Heights 55, Warren Mott 53
Summerfield 33, Sand Creek 30
Suttons Bay 49, Cadillac Heritage Christian 47, OT
Tecumseh 74, Ypsilanti 33
Three Oaks River Valley 41, Decatur 21
Traverse City St. Francis 49, Charlevoix 21
Utica Eisenhower 42, Romeo 18
Utica Ford 45, Macomb Dakota 39
Vicksburg 42, Plainwell 34
Walled Lake Northern 31, Waterford Mott 20
Warren Woods Tower 46, Hazel Park 45
Watersmeet 47, Dollar Bay 43
Watervliet 42, Dowagiac Union 35
Wayland Union 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 53, OT
Wayne Memorial 62, Dearborn 39
Whitmore Lake 38, Lutheran Westland 35
Wixom Christian 53, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38
Wyoming 55, Holland 15
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52, Detroit Country Day 38
Zeeland West 41, Muskegon Mona Shores 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Livingston Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.
Mason vs. Owosso, ccd.
Merritt Academy vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
