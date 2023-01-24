GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 59, Fairview 3

Ballard Memorial 59, Community Christian (Paducah) 22

Barren Co. 42, Russellville 37

Belfry 48, Magoffin Co. 45

Bourbon Co. 47, George Rogers Clark 13

Boyle Co. 40, Collins 36

Bracken Co. 34, St. Patrick 26

Breckinridge Co. 60, Frederick Fraize 23

Caldwell Co. 63, University Heights 30

Campbell Co. 80, Harrison Co. 38

Conner 64, Highlands 62, OT

Corbin 62, Williamsburg 35

Dawson Springs 57, Fort Campbell 30

Dixie Heights 75, Lloyd Memorial 34

Edmonson Co. 50, Clinton Co. 32

Franklin-Simpson 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 35

Graves Co. 45, Calloway Co. 34

Green Co. 58, Glasgow 48

Highlands Latin 46, Lou. Western 30

Hopkinsville 55, Trigg Co. 41

John Hardin 68, Fort Knox 21

Knox Central 67, Pineville 48

LaRue Co. 63, Caverna 43

Letcher County Central 71, Harlan 66

Lewis Co. 53, Elliott Co. 15

Lex. Henry Clay 59, Lex. Sayre 35

Lex. Tates Creek 53, Lex. Bryan Station 38

Lexington Catholic 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 18

Livingston Central 35, Murray 30

Logan Co. 64, Greenwood 59, OT

Lou. Brown 34, Lou. Jeffersontown 16

Lou. Christian Academy 65, Henderson Co. 55

Lou. Collegiate 42, Lou. Southern 19

Madison Southern 49, Lincoln Co. 37

Marion Co. 58, Garrard Co. 56

Marshall Co. 59, Christian Fellowship 51

McCracken County (Paducah) 87, St. Mary (Paducah) 20

Mercer Co. 54, West Jessamine 40

Newport Central Catholic 57, Newport 20

North Laurel 79, Bell Co. 58

Owensboro Apollo 53, Ohio Co. 46

Owsley Co. 78, Oneida Baptist 25

Paintsville 58, Prestonsburg 51

Perry Co. Central 55, Morgan Co. 38

Pike Co. Central 68, Phelps 42

Raceland 64, West Carter 60

Rockcastle Co. 64, Estill Co. 26

Scott 64, Beechwood 52

Somerset 69, Elizabethtown 40

South Fulton, Tenn. 72, Fulton City 31

South Laurel 72, Whitley Co. 45

South Warren 52, Warren East 40

Spencer Co. 57, South Oldham 34

Taylor Co. 55, Hart Co. 41

Union Co. 65, Christian Co. 42

Walton-Verona 60, Henry Co. 36

Warren Central 40, Kenwood, Tenn. 32

Wolfe Co. 59, Breathitt Co. 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Brossart vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Franklin Co. vs. Nelson Co., ccd.

Hancock Co. vs. Muhlenberg County, ccd.

Madisonville vs. Crittenden Co., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

