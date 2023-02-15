BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 65, Benton 45
Barbe 67, Acadiana 46
Bell City 67, Welsh 66
Broadmoor 47, West Feliciana 46
Brother Martin 69, Holy Cross 68
Buckeye 56, Georgetown 36
Caldwell Parish 52, Choudrant 51
Central - B.R. 49, Woodlawn (BR) 40
Central Catholic 54, Vermilion Catholic 42
David Thibodaux 62, North Vermilion 40
Denham Springs 58, Live Oak 48
Doyle 79, Jehovah-Jireh 59
East Ascension 66, St. Amant 64
East St. John 61, Destrehan 37
Hathaway 56, East Beauregard 54
Haynes Academy 53, Lutheran 18
Helen Cox 77, Higgins 23
Hicks 67, Singer 52
Holden 65, Northlake Christian 53
Hornbeck 79, Hackberry 46
Iowa 89, Jennings 58
Jeanerette 77, Covenant Christian Academy 22
Kaplan 55, Gueydan 46
LaGrange 75, DeRidder 49
Lafayette 60, Comeaux 51
Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Westgate 46
Lake Charles College Prep 68, South Beauregard 35
Landry/Walker def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit
Loyola Prep 50, Red River 43
Lutcher 61, Morgan City 55
Mamou 73, Pine Prairie 38
Mangham 65, Delta Charter 47
Midland 53, Grand Lake 44
Natchitoches Central 61, Parkway 47
New Iberia 60, Carencro 36
Oakdale 69, Avoyelles 66
Ouachita Parish 64, Alexandria 58
Parkview Baptist 57, Capitol 45
Patterson 50, Donaldsonville 43
Peabody 68, Lena Northwood 55
Pickering 60, Holy Savior Menard 52
Pine 64, Covington 52
Pineville 68, West Monroe 56
Rayville 61, Neville 54
Ringgold 68, Jonesboro-Hodge 62
Rosepine 84, Glenmora 43
Ruston 70, West Ouachita 27
Sacred Heart 63, Northside Christian 61
Salmen 69, S. B. Wright 58
Shaw 59, Belle Chasse 43
South Lafourche 54, Ellender 50
Southside 66, Sam Houston 60
Southwood 53, Captain Shreve 52, OT
St. Augustine 58, Jesuit 43, OT
St. James 60, Berwick 55
St. Martin's 74, Riverside Academy 60
St. Thomas More 73, Northside 60
Teurlings Catholic 66, NDHS 48
Walker 66, Dutchtown 36
White Castle 57, Mentorship Academy 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abbeville vs. Lacassine, ccd.
Calvary Baptist Academy vs. Shreveport Northwood, ccd.
Dodson vs. Haynesville, ccd.
East Feliciana vs. Bogalusa, ccd.
Madison vs. Sicily Island, ccd.
Many vs. North Caddo, ccd.
Merryville vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Phoenix vs. South Terrebonne, ccd.
Saline vs. Sterlington, ccd.
South Cameron vs. Pitkin, ccd.
St. Martinville vs. Beau Chene, ccd.
Tensas vs. Vidalia, ccd.
Washington-Marion vs. Leesville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
