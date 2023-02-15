GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 54, Comstock 4

Allen Park 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 1

Allendale 33, Holland Christian 32

Almont 50, Croswell-Lexington 39

Ann Arbor Pioneer 39, Ypsilanti Lincoln 31

Athens 41, Climax-Scotts 19

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 36, Livonia Clarenceville 22

Battle Creek Pennfield 40, Battle Creek Harper Creek 38, OT

Battle Creek St. Philip 43, Battle Creek Academy 28

Beal City 37, Leroy Pine River 29

Belding 65, Wyoming Godwin Heights 56

Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 32

Berrien Springs 39, Lawrence 38

Blissfield 62, Dundee 30

Bloomfield Hills 61, Walled Lake Western 31

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 47, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 44, 2OT

Boyne City 65, Kalkaska 26

Breckenridge 44, Merrill 30

Brighton 48, Plymouth 25

Brooklyn Columbia Central 69, Clinton 49

Brown City 48, Burton Atherton 27

Burton St. Thomas More 52, Landmark Academy 23

Byron Center 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31

Caro 65, Clio 41

Carson City-Crystal 35, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 23

Cass City 61, Saginaw Swan Valley 38

Cheboygan 53, Rudyard 15

Chelsea 71, Adrian 18

Coldwater 44, Mattawan 28

Coleman 31, Blanchard Montabella 28

Colon 59, Bellevue 18

Constantine 39, Saugatuck 38

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 29

Dansville 43, Fowler 38, OT

Dearborn Fordson 47, Franklin LIVONIA MI 42

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 40, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Delton Kellogg 43, Parchment 15

East Jordan 32, Grayling 30

Eddies 58, Sturgis 16

Elk Rapids 53, Harbor Springs 40

Erie-Mason 53, Britton-Deerfield 33

Escanaba 67, Houghton 62

Evart 52, Houghton Lake 22

Fife Lake Forest Area 49, Pellston 17

Flint Beecher 44, Burton Bendle 35

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46, Midland Dow 32

Flint Hamady 66, Burton Bentley 24

Frankenmuth 41, Flushing 32

Fulton-Middleton 36, Vestaburg 20

Garden City 47, Southgate Anderson 21

Gaylord St. Mary 66, Central Lake 38

Goodrich 52, Ovid-Elsie 43

Grand Blanc 50, Bay City Western 40

Grand Ledge 54, Eaton Rapids 24

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 52, Sparta 33

Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30

Grand Rapids West Catholic 70, Coopersville 24

Grand River Prep 60, Fruitport Calvary Christian 55

Grand Traverse Academy 32, Traverse City Home School 17

Grandville Calvin Christian 51, Comstock Park 47

Grant 56, Holton 45

Greenville 63, Grand Rapids Northview 37

Hamilton 56, Fruitport 6

Hartland 44, Canton 38

Hemlock 73, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 48

Hillsdale Academy 54, North Adams-Jerome 7

Hopkins 53, Kelloggsville 31

Hudson 41, Onsted 33

Hudsonville 56, Grandville 52

Ida 46, Hillsdale 28

Imlay City 39, Yale 27

Ionia 58, Saranac 18

Ishpeming 56, Baraga 46

Ithaca 58, Clare 39

Jackson 40, Pinckney 35

Jackson Christian 31, Camden-Frontier 26

Johannesburg-Lewiston 42, Bellaire 27

Jonesville 61, Union City 23

Kalamazoo Christian 43, Martin 31

Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Galesburg-Augusta 32

Lake City 55, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 32

Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, L'Anse 45

Lapeer 46, Saginaw 45

Lawton 54, Holland Black River 42

Leland 32, Frankfort 30

Litchfield 46, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 17

Lowell 65, East Grand Rapids 51

Ludington 45, Traverse City West 36

Mackinaw City 54, Posen 19

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36, Rochester 26

Madison Heights Lamphere 32, Center Line 22

Manton 40, Roscommon 34

Marcellus 50, New Buffalo 14

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 39, Hartford 28

Marion 57, Mesick 16

Marshall 30, Jackson Lumen Christi 23

Marysville 42, St. Clair 24

Mason County Central 50, Whitehall 33

Melvindale 43, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21

Michigan Math and Science 42, Westland Universal 24

Midland Calvary Baptist 48, Durand 41

Millington 34, Vassar 23

Morrice 52, Genesee 42

Mount Pleasant 51, Saginaw Arthur Hill 35

Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Wyoming Lee 21

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 42, Zeeland East 38

Negaunee 59, Gwinn 36

North Branch 49, Richmond 38

Northville 37, Howell 36, OT

Onaway 60, Mancelona 47

Otisville Lakeville 46, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 31

Otsego 63, Three Rivers 54

Parma Western 51, Hastings 27

Paw Paw 87, Niles 44

Pentwater 39, Mason County Eastern 38

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Laingsburg 31

Portland St. Patrick 52, Bath 23

Reading 49, Concord 40

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Drummond, Wis. 30

Reed City 31, Cadillac 27

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 68, Southfield Christian 39

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 47, Lake Orion 36

Rockford 62, Jenison 35

Saline 49, Dexter 29

Sault Ste Marie 73, Newberry 17

Schoolcraft 38, Gobles 36

Shelby 43, Ravenna 37

South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Central 52

Spring Lake 53, Hudsonville Unity Christian 42

Springport 68, Homer 52

St. Charles 74, Ashley 4

St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Fraser 34

St. Johns 61, Charlotte 27

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36, Fennville 5

Sterling Heights 55, Warren Mott 53

Summerfield 33, Sand Creek 30

Suttons Bay 49, Cadillac Heritage Christian 47, OT

Tecumseh 74, Ypsilanti 33

Three Oaks River Valley 41, Decatur 21

Traverse City St. Francis 49, Charlevoix 21

Utica Eisenhower 42, Romeo 18

Utica Ford 45, Macomb Dakota 39

Vicksburg 42, Plainwell 34

Walled Lake Northern 31, Waterford Mott 20

Warren Woods Tower 46, Hazel Park 45

Watersmeet 47, Dollar Bay 43

Watervliet 42, Dowagiac Union 35

Wayland Union 59, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 53, OT

Wayne Memorial 62, Dearborn 39

Whitmore Lake 38, Lutheran Westland 35

Wixom Christian 53, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 38

Wyoming 55, Holland 15

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 52, Detroit Country Day 38

Zeeland West 41, Muskegon Mona Shores 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingston Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.

Mason vs. Owosso, ccd.

Merritt Academy vs. Southfield Manoogian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you