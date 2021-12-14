BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 66, Hillsboro 29

Churchill 72, South Eugene 45

Crater 58, North Eugene 32

Crook County 70, Parkrose 51

Crosshill Christian 68, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 27

Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19

Eddyville 49, Alsea 47, OT

Hood River 82, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 71

La Grande 57, Fruitland, Idaho 43

Lakeridge 61, McMinnville 48

Marist 61, Sweet Home 20

Mountain View 65, Redmond 55

Mountainside 82, Lake Oswego 63

Oakland 51, Coquille 43

Payette, Idaho 50, Vale 44

Rainier 55, Yamhill-Carlton 47

Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26

Sherwood 68, Sheldon 54

Southridge 64, Scappoose 35

Tigard 78, Central 41

Tualatin 59, Jesuit 54

Willamette 46, Ashland 42

Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

