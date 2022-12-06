GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 39, Cedar Valley 30

American Leadership 58, Maeser Prep Academy 16

Beaver 49, Delta 45

Ben Lomond 46, Logan 36

Bingham 58, Layton 34

Bountiful 58, Springville 50

Box Elder 56, Farmington 46

Carbon 51, Grantsville 43

Clearfield 49, East 35

Davis 42, Timpview 33

Duchesne 63, Grand County 48

Emery 64, Union 38

Enterprise 47, Canyon View 29

Gunnison Valley 31, Waterford 23

Highland 60, West Jordan 40

Jordan 65, Kearns 38

Juan Diego Catholic 51, South Summit 32

Layton Christian Academy 68, Uintah 23

Lehi 57, Maple Mountain 47

Lone Peak 76, Herriman 27

Mountain Ridge 71, Stansbury 37

North Sevier 54, North Sanpete 44

Northridge 51, Roy 31

Ogden 56, Providence Hall 24

Olympus 73, Alta 39

Provo 57, Mountain View 47

Riverton 56, Cyprus 36

Rowland Hall 47, Tintic 27

Salem Hills 50, American Leadership 25

Sky View 64, Judge Memorial 32

Skyridge 59, Timpanogos 41

St. Joseph 50, Intermountain Christian 27

Summit Academy 58, Maeser Prep Academy 16

Syracuse 43, Woods Cross 39

Tooele 32, Park City 25

Viewmont 46, Skyline 33

Wasatch 53, Orem 32

West 47, Northridge 39

