GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 39, Cedar Valley 30
American Leadership 58, Maeser Prep Academy 16
Beaver 49, Delta 45
Ben Lomond 46, Logan 36
Bingham 58, Layton 34
Bountiful 58, Springville 50
Box Elder 56, Farmington 46
Carbon 51, Grantsville 43
Clearfield 49, East 35
Davis 42, Timpview 33
Duchesne 63, Grand County 48
Emery 64, Union 38
Enterprise 47, Canyon View 29
Gunnison Valley 31, Waterford 23
Highland 60, West Jordan 40
Jordan 65, Kearns 38
Juan Diego Catholic 51, South Summit 32
Layton Christian Academy 68, Uintah 23
Lehi 57, Maple Mountain 47
Lone Peak 76, Herriman 27
Mountain Ridge 71, Stansbury 37
North Sevier 54, North Sanpete 44
Northridge 51, Roy 31
Ogden 56, Providence Hall 24
Olympus 73, Alta 39
Provo 57, Mountain View 47
Riverton 56, Cyprus 36
Rowland Hall 47, Tintic 27
Salem Hills 50, American Leadership 25
Sky View 64, Judge Memorial 32
Skyridge 59, Timpanogos 41
St. Joseph 50, Intermountain Christian 27
Summit Academy 58, Maeser Prep Academy 16
Syracuse 43, Woods Cross 39
Tooele 32, Park City 25
Viewmont 46, Skyline 33
Wasatch 53, Orem 32
West 47, Northridge 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
