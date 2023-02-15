BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 65, Benton 45

Barbe 67, Acadiana 46

Bell City 67, Welsh 66

Broadmoor 47, West Feliciana 46

Brother Martin 69, Holy Cross 68

Buckeye 56, Georgetown 36

Caldwell Parish 52, Choudrant 51

Central - B.R. 49, Woodlawn (BR) 40

Central Catholic 54, Vermilion Catholic 42

David Thibodaux 62, North Vermilion 40

Denham Springs 58, Live Oak 48

Doyle 79, Jehovah-Jireh 59

East Ascension 66, St. Amant 64

East St. John 61, Destrehan 37

Hathaway 56, East Beauregard 54

Haynes Academy 53, Lutheran 18

Helen Cox 77, Higgins 23

Hicks 67, Singer 52

Holden 65, Northlake Christian 53

Hornbeck 79, Hackberry 46

Iowa 89, Jennings 58

Jeanerette 77, Covenant Christian Academy 22

Kaplan 55, Gueydan 46

LaGrange 75, DeRidder 49

Lafayette 60, Comeaux 51

Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Westgate 46

Lake Charles College Prep 68, South Beauregard 35

Landry/Walker def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit

Loyola Prep 50, Red River 43

Lutcher 61, Morgan City 55

Mamou 73, Pine Prairie 38

Mangham 65, Delta Charter 47

Midland 53, Grand Lake 44

Natchitoches Central 61, Parkway 47

New Iberia 60, Carencro 36

Oakdale 69, Avoyelles 66

Ouachita Parish 64, Alexandria 58

Parkview Baptist 57, Capitol 45

Patterson 50, Donaldsonville 43

Peabody 68, Lena Northwood 55

Pickering 60, Holy Savior Menard 52

Pine 64, Covington 52

Pineville 68, West Monroe 56

Rayville 61, Neville 54

Ringgold 68, Jonesboro-Hodge 62

Rosepine 84, Glenmora 43

Ruston 70, West Ouachita 27

Sacred Heart 63, Northside Christian 61

Salmen 69, S. B. Wright 58

Shaw 59, Belle Chasse 43

South Lafourche 54, Ellender 50

Southside 66, Sam Houston 60

Southwood 53, Captain Shreve 52, OT

St. Augustine 58, Jesuit 43, OT

St. James 60, Berwick 55

St. Martin's 74, Riverside Academy 60

St. Thomas More 73, Northside 60

Teurlings Catholic 66, NDHS 48

Walker 66, Dutchtown 36

White Castle 57, Mentorship Academy 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abbeville vs. Lacassine, ccd.

Calvary Baptist Academy vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.

Dodson vs. Haynesville, ccd.

East Feliciana vs. Bogalusa, ccd.

Madison vs. Sicily Island, ccd.

Many vs. North Caddo, ccd.

Merryville vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.

Phoenix vs. South Terrebonne, ccd.

Saline vs. Sterlington, ccd.

South Cameron vs. Pitkin, ccd.

St. Martinville vs. Beau Chene, ccd.

Tensas vs. Vidalia, ccd.

Washington-Marion vs. Leesville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you